eastcountytoday.net
Concord Police Investigate Two Shootings in 24-Hours
The Concord Police Department announced it was investigating two separate shootings that occurred Friday and Saturday within the City of Concord. Per Police: Over the past 24 hours, our Officers responded to two separate reports of shootings. You may have seen a large law enforcement presence in the area of Monument Blvd. / Virginia Ln. and in the 1800 block of Sunshine Dr. We wanted to update the community on these events and ask for your assistance if you witnessed what took place or if you have any information about the shootings. At this time, we do not believe these incidents are related.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Hundreds of tires slashed in overnight vandalism spree, California police say
More than 100 Alameda residents awoke to discover the tires on their vehicles had been slashed overnight, California police reported. A 25-year-old man is accused of slashing hundreds of tires in the San Francisco Bay Area city late Friday, Sept. 30, Alameda police said in a news release. Security video...
mendofever.com
Willits Man Accused of Using Machete and Sledge Hammer During Domestic Violence Incident
The following is a press release issued by the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On 09-23-2022 at 10:30 PM Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch received a call from...
Jury reaches decision in armed jewelry store robbery case
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – A jury found a man guilty on armed robbery, false imprisonment and weapons charges stemming from a 2017 jewelry store heist, the San Francisco District Attorney’s office stated in a press release. Michael Alexis was also found guilty of using a semi-automatic firearm during the robbery. “The jury’s verdict sends a […]
Marina PD arrest four suspects on catalytic converters theft
MARINA, CALIF, (KION-TV): After a vehicle pursuit to Sand City, Marina PD arrested four suspects on grand theft on Sunday morning. 29-year-old Carlos Amparan of San Jose, 42-year-old Cesar Buelna of San Leandro, 28-year-old Juan Morales of San Jose and 19-year-old Angel Ruiz-Morales of San Jose were all booked into the Monterey County Jail for The post Marina PD arrest four suspects on catalytic converters theft appeared first on KION546.
berkeleyside.org
2 Berkeley brothers killed in Oakland house party shooting
Two brothers, both students at Berkeley High, were killed in a shooting Saturday night during a house party in North Oakland. Angel, 15, and his brother Jazy, 17, were the oldest of six siblings, according to an online donation page put up by family members. Angel was a gentle soul “who was always ready for a fun time, constantly carrying joy and laughter wherever he went,” the page says. His older brother was “funny and smart,” a natural protector who was curious and excited about his future education plans.
Serial killer appears to be operating in California as Stockton police link 5 murders
Five seemingly unrelated murders have been linked, police say.
KTVU FOX 2
Newly elected Alameda County sheriff says office owes deputies deemed 'unsuitable' an apology
OAKLAND, Calif. - In her first statement since KTVU revealed that more than 40 deputies were hired despite receiving "not suitable" marks on their psychological exams, Alameda County's newly elected sheriff said she promises to reexamine the "flawed" background and hiring process and that they deserve an apology. Yesenia Sanchez...
3 arrested, 24 cited at DUI checkpoint in Santa Rosa
SANTA ROSA, Calif. (BCN) — Santa Rosa police arrested two drivers for driving under the influence during a Friday night traffic checkpoint. The checkpoint was conducted between 9 p.m. Friday and 2 a.m. Saturday in the area of College Avenue and Morgan Street. During the checkpoint, officers screened 921 vehicles. In addition to two DUI […]
Suspect flees Oakland police; Strikes officer with vehicle
OAKLAND -- A driver, awakened from a deep slumber in a vehicle Sunday morning by Oakland police, struck an officer while fleeing the scene and eluding arrest, authorities said.The unidentified officer suffered undisclosed injuries and was in stable condition at a local hospital.Investigators said the incident took place at around 10:00 a.m. in the the 5200 block of Wentworth Ave. Officers responded to a call of a unresponsive individual in the driver seat of a vehicle that was stopped in the roadway. When officers arrived, the individual awoke and officers were able to establish communication. As officers attempted to detain the individual to further investigate the incident, the individual accelerated away from the scene striking an officer with their vehicle.The driver remains at large. No description of the suspect or vehicle has been released. This is an active investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the OPD Criminal Investigations Division at (510)238-3821 or the TIP LINE at (510)238-7950.
