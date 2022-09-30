No. 1 Texas volleyball kept its winning streak and unblemished record alive as the Longhorns defeated Texas Tech in Lubbock on Sunday for their seventh sweep of the season. Sophomore outside hitter Madisen Skinner provided the bulk of offensive output for the Longhorns, finishing with 19 kills for the match. Skinner had a hitting percentage of .529 and had just one attacking error out of 34 hits. Along with Skinner’s success, fifth-year outside hitter Logan Eggleston followed close behind with 17 kills.

LUBBOCK, TX ・ 7 HOURS AGO