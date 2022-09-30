FLORENCE, S.C. (September 29, 22) – HopeHealth welcomes Charlene Chalmers, MD, pediatrician at HopeHealth Pediatrics in Manning. She earned a Bachelor of Science in Biology and Psychology from the University of Georgia in Athens, Georgia, and a Doctor of Medicine from Mercer University School of Medicine in Macon, Georgia. Dr. Chalmers completed her residency at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston, South Carolina. She is a member of the American Academy of Pediatrics, the South Carolina Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics, and the American Medical Association. She has served as an educator and administrator at a primary school in Berega, Tanzania and is currently the director for Lighting the Way Tanzania, a non-profit that supports the continued education of children in Tanzania. Her clinical interests are global health, education and prevention of chronic illness, and vaccinations.