Suspect arrested for Saturday morning Oakland shooting
OAKLAND, Calif. (BCN) — The Oakland Police Department is investigating a Saturday morning shooting that left one injured. At 9:15 a.m., police responded to reports of a shooting in the 6600 block of Bancroft Avenue. At the scene, officers provided medical treatment to an injured victim until they were sent to a local hospital. The […]
Suspect who caused three school lockdowns surrenders, $50,000 bail
ROHNERT PARK, Calif. (BCN) — A man who allegedly caused three schools to go into lockdown in Rohnert Park was arrested last week, Rohnert Park police said in a statement. Tyler David Collins, 29, turned himself in to authorities on Sept. 26 at the Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety Main Station at 500 City […]
Police leave scene of active burglary after homeowner claims to be home
Police left the scene of an active burglary at a home in San Mateo Saturday night after the homeowner said they were home when they actually weren't.
KCRA.com
Suspected Sacramento-area serial window smasher arrested, police say
CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. — One person has been arrested in connection with destroying multiple Northern California businesses' large glass windows and causing over $500,000 in damages, authorities said. Philip Archuleta, 30, 0f Roseville was arrested for unrelated crimes, including possession of a stolen assault weapon and child endangerment but...
Berkeley brothers plead guilty to Tenderloin fentanyl dealing
A pair of Berkeley brothers could spend decades in federal prison after pleading guilty to distributing fentanyl in the Tenderloin. Juan Carlos Hernandez-Ordonez, 18, and David Ordonez, 20, each pleaded guilty this month to multiple counts of distributing at least 40 grams of fentanyl. The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of California announced the pleas on Thursday, the same day Hernandez-Ordonez pleaded guilty. Ordonez pleaded guilty on Sept....
Victim dies in Walnut Creek hit and run
WALNUT CREEK, Calif. (KRON) — A hit-and-run crash in Walnut Creek Saturday evening resulted in a death, the Walnut Creek Police Department said Sunday. The crash happened around 7 p.m. on North California Boulevard and Civic Drive. The victim was identified Monday by the Contra Costa County Coroner’s Office as Chung Le, 44 of Milpitas. […]
Pickup truck struck by Amtrak train near Fairfield Sunday, driver killed
FAIRFIELD -- A Vallejo man in a pickup truck was struck and killed by an Amtrak train Sunday afternoon in rural Solano County.The California Highway Patrol said they received a call at 2:05 p.m. about the collision.According to the CHP, the truck driver, said to be in his 50s, backed up onto train tracks in "marshlands" along I-680 outside Cordelia, an unincorporated community seven miles west of Fairfield near the junction of Interstate 80 and Highway 12. The truck was broken in half in the crash and the train was disabled. Another train experienced a four-hour delay.The driver was pronounced dead at the scene and the CHP said there was no impact to auto traffic.
thesfnews.com
Multiple Arrests Related To Auto Burglaries Made By SFPD
SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Police Department arrested several individuals connected to a string of auto burglaries in the region. The SFPD reported on September 8 at approximately 2:05 pm, officers working in the plain clothes capacity responded to Bay and Kearny Streets regarding an auto burglary that occurred. A description of the suspect vehicle was obtained, and officers arrived in the area to search for the vehicle and the suspects. Officers spotted a vehicle closely matching the description in the area. Officers observed the suspect vehicle travel to several areas and its occupant break into several parked vehicles.
Two arrested for Geary Street homicide: SFPD
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Two people were arrested for the Sept. 18 killing of a man in San Francisco, the San Francisco Police Department said on Friday. Joshua Burnham, 51, of San Francisco was taken into custody Tuesday, and Jay Bucy, 52, of San Francisco was arrested Wednesday. At 10:10 p.m. on Sept. 18, SFPD […]
Driver trying to evade Oakland police crashes into AC Transit bus, multiple cars, authorities say
Oakland police are looking for a driver that crashed into several cars including a bus while trying to evade police on Friday evening.
