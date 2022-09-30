ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marlboro County, SC

peedeenewsnetwork.com

HopeHealth Welcomes New Provider

FLORENCE, S.C. (September 29, 22) – HopeHealth welcomes Charlene Chalmers, MD, pediatrician at HopeHealth Pediatrics in Manning. She earned a Bachelor of Science in Biology and Psychology from the University of Georgia in Athens, Georgia, and a Doctor of Medicine from Mercer University School of Medicine in Macon, Georgia. Dr. Chalmers completed her residency at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston, South Carolina. She is a member of the American Academy of Pediatrics, the South Carolina Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics, and the American Medical Association. She has served as an educator and administrator at a primary school in Berega, Tanzania and is currently the director for Lighting the Way Tanzania, a non-profit that supports the continued education of children in Tanzania. Her clinical interests are global health, education and prevention of chronic illness, and vaccinations.
MANNING, SC
The Post and Courier

Editorial: Transparency would help answer questions about Williamsburg superintendent

The case against the leader S.C. Education Superintendent Molly Spearman brought in to turn around the troubled Williamsburg County School District looks bad. As The Post and Courier’s Maura Turcotte and Sara Gregory report, two former employees sued Kelvin Wymbs for swearing at them and wrongly forcing them out of their jobs when he was filling in as a principal in Florence County in 2018.
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

AT&T waiving overage charges for Myrtle Beach, Florence area

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — AT&T is waiving all talk, text, and data overage charges for postpaid and pre-paid customers in Myrtle Beach, Florence and other areas of South Carolina due to Hurricane Ian. Data overage charges will be waived from Sept. 29 through Oct. 8, according to a company spokesperson. Other carriers’ customers can […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

Numerous car break-ins reported in Scotland, Marlboro counties

SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Authorities are investigating several car break-ins reported early Friday morning throughout Scotland and Marlboro counties. Areas in Scotland County affected by the break-ins include the Quail Ridge and Leisure Living areas, Highway 79 near Gibson and the Calhoun Road area. The thieves also hit the Random Woods area in Laurinburg […]
SCOTLAND COUNTY, NC
columbuscountynews.com

County Prepares as Ian Heads Into South Carolina

Schools, government offices and many businesses are closed as Columbus County nervously eyes Hurricane Ian. Ian is expected to come ashore between Georgetown and Myrtle Beach, S.C. around 3 p.m. today as a Category One storm. As it moves over land, Ian will begin to degrade, but Columbus County will likely see heavy rains, high winds and potentially a few tornadoes before it moves on out Saturday.
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
News19 WLTX

2,500 without power following crash in Sumter

SUMTER, S.C. — A single-vehicle crash left a large section of Sumter without power on Sunday night. Sumter Police confirmed that officers had responded to a single-vehicle crash that has impacted power lines in the business corridor in Sumter near the Sumter Mall. Duke Energy now estimates roughly 2,500...
SUMTER, SC
The Richmond Observer

Tropical Storm Ian prompts court, class closures

ROCKINGHAM — With Richmond County under a tropical storm warning, local officials are taking precautions and issuing closing announcements. Court sessions in Richmond, Scotland and Anson counties are canceled on Friday, Sept. 30, however the courthouses in each of the three counties will still be open for business, according to Superior Court Manager Chad Haywood.
RICHMOND COUNTY, NC
WBTW News13

1 killed, 1 arrested after Marlboro County shooting

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was arrested Sunday night after a deadly shooting near Bennettsville, according to the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded at about 11:10 p.m. to a report of a person suffering from a gunshot wound at a home on J Pledger Lane, the sheriff’s office said. Deputies performed CPR […]
MARLBORO COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

Crash impacts traffic on West Palmetto Street in Florence

FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — A crash involving a motorcycle is impacting traffic Saturday evening near the Toyota dealership on West Palmetto Street in Florence. Two lanes of traffic appear to be blocked with first responders and wreckage from the crash. Police are on scene investigating what led up to...
FLORENCE, SC
wpde.com

Teen hurt in hunting incident in Darlington County

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A 15-year-old is in the hospital after being shot Saturday evening. in the area of South Charleston Road in Darlington County, according to an official. ABC15 is being told the shooting was accidental and happened while the teen was hunting. The Darlington County Sheriff’s...
DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC
WMBF

1 dead, suspect charged in Marlboro County shooting

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One suspect is in custody after a deadly shooting in Marlboro County Sunday night. Deputies with the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office were called to a home on J Pledger Ln. in Bennettsville not long after 11 p.m. in reference to a shooting. Deputies found...
MARLBORO COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

Deputies investigating homicide in Darlington County

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — One person is dead and another is arrested after a weekend shooting in Darlington County. The Darlington County Sheriff's Office said they responded to the scene on Woodside Lane in Hartsville. Darlington County Coroner Todd Hardee said the name of the victim is not...
DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC

