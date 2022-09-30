ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston 25 News WFXT

Rams LB Bobby Wagner flattens fan who gets on field

SANTA CLARA, Calif. — (AP) — Bobby Wagner delivered one of the biggest hit on a fan who got onto the field. The Rams linebacker flattened a fan who ran on the field with a device letting out pink smoke late in the second quarter of Los Angeles' game against the San Francisco 49ers on Monday night.
Tribune-Review

Trib HSSN Football Player of the Week 2022: Week 5

Montour quarterback Jake Wolfe was enjoying a good season through the first five games. He had thrown for 347 yards on 32 completions with four touchdown passes and two scoring runs as the Spartans entered Week 5 and the midway point of the regular season with a 2-3 overall record.
