Rams LB Bobby Wagner flattens fan who gets on field
SANTA CLARA, Calif. — (AP) — Bobby Wagner delivered one of the biggest hit on a fan who got onto the field. The Rams linebacker flattened a fan who ran on the field with a device letting out pink smoke late in the second quarter of Los Angeles' game against the San Francisco 49ers on Monday night.
What to watch for in WPIAL sports on Oct. 4, 2022: First place on the line in volleyball sections
With three weeks left in WPIAL girls volleyball section play, five matches are set for Tuesday with at least a share of first place up for grabs. • Section 1-4A: Pine-Richland (3-1) visits North Allegheny (4-0) in a match you can hear on HSSN. The Tigers beat the Rams in the first meeting, 3-0.
Trib HSSN Football Player of the Week 2022: Week 5
Montour quarterback Jake Wolfe was enjoying a good season through the first five games. He had thrown for 347 yards on 32 completions with four touchdown passes and two scoring runs as the Spartans entered Week 5 and the midway point of the regular season with a 2-3 overall record.
