Windsor police investigating body found at trailhead

The Windsor Police Department opened an investigation of a dead body found at a trailhead Thursday morning.

The body was found at approximately 7:44 a.m. Thursday at the Poudre River Trailhead, located near River West Drive and Colorado Boulevard, according to the Windsor Police Department.

There was a large police presence at the scene, impacting Colorado Boulevard traffic.

The Windsor Police Department spokesman said they do not believe there is a threat to the public.

The investigation is ongoing and the department urges any witnesses with information pertaining to the incident to contact Windsor Police Department Detective Thomas Olson at (970) 674-6436 or via email to Det. Thomas Olson at tolson@windsorgov.com.