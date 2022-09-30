ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waco, TX

In case you missed it: Sept. 30-Oct. 3; Bears away from home

It was easy to be wrapped up in the “Go Gold” Baylor football game this weekend, but lots of other Bears were competing away from Waco. Here is everything you may have missed over the weekend:. After being knocked off 11-8 by No. 18 University of South Carolina...
Of fate and film: Alumnus’ movie ‘The Author’ plays at Cinemark Waco

Ashton Brooke Gill stood in line in an airport in Kansas City, Mo., on her way back from a small town in Iowa, carrying only her guitar — no luggage. The singer and former American Idol contestant struck Baylor alumnus Ritchey Cable as the spitting image of the female lead he envisioned for his movie, “The Author.” This was no random encounter; Cable had recently seen a video of Gill on American Idol during his search for an actress.
MAPS paves road for diversity, inclusivity

With over a decade of being active under its belt, the Multicultural Association of Prehealth Students (MAPS) meets biweekly from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Mondays in Room B110 of the Baylor Sciences Building. The student-run organization currently has around 100 members. The mission of MAPS is to provide...
Old-fashioned burgers, homemade shakes: Health Camp succeeds with no breaks

Family-owned restaurant Health Camp has spent its 74-year history impacting the Waco community from just down La Salle Avenue. The quaint diner located right off of the Waco traffic circle attracts both local and out-of-state customers to grab a bite after a long day. Walking toward the restaurant, faint ‘50s...
Hawaiian chain restaurants help cure students’ homesickness

Hawaiian cuisine made its way to Waco this year with the debut of Hawaiian Bros in May and the grand reopening of L&L Hawaiian Barbecue in September. While all people who live in Hawaii are locals, only those who are of Hawaiian descent are considered native Hawaiians. Honolulu senior and Hawai’i Club external president Brianna Tancinco said via email that there are differences between local and traditional Hawaiian foods as well.
Asian market bridges local cultural gap in Waco

When Tim Kulkarni and Joni Navarra, owners of East Market and Goods, first moved to Waco, they noticed the need for an Asian grocery store and made it their mission to fill it. Located at The Shoppes, 6500 Woodway Dr. ste. 101, East Market and Goods opened in November 2020...
Meal plans save money

Being a college student is hard enough. We don’t need to make the essential tasks of surviving any more difficult than they already are. Feeding ourselves after having been so used to our parents feeding us is a task in itself and can become a nuisance. Despite working two...
Amateur Radio Club returns, helps members obtain FCC licenses

The Amateur Radio Club returned this semester after being inactive for years. Now, the club is open to all interested students and is hosting meetings for members from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays in Rogers 312. Amateur radio, also known as ham radio, is both a hobby and a...
Cultivate: Urban REAP sows eco-friendly practices

Nestled on the corner of 15th Street and Colcord Avenue, Urban REAP allows community members to learn and participate in creation care through environment-centered programming. Urban REAP is a project that works toward creating a more sustainable future by taking action and being a “cleaner, healthier and more empowered community...
Volunteers needed as local food pantry expands reach

Shepherd’s Heart, a nonprofit food pantry aiming to “feed, clothe, empower and advocate” for families, urges Baylor students to consider volunteering to support its efforts. Located on S 26th Street, Shepherd’s Heart gives back to the Waco community in several ways, one being its mobile food pantry....
Lunchboxes: For adults too

Students, don’t feel embarrassed to bring your lunch to campus. It’s convenient and affordable. I’ll take those two pleasures over what any student might have to say about my butterfly lunchbox. I live off campus this year, so I had to find a way to avoid paying...
