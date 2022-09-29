ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Windsor, CO

Windsor police investigating body found at trailhead

By KYLA PEARCE kyla.pearce@denvergazette.com
The Denver Gazette
The Denver Gazette
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jvf0w_0iGFqjIN00
FILE PHOTO GETTY IMAGES

The Windsor Police Department opened an investigation of a dead body found at a trailhead Thursday morning.

The body was found at approximately 7:44 a.m. Thursday at the Poudre River Trailhead, located near River West Drive and Colorado Boulevard, according to the Windsor Police Department.

There was a large police presence at the scene, impacting Colorado Boulevard traffic.

The Windsor Police Department spokesman said they do not believe there is a threat to the public.

The investigation is ongoing and the department urges any witnesses with information pertaining to the incident to contact Windsor Police Department Detective Thomas Olson at (970) 674-6436 or via email to Det. Thomas Olson at tolson@windsorgov.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
1310kfka.com

Larimer Co. DA clears Fort Collins officer in fatal shooting

The fatal shooting of an armed man in southeast Fort Collins is deemed justified by the Larimer County DA’s office. Fort Collins police officer Phillip Selgren was trying to arrest the victim’s father on an outstanding felony warrant on September 2, when 18-year-old Michael Cordova intervened with an assault-style gun. The officer says he thought his life was at risk, so he fired two shots at Cordova, killing him at the scene.
FORT COLLINS, CO
The Denver Gazette

One injured in RTD bus shooting, police say

A person was injured and sent to the hospital after shots involving the police were fired on an RTD bus, the Aurora police said. #APDAlert: Large police presence in the area of Colfax/Moline. Shots have been fired by the police, one person has been transported to the hospital. More details to follow as they become available. Updates will be here. pic.twitter.com/1vy9WTkl5m— Aurora Police Dept (@AuroraPD) October 3, 2022 The shooting closed all lanes of Colfax between Macon and Oswego, the police said. "Shots have been fired by the police, one person has been transported to the hospital," the Aurora police said on its Twitter page. "The shooting occurred on an @RideRTD bus. The suspect was the only person injured. Their condition is unknown at this time," the police added later.
AURORA, CO
1310kfka.com

Undercover Fort Collins detective seriously hurt in fight with suspect

An undercover Fort Collins police detective was seriously hurt in a fight with a suspect. Detectives were working in plain clothes at North Boise Avenue and East 8th Street in Loveland Thursday night, when an acquaintance of the suspect who was the target of police’s investigation, struck one of the deputies. The detecctive was hospitalized and is expected to recover. The man was initially detained and released pending further investigation.
FORT COLLINS, CO
CBS News

Police walk into active shootout on Boulder's Univsersity Hill, suspects at large

The Boulder Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened early this morning in the University Hill neighborhood. Around 1:27 a.m., officers were on foot near the 1200 block of Pennsylvania Avenue for another call when they received a report about a disturbance with guns nearby. As they rounded the corner, they encountered armed individuals who were actively shooting. One officer discharged his gun during the interaction with the suspects. During the incident, a man was shot in the arm and taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
BOULDER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
City
Windsor, CO
Windsor, CO
Crime & Safety
The Denver Gazette

String of officer-involved shootings plague metro Denver

Three police officer-involved shootings in four days across metro Denver left two suspects dead, one hospitalized and a Denver Police officer hospitalized with gunshot wounds. But little new information has been released by authorities since the first shooting Thursday night in Broomfield. Neither of the two suspects killed by officers have been identified.
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Trailhead#Colorado Boulevard
CBS Denver

Woman arrested in connection to deadly crash scene in Lakewood

A woman was killed in a hit-and-run crash on Thursday night in Lakewood, and on Friday, police arrested suspect Irene Lonnie Martinez, 55, of Aurora, who is accused of leaving the scene. According to Lakewood Police Department' press release, just before 7 p.m., a driver going westbound on W Colfax Ave at Kendall Street hit a woman who was walking and did not stop. It was unconfirmed in the original or updated release whether the woman died at the scene or after being taken to a hospital. Early on Friday, police say they found both Martinez and the suspect vehicle, a  white 1996 Infinity G20.Martinez faces a charge for Leaving the Scene of an Accident involving Death, and she was booked in Jefferson County Jail. Anyone with more information can contact the Lakewood Police Department at 303-980-7300. You can also contact Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP. 
LAKEWOOD, CO
CBS Denver

Josiaz "Jojo" Aragon's killer arrested, police say

Eight weeks after 14-year-old Josiaz "Jojo" Aragon was killed outside Denver's Southwest Rec Center, his family finally has answers.Denver police say community tips led them to Jojo's suspected killer a 17-year-old boy he went to school with last year."Throughout the summer it appears the two were having conversations back and forth about the sale of a firearm," says Denver Police Major Crimes Division Commander, Matt Clark.Police can't say which boy was selling and which was buying the gun. On Aug. 8, both boys came to the Southwest Rec Center to exchange that gun, but only one walked away."During that transaction,...
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Four shootings involving police unnerve metro Denver

Four shootings involving the police in four days across metro Denver left two suspects dead, two hospitalized and a Denver officer with gunshot wounds. But little new information has been released by authorities since the first shooting Thursday night in Broomfield. Neither of the two suspects killed by officers has been identified.
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Suspected driver in Lakewood hit-and-run arrested

Lakewood police have arrested an Aurora woman after a fatal hit-and-run Thursday. Around 7 p.m., a westbound vehicle hit and killed a pedestrian on West Colfax Avenue at Kendall Street, according to the Lakewood Police Department. Police located the suspect, Irene Lonnie Martinez, 55, early Friday morning. Martinez, of Aurora,...
LAKEWOOD, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
denverite.com

Teen arrested, charged in death of 14-year-old Denver boy this summer

A 17-year-old boy was arrested Friday night in Southwest Denver and accused of murder in the death of 14-year-old Josiaz “JoJo” Aragon. Denver police said the teen, who’s name hasn’t been released because of his age, has been charged with first-degree murder, aggravated robbery, tampering with physical evidence and possession of a handgun by a juvenile.
DENVER, CO
1310kfka.com

Mother whose daughter died from overdose held on $100K bond

A Weld County mother, charged in the overdose death of her daughter, is ordered held on a $100,000. Mystique Wadena is accused of creating an environment where her 12-year-old daughter and another child had access to fentanyl pills. Wadena’s daughter was found unresponsive in their hotel room in Firestone in early May. She died several days later. Wadena faces a charge of child abuse resulting in death.
FIRESTONE, CO
The Denver Gazette

The Denver Gazette

Colorado State
14K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Denver Gazette delivers credible local, business and features news, action-packed sports coverage and thought-provoking opinions -- all produced by Colorado's largest news organization.

 https://denvergazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy