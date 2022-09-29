Read full article on original website
KESQ
Hurricane Ian aftermath: Local woman heads to Florida with the Red Cross to help with recovery efforts
A La Quinta woman is in Florida, helping to pick up the pieces from the destruction left by Hurricane Ian. Sarah Brouse is a volunteer with the American Red Cross, who has traveled across the country to help in the Florida's most hard hit cities- Naples and Fort Myers. Rubble and debris can be seen across the state, after major flooding demolished homes, car, buildings and so much more.
Fundora family, Sebastian and Gabriela, to showcase skill in respective fights Saturday in Southern California
Coachella born and raised fighters Sebastian and Gabriela Fundora have respective fights Saturday, October 8th at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson. Sebastian, 24-years-old and nicknamed the "Towering Inferno" will bring his undefeated record (19-0, 13 KO's) to the ring to defend his interim WBC title against former title challenger Carlos Ocampo. The main event fight will be live on SHOWTIME, headlining a Premier Boxing Champions event.
Triple digits return for the start of the workweek
Cumulus clouds could be spotted surrounding the Coachella Valley this afternoon, but predominately clear skies will be with us through the evening and night. Temperatures will be slow to cool, dropping into the upper 80s around 9:00 p.m. A ridge of high pressure will become the focus of our weather...
Death toll soars to 76 in Florida after Hurricane Ian demolished entire communities
Newly homeless Floridians are struggling to restart their lives while rescuers scramble to find any remaining signs of life among the wreckage of Hurricane Ian. In some cases, emergency workers are juggling both unimaginable tasks. “Some of the guys on Pine Island, they lost everything, but they’re doing what they...
Wedding gear stranded after Ian closes SC beach town access
PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (AP) — Hurricane Ian almost derailed plans for one couple to wed in South Carolina on Saturday. Two families traveled to the island from Texas and North Carolina and were staying in neighboring Pawleys Island homes when Ian barreled toward the coast. Everyone gathered for a rehearsal dinner on Friday off the island but then couldn’t come back to retrieve bridesmaids dresses and other gear after the storm shut off access to the beach town. A Good Samaritan on Saturday was able to bring the dresses, tuxedos and some decor to the waiting families.
Crash of small plane into house investigated; 3 dead
HERMANTOWN, Minn. (AP) — Federal investigators hope to determine what caused a single-engine plane to crash into a house in northern Minnesota, killing three on board and narrowly missing two people asleep inside. Officials say the Cessna 172 Skyhawk went down shortly before midnight Saturday in Hermantown minutes after departing from Duluth International Airport. Authorities on Sunday identified the victims as passengers 32-year-old Alyssa Schmidt, of St. Paul, her 31-year-old brother Matthew Schmidt, and the 32-year-old pilot, Tyler Fretland, both of Burnsville. Jason Hoffman says he and his wife had been asleep on the second floor of their home when they were jolted by what sounded like an explosion. He says the plane tore through the roof above their bed.
