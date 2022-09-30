ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suicide Bombings#Suicide Attacks#Kabul#Afghan#Cnn#Emergency
KTVZ

Exclusive: Dozens of CIA officers accuse intel agency of soft-pedaling its ‘Havana Syndrome’ investigation

As many as three dozen current and former CIA officers have gone to the House and Senate Intelligence Committees over the past year to raise concerns that a CIA task force has been soft-pedaling its investigation into a mysterious illness impacting agency officers and diplomats known colloquially as “Havana Syndrome,” sources tell CNN.
MILITARY
KTVZ

Turkey OKs sending troops to Qatar for World Cup security

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey’s parliament has approved deploying Turkish soldiers to Qatar to help maintain security during next month’s World Cup. Lawmakers on Wednesday approved a motion to send an unspecified number of troops to the Gulf country for six months. A ruling party legislator who is a former Turkish defense minister said the deployment would involve 250 troops and a corvette-class naval vessel. The deployment of troops would be in addition to some 3,000 riot police that Turkey has said it would send to Qatar to reinforce security during the international soccer competition. Opposition parties accused the government of allowing Turkey’s army and police to be used like employees of “private security firms.”
MIDDLE EAST
KTVZ

5 things to know for October 5: Ukraine, Mar-a-Lago, Twitter, Hurricane Ian, NASA

The application for President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan is expected to go live as soon as this week. But the nation is divided over the program, flooding social media platforms with praise or criticism. Additionally, ongoing legal challenges and lawsuits aiming to block the plan are creating a few hurdles for the administration.
POLITICS
KTVZ

In bid for new long-range rockets, Ukraine offers US targeting oversight

In an effort to overcome Biden administration resistance to providing it with a new set of powerful, long-range rocket systems, the Ukrainian government is now offering the US full and ongoing visibility into their list of intended Russian targets, multiple officials familiar with the discussions tell CNN. The remarkable transparency...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Sault News

Arther Cyr: Iran presents an opportunity as well as a challenge

The enormous mass public demonstrations in Iran could bring a change in regime. The fundamentalist Islamic rulers of the nation must be worried. A large number of cities across the country are experiencing the ongoing protests, though estimates of just how many vary. The immediate spark for this important development is the troubling death of Mahsa Amini, a young woman of 22, while in police custody. Authorities allegedly arrested her for improper wearing of the headscarf required...
ADVOCACY

Comments / 0

Community Policy