ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey’s parliament has approved deploying Turkish soldiers to Qatar to help maintain security during next month’s World Cup. Lawmakers on Wednesday approved a motion to send an unspecified number of troops to the Gulf country for six months. A ruling party legislator who is a former Turkish defense minister said the deployment would involve 250 troops and a corvette-class naval vessel. The deployment of troops would be in addition to some 3,000 riot police that Turkey has said it would send to Qatar to reinforce security during the international soccer competition. Opposition parties accused the government of allowing Turkey’s army and police to be used like employees of “private security firms.”

MIDDLE EAST ・ 13 HOURS AGO