MSNBC host claims pro-life Christians are ‘perverting the Gospel,’ claims Jesus is not anti-abortion
MSNBC’s "Morning Joe" anchor Joe Scarborough suggested pro-life Christians were heretics on Friday morning, claiming that there is "nothing" in the Bible that says abortion is wrong. He argued that Jesus Christ must not have any objection to abortion because he said nothing against it when he was on...
What did Jesus look like?
What did Jesus look like? What do scholars say about what Jesus looks like?
Who Wrote the Bible?
The more we search historical records, the more questions are raisedIgor Link/Pixabay. One if not the biggest question in all religions that follow the bible is, who exactly wrote it? Many theories have risen over centuries by scholars who tried to answer this question, but only more questions have been brought up. This issue focuses specifically on the Hebrew Bible, or as Christians know it the Old Testament.
The seal of the prophet Isaiah is the only physical evidence that he ever existed
This is believed to be the seal of the prophet IsaiahTwitter @GeorgeAthas. Isaiah is a biblical 8th-century prophet who is most famous for being named after the Book of Isaiah in the Old Testament of the Bible. He is also reported to be one of the authors of the book.
Man claims to be Jesus Christ living in Australia
A man named Alan John Miller believes that he is Jesus Christ himself. Alan John Miller is an Australian former computer engineer who claims to be the reincarnation of Jesus. Alan John Miller is a divorced father of two who claims to have been Jesus Christ in a past life. He also claimed that his first marriage ended as he began to recall details of the supposed reincarnation.
Judas Iscariot: Was he cursed to live among the undead?
There is a detailed legend surrounding the man the Bible says betrayed Jesus and later hung himself. Neither the scriptures nor Jewish history validates this story so a careful examination is necessary. There are times when history gives detail that the Bible does not such as the case of the daughter of Herodias who asked for John the Baptist's head. History tells us her name is Salome but this is not in scripture.
The Ancient Bible That Has No Moses
The Temple Scroll by David Harris.Courtesy of Israel Museum, Jerusalem. One of the most amazing document finds in history was discovered in 1955. The Reverend Dr. Joe H. Uhrig, one of its founding members, only knew he was traveling to the "Holy Land" to study the Bible. He began his work in the intriguing new sector of "televangelism" after returning to America. His television program, Hand to Heaven, was shot at Alexandria, Virginia's "small rural church." It was created by him as a studio set. Outside, a mock graveyard was present.
How Did the 12 Apostles Die?
The twelve men that Jesus called to be his apostles were about as motley a band as ever assembled. A few were so unremarkable that the Bible doesn't even bother to mention their profession, including those who were fishermen and one who was a despised tax collector. During the three years they followed Jesus during his earthly ministry, they continually exhibited an inability to understand even the simplest of parables, fought among themselves over who was the greatest in the group, and ultimately abandoned him at his arrest and crucifixion. By all logic, their actions should have spelled the end of Christianity before it even began.
20 of the most bizarre stories from the bible
From a talking donkey to a man being eaten by a giant fish, the Bible has no shortage of strange stories. In her new book "A Most Peculiar Book: The Inherent Strangeness of the Bible" (Oxford University Press, 2021), Kristin Swenson, an associate professor of religious studies at Virginia Commonwealth University, delves into these stories and many others. Here's a look at 20 of the more bizarre biblical stories that Swenson discusses in the book. Some, such as Jonah being eaten by a giant fish, refer to important archaeological sites, like Nineveh, an ancient Assyrian city in modern-day northern Iraq. Others, such as that of a literal scapegoat, explain how phrases that are commonly used in modern times came into existence.
The ancient Roman historian who was the first non-Christian who wrote about Jesus
Portrait of TacitusCredit: Julien; Public Domain Image. Writings about Jesus are mostly sourced from the New Testament in the Bible. For non-Christians, the Gospels in the Bible may not provide adequate evidence about the existence of Jesus.
DNA Sequencing of Ancient Canaanite Remains Raises Many New Questions About The Accuracy of The Known Biblical Reference
With little textual records documenting the Canaanites, their origins and relationship to ancient and present-day civilizations are ambiguous. Using DNA sequencing, a group of genomes from 99 individuals were sequenced from today's Lebanon. The individuals were ancient burials dated using radiocarbon methods. The intent was to "catalog modern Levantine genetic diversity." [i]
Details and History of The Necronomicon, The Grand Grimoire, and Codex Gigas: The Devil's Bible
Books are wonderful things that can both entertain and benefit your health. They are almost like tools for maintaining a healthy lifestyle. Those who do not read cannot comprehend the joy of reading, but those who read on a regular basis understand the value of diving into a good book. The books you choose to read reflect your personal tastes, which can range from romance to non-fiction. People will frequently read magazine articles or even textbooks if they enjoy doing so. Whatever you choose to read, the numerous benefits of reading will benefit both your mind and body.
External Biblical Sources That Try To Justify the Existence of Jesus
Historical texts from After Christ's era justify his existence.Falco/Pixabay. Many historians and theologists agree that there are huge gaps in the biblical literature that is used as justification or hard evidence for Jesus' existence. It is not just texts from the biblical era, but also many from the AD era that is contradicting themselves in the information or simply missing context to actually define who it is referring to.
