Public Safety

KEYT

Drug capo among 16 dead in bloody Ecuador prison riot

QUITO, Ecuador (AP) — The death toll from a bloody fight among prison inmates has risen to 16. And Ecuadorian authorities say one of the dead was an alleged drug gang boss who had evaded charges in Peru by faking his death during the pandemic. Officials say the number of wounded from clashes among inmates armed with guns and knives at the state prison in Latacunga stands at 43, with two in critical condition. The fighting erupted Monday and continued into the early hours of Tuesday. The drug capo was identified as Leonardo Norero, alias “El Patron.” Officials say he was seized in late May along with weapons, and $7 million in cash.
PUBLIC SAFETY
KEYT

Frustration with Ukraine war spills out on Russian state TV

Russia’s retreat from a key Ukrainian city over the weekend elicited outcry from an unlikely crowd – state-run media outlets that typically cast Moscow’s war in glowing terms. A series of embarrassing military losses in recent weeks has presented a challenge for prominent hosts of Russian news...
POLITICS
KEYT

Ethiopia turns over alleged people smuggler to Netherlands

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Ethiopia has turned over to Dutch judicial authorities a 38-year-old Eritrean man suspected of playing a leading role in a major international criminal network that smuggled Eritreans to the Netherlands. Prosecutors said Wednesday that the man is suspected of “large-scale smuggling of Eritreans from Africa to the Netherlands.” They said the migrants’ journeys were marked by “brutal violence” and risky sea crossings. Dutch prosecutors said their investigation included cooperation from Italy, Europol, Interpol and the International Criminal Court. The man, whose identity was not released, arrived in the Netherlands on Wednesday and was taken into custody.
POLITICS
KEYT

Bus plunges into gorge in India; kills 25 on board

NEW DELHI (AP) — A bus in northern India has plunged into a gorge, killing at least 25 and injuring over a dozen others. Police told the Press Trust of India news agency there were 45 to 50 people on board the bus when it fell Tuesday evening into a gorge in Uttarakhand state. They said all of them were part of a wedding party. Police said they worked alongside the disaster response force and locals to rescue 21 people. Prime Minister Narendra Modi said all possible assistance will be given to those affected. He said rescue operations are still underway. Deadly road accidents are common in India due to reckless driving, poorly maintained roads and aging vehicles.
ACCIDENTS
Public Safety
KEYT

Haaland: US expanding Native American massacre site

DENVER (AP) — Interior Secretary Deb Haaland has announced an expansion of a National Park Service historical site dedicated to the massacre by U.S. troops of more than 200 Native Americans in what is now southeastern Colorado. Haaland, the first Native American to lead a U.S. Cabinet agency, made the announcement during a solemn ceremony at the Sand Creek Massacre National Historical Site about 170 miles southeast of Denver. The move marked the latest step taken by Haaland to bring action to issues important to Native Americans in her role as Interior Secretary. The site is where U.S. Cavalry ambushed hundreds of Native Americans in 1864. More than 230 Cheyenne and Arapaho died. Congress condemned the unprovoked attack.
COLORADO STATE
KEYT

Biden juggles Iran nuke talks as Iranian repression grows

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has hit back at Iran over the government’s brutal crackdown on antigovernment protests and he’s signaled that more sanctions may soon be announced. Biden has praised the “brave women of Iran” for stepping up for their basic rights by staging some of the largest and boldest protests against the country’s Islamic leadership in decades. The Biden administration says it will stand by Iran’s protesters. But it also faces a tough question as to whether Biden can do so while also trying to salvage the languishing 2015 Iran nuclear deal that would pump billions into Tehran’s treasury.
U.S. POLITICS
KEYT

Ethiopia, Tigray head invited to peace talks in South Africa

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — The leader of Ethiopia’s embattled Tigray region and the federal government have been invited to peace talks in South Africa this weekend as part of a pan-African effort to end one of the world’s most overlooked wars. That’s according to a letter seen by The Associated Press. This would be the highest-level effort yet to end the two-year war that has killed thousands of people from conflict and starvation. Ethiopia’s national security adviser says the government has accepted the invitation. The Tigray leader says he is ready to send their negotiating team but has questions.
POLITICS
KEYT

Complainant testifies about Australian Parliament House rape

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — A former government staffer has testified about being raped by a colleague in the Australian Parliament House and described her fears of not being believed because of the disparity in their workplace statuses. On Wednesday, Brittany Higgins became the first witness to testify against Bruce Lehrmann. He has pleaded not guilty in the Australian Capital Territory Supreme Court to a charge of sexual intercourse without consent in a minister’s office in March 2019. Lehrmann faces a potential 12-year prison sentence if convicted. Higgins said she was a 24-year-old staffer in an administrative role in then-Defense Industry Minister Linda Reynolds’ office while Lehrmann had a more senior role as a ministerial adviser.
PUBLIC SAFETY
KEYT

Germany repatriates more nationals from camp in Syria

BERLIN (AP) — Germany says it has brought home four women and seven children from a camp in northeastern Syria where suspected members of the Islamic State group have been held. It also brought back a young man who was taken to Syria as an 11-year-old. Wednesday’s operation was the sixth for Germany, and Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock says in a statement that she is relieved that “almost all known cases could be concluded.” Baerbock says the four women and the young man “will have to answer for their acts” and were taken into custody on arrival in Germany. She didn’t give further details, but stressed that the children carry no blame for their parents’ decisions and “are ultimately also victims of IS.”
EUROPE
KEYT

Mexico pledges to bring 2nd lawsuit against gun dealers

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The Mexican government plans to bring another lawsuit against U.S. companies it claims are responsible for the flow of illegal weapons into Mexico. Foreign Affairs Secretary Marcelo Ebrard suggested Wednesday the new lawsuit could target gun shops or dealers in U.S. border states who sell guns to “straw” purchasers who intend to smuggle the weapons into Mexico. The announcement comes several days after a U.S. federal judge dismissed Mexico’s first lawsuit against U.S. gun manufacturers. The judge ruled Mexico’s claims did not overcome the broad protection provided to gun manufacturers by the Protection of Lawful Commerce in Arms Act passed in 2005.
POLITICS
KEYT

UN Security Council splits, again, over North Korea missiles

Debate over how to handle a North Korean ballistic missile launch over Japanese territory has again split an already deeply fractured U.N. Security Council. Wednesday’s emergency session on the North Korean launches ended with no consensus on any action by the Security Council. Russia and China insisted to fellow Security Council members that U.S.-led military exercises in the region had provoked North Korea into acting. Tuesday’s ballistic missile launch by North Korea was its longest range weapons test ever, and triggered evacuation alerts in Japan. A growing divide between Russia and China and other permanent Security Council members in recent months has blocked Security Council action on the launches.
WORLD

