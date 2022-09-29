Read full article on original website
Archery season opens in Iowa
Thousands of hunters will be heading to the woods in Iowa the next few months as the state’s popular archery whitetail season opened Saturday, October 1st. On this week’s episode of Brownfield’s Outdoor Adventures, Mick Klemesrud with the Iowa DNR says Iowa is known nationwide as a premier destination for hunting big bucks.
Kansas Farm Bureau pledges $5 million to K-State
MANHATTAN, Kan. — Kansas Farm Bureau (KFB) has pledged the largest donation in its history with $5 million over a five-year period to support Kansas State University Innovation Centers for grain, food, animal and agronomy research. “We’ve known for a long time the facilities at the country’s first operational...
Governor Laura Kelly Breaks Ground on Hilmar Cheese Facility in Dodge City
DODGE CITY, Kan. – Friday, Governor Laura Kelly participated in the groundbreaking of Hilmar Cheese Company’s new state-of-the-art production facility in Dodge City. In the short-term, the company’s $600 million investment will create 250 new full-time jobs. The project is expected to bring an additional $500 million in capital investment and an additional 750 jobs within the Dodge City area by late 2023.
Kansas Community Colleges, Private Colleges Adopt Student Transfer Agreement
TOPEKA, Kan. — An academic alliance years in the making among more than three dozen Kansas community colleges and independent colleges will help students earning an associate’s degree avoid costly and time-consuming problems of transferring credit hours to a four-year school. The coordination agreement signed by 19 members...
Kansas Foster Parents See Payment Increase
TOPEKA, Kan. (KNS) – Kansas foster parents are getting a 5% increase to the daily payments they receive for caring for foster children. The raise could mean hundreds or thousands more per year, depending on the needs of the child. The Department for Children and Families says it was...
