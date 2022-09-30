ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

The Daily

Scardina’s scorcher propels No. 2 UW over No. 21 UCLA

In its first ranked matchup of the season, the No. 2 Washington men’s soccer team did not disappoint Sunday evening against No. 21 UCLA. UW eked out a 1-0 victory, extending its unbeaten streak to 10 matches to start the season, and extending its winning streak to five games since its draw.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Daily

Washington women’s soccer gets back on track with win against Colorado

Playing an October game under a clear, blue Seattle sky might be a rarity, but the Washington women’s soccer team winning surely is not. Another convincing 4-1 win against Colorado on Sunday afternoon helped solidify Washington’s reputation as a top contender in national college women’s soccer. Dropping...
SEATTLE, WA
The Daily

Concert review: Arlo Parks brings sunshine to Seattle with her Collapsed in Sunbeams tour

After an unexpected break from live shows, Arlo Parks returned to Seattle for her first ever headlining tour, “Collapsed in Sunbeams,” on Sept. 27. The Showbox provided the perfect atmosphere for the opening act, Puma Blue. The London-based artist and his backing band walked humbly onstage carrying their Rainier beer cans as if they were playing a gig at a local dive bar.
SEATTLE, WA
The Daily

‘I don't quite understand the purpose of these kits’

Content warning: This article contains reference to sexual assault. In sexual assault exams, specially trained and licensed nurses are the only individuals with the necessary skills and practice to conduct them as efficiently and uninvasively as possible. This comes amid a recent surge of at-home sexual assault exam kits making their way into certain parts of UW Greek life.
KING COUNTY, WA
The Daily

SPD announces increased patrols in wake of violent weekend

Days after the U-District experienced several unrelated violent attacks resulting in multiple gunshot wounds and a death by vehicle, SPD chief Adrian Diaz announced on Oct. 5 that emphasis patrols would be enforced in the area to address concerns of public safety. A few hours after midnight on Oct. 1,...
SEATTLE, WA

