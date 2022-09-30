BERLIN (AP) — Germany says it has brought home four women and seven children from a camp in northeastern Syria where suspected members of the Islamic State group have been held. It also brought back a young man who was taken to Syria as an 11-year-old. Wednesday’s operation was the sixth for Germany, and Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock says in a statement that she is relieved that “almost all known cases could be concluded.” Baerbock says the four women and the young man “will have to answer for their acts” and were taken into custody on arrival in Germany. She didn’t give further details, but stressed that the children carry no blame for their parents’ decisions and “are ultimately also victims of IS.”

