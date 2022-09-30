ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

No. 1 Volleyball keeps clean record with road sweep against Texas Tech

No. 1 Texas volleyball kept its winning streak and unblemished record alive as the Longhorns defeated Texas Tech in Lubbock on Sunday for their seventh sweep of the season. Sophomore outside hitter Madisen Skinner provided the bulk of offensive output for the Longhorns, finishing with 19 kills for the match. Skinner had a hitting percentage of .529 and had just one attacking error out of 34 hits. Along with Skinner’s success, fifth-year outside hitter Logan Eggleston followed close behind with 17 kills.
LUBBOCK, TX
Longhorn football gets back on track with complete 38-20 victory over West Virginia

Head coach Steve Sarkisian’s Longhorns played a hard-nosed brand of football on both sides of the ball in Texas’ 38-20 win against West Virginia on Saturday night. While the defensive secondary played physical in coverage, accumulating seven pass breakups over the course of the game, Sarkisian proved that he can bust out more creative play calling on offense than endzone fades and runs from the wildcat formation.
AUSTIN, TX
Texas soccer stands strong, fends off potential upset against conference foe Baylor

Packed with 3,130 fans, Mike A. Myers Stadium was rocking Friday night as Texas scraped out a 1-0 win against Baylor to improve to 2-0-1 in conference play. The Longhorns’ attack sputtered for the majority of the night, but graduate student goalkeeper Savannah Madden shut out the Bears with another solid performance in goal.
AUSTIN, TX
Nelly energizes crowd at free concert before UT-West Virginia Game

On Sat. Oct 1, R&B sensation Nelly took the stage at LBJ lawn to hype up a frenzied crowd of students and football fans camped out for tailgating and celebrating prior to the Texas vs. West Virginia game that kicked off later that evening. While Longhorn fans nervously awaited the much-anticipated match, Nelly raised spirits with a showcase of some beloved throwback hits.
AUSTIN, TX
Canopies should be installed along campus walkways

As a native Texan, I’ve grown accustomed to our state’s inconsistent, unreliable weather patterns. Texas has seen everything from snowstorms and winter freezes to massive hurricanes and tornadoes. Above all, I know Texas for one thing: its brutal heat. To better protect students from heat exhaustion, UT should...
AUSTIN, TX
What to know about registering for the Nov. 8 Midterm elections in Texas

As mid-term elections, approach the voter registration period for eligibility in the Nov. 8 election closes on Oct. 11, with early voting running from Oct. 24 to Nov. 4. The election will determine the political offices of state governor, lieutenant governor, attorney governor, comptroller, land commissioner and agriculture commissioner in Texas.
TEXAS STATE
Regulate electric scooters

Within a year of the electric scooter’s debut on campus in 2018, the University of Texas implemented major parking and safety regulations due to the stream of problems scooters brought to the Forty Acres. Local e-scooter companies Lime, Bird and Jump worked with the University to better enforce these rules. Yet, almost five years later, these vehicles still present a danger to students’ overall well-being, just on the other side of Guadalupe Street.
AUSTIN, TX

