Related
Dolphins rule out Tua Tagovailoa (concussion) for Week 5
Dolphins rule out Tua Tagovailoa (concussion) for Week 5
NFL: Tennessee Titans at Indianapolis Colts
Oct 2, 2022; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Matt Ryan (2) is tackled by Tennessee Titans cornerback Roger McCreary (21) during the second half at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jenna Watson/IndyStar-USA TODAY NETWORK
Report: Steelers QB Kenny Pickett to take over as starter
Report: Steelers QB Kenny Pickett to take over as starter
Patriots, Giants Facing Serious QB Injury Issues
Dr. David Chao joins Ben to discuss the serious injuries at quarterback the New England Patriots and New York Giants are both facing heading into Week 5.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Report: Warriors Could Punish Green After Altercation With Poole
Golden State reportedly is considering discipline for Draymond Green following a physical confrontation at practice Wednesday.
Photos: Packers edge Patriots 27-24 in OT
Mason Crosby made a 31-yard field goal as time expired in overtime, and Green Bay topped New England 27-24 to spoil rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe’s NFL debut.
Giants Move To 3-1 With Ugly Win Over Bears
Kevin and Donnie recap the triumph from the New York Giants over the Chicago Bears in Week 4 of the NFL season on Sunday.
Packers Take OT Win Over Patriots In Lambeau
Drew and Dubbs recap the overtime win for the Green Bay Packers over the New England Patriots on Sunday in the NFL.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers on Beating Patriots
Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers said a "win's a win" after knocking off the New England Patriots on Sunday.
Packers Survive Home OT Scare Over Depleted Patriots
Kevin and Donnie recap the narrow victory for the Green Bay Packers on Sunday over the New England Patriots to improve to 3-1 on the season.
Books reeling: NFL Week 4 bloodbath led to historic losses
Books reeling: NFL Week 4 bloodbath led to historic losses
Reports: Giants working out Jake Fromm, A.J. McCarron
Reports: Giants working out Jake Fromm, A.J. McCarron
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Loss words: Colts RB Nyheim Hines blames revolving door at QB
Loss words: Colts RB Nyheim Hines blames revolving door at QB
NFL: Chicago Bears at New York Giants
Oct 2, 2022; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) stands on the sideline during the fourth quarter against the Chicago Bears at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
Colts rule out RB Jonathan Taylor (ankle) vs. Broncos
Colts rule out RB Jonathan Taylor (ankle) vs. Broncos
Giants QB Daniel Jones planning to start vs. Packers in London
Giants QB Daniel Jones planning to start vs. Packers in London
Report: Cowboys QB Dak Prescott to miss fourth game
Report: Cowboys QB Dak Prescott to miss fourth game
Georgia DT Jalen Carter, potential No. 1 pick, sidelined 1-2 weeks
Georgia DT Jalen Carter, potential No. 1 pick, sidelined 1-2 weeks
Packers Coach Matt LaFleur After Overtime Victory Over Patriots
"I thought there was a lot of good things we did and there's a lot of things that we've got to clean up," Packers coach Matt LaFleur said after beating the New England Patriots on Sunday.
Bucs WR Cole Beasley retires to be with family
Bucs WR Cole Beasley retires to be with family
The Advocate & Democrat
Sweetwater, TN
748
Followers
1K+
Post
36K+
Views
ABOUT
The Advocate & Democrat serves Sweetwater, Madisonville and surrounding areas of East Tennessee.https://www.advocateanddemocrat.com/
Comments / 0