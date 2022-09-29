Read full article on original website
adastraradio.com
Michigan’s harvest pace is evening out
Crop maturity in Michigan is near the five-year average with more corn and soybean harvest activity picking up. The USDA says corn condition improved to 66 percent good to excellent with 96 percent dented and 55 percent mature. Corn silage harvest reached 75 percent and grain is now 10 percent harvested.
24% of Nebraska corn, 29% of soybeans harvested
The USDA says 24 percent of the state’s corn has been harvested, with 83 percent of the crop is mature. The state’s soybean harvest is also 29 percent complete, with 91 percent dropping leaves. Winter wheat is sixty-five percent planted, behind the five-year average of 76 percent. Pasture...
50% of Kansas corn, 19% of soybeans harvested
Harvest progress continues in Kansas. The USDA says 50 percent of the state’s corn crop has been harvested, with 83 percent mature. Soybeans are 19 percent harvested in the state, with 68 percent dropping leaves. Winter wheat is 30 percent planted, behind the average pace of 39 percent. Pasture...
Illinois harvest gearing up
Illinois’ harvest pace is lagging the five-year average for this time last year. The USDA reports as of Sunday, 10 percent of soybeans are harvested, compared to the five-year average of 26 percent. Eighty percent of the crop is dropping leaves with 67 percent in the good to excellent category.
Kansas Wheat Leaders Sign Purchase Letter of Intent with Taiwan Flour Mills Association
Kansas agricultural leaders inked a deal with a Taiwanese delegation on September 16 that will directly benefit wheat producers, thanks to a commitment to purchase 69.8 million bushels of U.S. wheat, worth approximately $567 million from U.S. farmers over the next two years. Kansas Wheat Commission Chairman Gary Millershaski, who...
Governor Laura Kelly Breaks Ground on Hilmar Cheese Facility in Dodge City
DODGE CITY, Kan. – Friday, Governor Laura Kelly participated in the groundbreaking of Hilmar Cheese Company’s new state-of-the-art production facility in Dodge City. In the short-term, the company’s $600 million investment will create 250 new full-time jobs. The project is expected to bring an additional $500 million in capital investment and an additional 750 jobs within the Dodge City area by late 2023.
Kansas Community Colleges, Private Colleges Adopt Student Transfer Agreement
TOPEKA, Kan. — An academic alliance years in the making among more than three dozen Kansas community colleges and independent colleges will help students earning an associate’s degree avoid costly and time-consuming problems of transferring credit hours to a four-year school. The coordination agreement signed by 19 members...
Archery season opens in Iowa
Thousands of hunters will be heading to the woods in Iowa the next few months as the state’s popular archery whitetail season opened Saturday, October 1st. On this week’s episode of Brownfield’s Outdoor Adventures, Mick Klemesrud with the Iowa DNR says Iowa is known nationwide as a premier destination for hunting big bucks.
Kansas Foster Parents See Payment Increase
TOPEKA, Kan. (KNS) – Kansas foster parents are getting a 5% increase to the daily payments they receive for caring for foster children. The raise could mean hundreds or thousands more per year, depending on the needs of the child. The Department for Children and Families says it was...
