peedeenewsnetwork.com
HopeHealth Welcomes New Provider
FLORENCE, S.C. (September 29, 22) – HopeHealth welcomes Charlene Chalmers, MD, pediatrician at HopeHealth Pediatrics in Manning. She earned a Bachelor of Science in Biology and Psychology from the University of Georgia in Athens, Georgia, and a Doctor of Medicine from Mercer University School of Medicine in Macon, Georgia. Dr. Chalmers completed her residency at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston, South Carolina. She is a member of the American Academy of Pediatrics, the South Carolina Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics, and the American Medical Association. She has served as an educator and administrator at a primary school in Berega, Tanzania and is currently the director for Lighting the Way Tanzania, a non-profit that supports the continued education of children in Tanzania. Her clinical interests are global health, education and prevention of chronic illness, and vaccinations.
heraldadvocate.com
Marlboro NAACP to hold drive-thru canned food distribution on Tuesday
The Marlboro County Branch NAACP, in partnership with The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, will have a drive-thru canned food distribution on Tuesday at Causey’s Home Center, 345 15-401 By-Pass East. The distribution will begin at 10 a.m. and will provide one box per household. The food...
The Post and Courier
Editorial: Transparency would help answer questions about Williamsburg superintendent
The case against the leader S.C. Education Superintendent Molly Spearman brought in to turn around the troubled Williamsburg County School District looks bad. As The Post and Courier’s Maura Turcotte and Sara Gregory report, two former employees sued Kelvin Wymbs for swearing at them and wrongly forcing them out of their jobs when he was filling in as a principal in Florence County in 2018.
WMBF
Florence community remembers fallen law enforcement on 4-year anniversary of ambush
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The Florence community is remembering those lost four years ago, on October 3, 2018, when two Florence law enforcement officers made the ultimate sacrifice. Officers were ambushed at a home in the Vintage Place subdivision as they attempted to serve a search warrant on Seth...
PHOTOS: Richmond Senior Homecoming ’22
ROCKINGHAM ― The Richmond Senior High School Homecoming Court paraded onto the field at Raider Stadium Thursday evening. The homecoming game was moved up a day ahead in anticipation of then-Hurricane Ian. See photos below.
Shopping center may gain hotel, gas station
LUMBERTON — Two properties, 150 and 220 Jackson Court in the shopping center anchored by Walmart and Lowes are being redeveloped, and th
AT&T waiving overage charges for Myrtle Beach, Florence area
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — AT&T is waiving all talk, text, and data overage charges for postpaid and pre-paid customers in Myrtle Beach, Florence and other areas of South Carolina due to Hurricane Ian. Data overage charges will be waived from Sept. 29 through Oct. 8, according to a company spokesperson. Other carriers’ customers can […]
Numerous car break-ins reported in Scotland, Marlboro counties
SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Authorities are investigating several car break-ins reported early Friday morning throughout Scotland and Marlboro counties. Areas in Scotland County affected by the break-ins include the Quail Ridge and Leisure Living areas, Highway 79 near Gibson and the Calhoun Road area. The thieves also hit the Random Woods area in Laurinburg […]
columbuscountynews.com
County Prepares as Ian Heads Into South Carolina
Schools, government offices and many businesses are closed as Columbus County nervously eyes Hurricane Ian. Ian is expected to come ashore between Georgetown and Myrtle Beach, S.C. around 3 p.m. today as a Category One storm. As it moves over land, Ian will begin to degrade, but Columbus County will likely see heavy rains, high winds and potentially a few tornadoes before it moves on out Saturday.
2,500 without power following crash in Sumter
SUMTER, S.C. — A single-vehicle crash left a large section of Sumter without power on Sunday night. Sumter Police confirmed that officers had responded to a single-vehicle crash that has impacted power lines in the business corridor in Sumter near the Sumter Mall. Duke Energy now estimates roughly 2,500...
Ian pushes though Robeson County
LUMBERTON — Residents in the greater Robeson County area awoke to a blustery day Friday, with light rain falling ahead of Hurricane Ian&
13-year-old hurt in Darlington County hunting accident, South Carolina DNR says
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 13-year-old boy was hurt Saturday afternoon when a gun accidentally went off while he and another boy were dove hunting in rural Darlington County, according to a spokesman for the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources. It happened about 5 p.m., and DNR spokesman Greg Lucas said the teenager […]
Tropical Storm Ian prompts court, class closures
ROCKINGHAM — With Richmond County under a tropical storm warning, local officials are taking precautions and issuing closing announcements. Court sessions in Richmond, Scotland and Anson counties are canceled on Friday, Sept. 30, however the courthouses in each of the three counties will still be open for business, according to Superior Court Manager Chad Haywood.
Nichols man killed in crash with Horry County school bus near Loris; 7 students unhurt
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 37-year-old Nichols man was killed early Monday morning near Loris after his pickup collided with a Horry County school bus that failed to yield while turning onto Highway 9 Bypass, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. Kody Roach died at the scene of the crash, which happened at […]
1 killed, 1 arrested after Marlboro County shooting
MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was arrested Sunday night after a deadly shooting near Bennettsville, according to the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded at about 11:10 p.m. to a report of a person suffering from a gunshot wound at a home on J Pledger Lane, the sheriff’s office said. Deputies performed CPR […]
wpde.com
Crash impacts traffic on West Palmetto Street in Florence
FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — A crash involving a motorcycle is impacting traffic Saturday evening near the Toyota dealership on West Palmetto Street in Florence. Two lanes of traffic appear to be blocked with first responders and wreckage from the crash. Police are on scene investigating what led up to...
wpde.com
Teen hurt in hunting incident in Darlington County
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A 15-year-old is in the hospital after being shot Saturday evening. in the area of South Charleston Road in Darlington County, according to an official. ABC15 is being told the shooting was accidental and happened while the teen was hunting. The Darlington County Sheriff’s...
wpde.com
Multiple people involved in string of North, South Carolina car break ins
SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — Early Friday morning, on Sept. 30, the Scotland County Sherriff's Office said multiple people committed several car break ins in North and South Carolina. The areas that had cars broken into in Scotland County include Quail Ridge, Leisure Living, Hwy 79 area near Gibson...
WMBF
1 dead, suspect charged in Marlboro County shooting
MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One suspect is in custody after a deadly shooting in Marlboro County Sunday night. Deputies with the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office were called to a home on J Pledger Ln. in Bennettsville not long after 11 p.m. in reference to a shooting. Deputies found...
wpde.com
Deputies investigating homicide in Darlington County
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — One person is dead and another is arrested after a weekend shooting in Darlington County. The Darlington County Sheriff's Office said they responded to the scene on Woodside Lane in Hartsville. Darlington County Coroner Todd Hardee said the name of the victim is not...
