KTVZ
American citizen Baquer Namazi leaves Iran after being held for more than six years
Baquer Namazi, an elderly American wrongfully detained in Iran, is on his way out of the country for surgery in the United Arab Emirates, his family said in a statement on Wednesday. Namazi, 85, has been detained in Iran for more than six years and is traveling to the Cleveland...
KTVZ
One man killed, two journalists injured during Israeli military raid in West Bank
A Palestinian man was killed and two journalists shot and injured by Israeli forces during an Israeli military raid in the occupied West Bank, Palestinian authorities said Wednesday. The man who was killed was 21, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health. The Israeli military alleged that he was shooting...
KTVZ
US and South Korea test-fire missiles in continued response after North Korea launch
The United States and South Korea launched four missiles off the east coast of the Korean Peninsula on Wednesday morning local time, according to South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff. The test was the allies’ second exercise in under 24 hours, following a provocative test-launch Tuesday morning by neighboring...
KTVZ
A barrier of fear has been broken in Iran. The regime may be at a point of no return
A woman dressed in black raises a framed portrait of her son, Siavash Mahmoudi, in the air as she paces the sidewalk in Iran’s capital, Tehran. “I am not scared of anyone. They told me to be silent. I will not be,” the woman seen in a viral social media video yells, her voice fraught with emotion.
KTVZ
Exclusive: Dozens of CIA officers accuse intel agency of soft-pedaling its ‘Havana Syndrome’ investigation
As many as three dozen current and former CIA officers have gone to the House and Senate Intelligence Committees over the past year to raise concerns that a CIA task force has been soft-pedaling its investigation into a mysterious illness impacting agency officers and diplomats known colloquially as “Havana Syndrome,” sources tell CNN.
KTVZ
Turkey OKs sending troops to Qatar for World Cup security
ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey’s parliament has approved deploying Turkish soldiers to Qatar to help maintain security during next month’s World Cup. Lawmakers on Wednesday approved a motion to send an unspecified number of troops to the Gulf country for six months. A ruling party legislator who is a former Turkish defense minister said the deployment would involve 250 troops and a corvette-class naval vessel. The deployment of troops would be in addition to some 3,000 riot police that Turkey has said it would send to Qatar to reinforce security during the international soccer competition. Opposition parties accused the government of allowing Turkey’s army and police to be used like employees of “private security firms.”
KTVZ
5 things to know for October 5: Ukraine, Mar-a-Lago, Twitter, Hurricane Ian, NASA
The application for President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan is expected to go live as soon as this week. But the nation is divided over the program, flooding social media platforms with praise or criticism. Additionally, ongoing legal challenges and lawsuits aiming to block the plan are creating a few hurdles for the administration.
KTVZ
In bid for new long-range rockets, Ukraine offers US targeting oversight
In an effort to overcome Biden administration resistance to providing it with a new set of powerful, long-range rocket systems, the Ukrainian government is now offering the US full and ongoing visibility into their list of intended Russian targets, multiple officials familiar with the discussions tell CNN. The remarkable transparency...
Arther Cyr: Iran presents an opportunity as well as a challenge
The enormous mass public demonstrations in Iran could bring a change in regime. The fundamentalist Islamic rulers of the nation must be worried. A large number of cities across the country are experiencing the ongoing protests, though estimates of just how many vary. The immediate spark for this important development is the troubling death of Mahsa Amini, a young woman of 22, while in police custody. Authorities allegedly arrested her for improper wearing of the headscarf required...
