95.5 FM WIFC

Kick Off Time Announced for Badgers, Spartans Game October 15th

MADISON, WI (WSAU) — Start times for the next three Wisconsin football games have now been locked in after FOX selected the October 15th Badgers game against Michigan State for a national broadcast. The game will kick at 3 PM from East Lansing. Pregame coverage on WSAU from the...
