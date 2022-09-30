Read full article on original website
Vermillion Plain Talk
Vermillion Golf Team Builds Comfortable Lead At State A
ABERDEEN — Statistics shared with the Vermillion Plain Talk by Mike Moran of Vermillion, who is attending the Class A South Dakota High School Boys’ Golf Tournament, show that the Vermillion team has built a comfortable lead during the first day of competition. The tournament is a bit...
Vermillion Plain Talk
Raymond "Dusty" Passick
Raymond Dale “Dusty” Passick, Vermillion, SD passed away peacefully at his home on October 3, 2022, at the age of 73. Despite fighting a difficult 8 1/2-year battle with cancer, he refused to let it define him and always lived each day to the fullest. Surrounding him at the time of his passing were his wife, Cinda, and their children, Chad, Erin, and Adam.
Vermillion Plain Talk
Sheriff’s Office Announces Monday Death Of ‘Dusty’ Passick
Former Clay County Sheriff Raymond “Dusty” Passick died Monday morning, Oct. 3. The Clay County Sheriff’s office shared the news on its Facebook page late Monday afternoon.
