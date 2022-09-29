ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Connecticut Inside Investigator

Clean slate: Connecticut’s new path to automatic pardons

In late 2010, Devon, a Hartford man, went on a string of armed robberies. Just 24 years old at the time, Devon, who is being identified by only his first name to protect his identity, robbed a liquor store, a jewlery store and set up his own friend to be robbed at gunpoint.  His spree […] The post Clean slate: Connecticut’s new path to automatic pardons appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
GOLDRICK: Kimberly Fiorello is the Marjorie Taylor Greene of Connecticut

In her fawning profile last year of freshman Republican state representative Kimberly Fiorello (149th district- Greenwich, Stamford), Hartford Courant‘s Daniela Altimari anointed Fiorello a “rising luminary” of the Connecticut GOP. One year on, this “rising luminary’s” extremism and bizarre utterances have shocked and outraged many voters in her district, and spurred a powerful movement to oust her from office.
Political Signs Reportedly Defaced In Old Lyme

Less than 24 hours after they were put up along a busy street in Old Lyme, two large signs promoting Republican gubernatorial candidate Bob Stefanowski were defaced with red graffiti, according to property owner J. David Kelsey. Kelsey, who co-founded the Old Lyme-based real estate private-equity investment company Hamilton Point...
August 9 Connecticut Primary Election Results

Party slates for Connecticut’s general election are close to being completed. A recount will decide the 127th District Democratic primary candidate. Connecticut Republicans nominated National Committeewoman Leora Levy for U.S. Senate. Recently endorsed by former President Donald Trump, she defeated former state house of representatives minority leader and GOP...
People in Connecticut speak out on new laws that went into effect

CONNECTICUT, USA — 80 new laws went into effect in Connecticut on October 1 from stricter animal regulations to new juvenile crime laws. Among the new laws, is an act requiring background checks for youth camp employees and youth sports coaches. Staff members ages 18 and up must get background checks, including checks of criminal history, sex offender registry and child abuse registry if they apply for positions that work with children.
Conn. officials face lawsuit over ban on sporting rifles

SEYMOUR, Conn. (WTNH) — The Connecticut Citizens Defense League (CCDL) and the Second Amendment Foundation (SAF) announced that they filed a federal lawsuit against various state officials on Friday. In a press release, the CCDL stated that they are seeking to overturn Connecticut’s ban on acquiring and possessing modern sporting rifles. Sporting rifles are often […]
Cuban UN Ambassadors Visit to Connecticut

Perhaps the highest level Cuban diplomatic delegation just visited Connecticut since Fidel Castro stopped at New Haven’s Union Station on his way to Boston in 1959. On September 9 and 10, Cuban United Nations Ambassadors Pedro Luis Pedroso and Yuri A. Gala made the extraordinary trip to Connecticut to celebrate the passage of two resolutions by two major city councils that call on the United States to end its illegal 62-year blockade of Cuba.
Board of Education To Reconsider “Indigenous Peoples Day”

A Republican Board of Education member is proposing that the Board consider renaming Indigenous Peoples Day currently on the school district calendar as a school holiday on Monday, October 10th. In July 2020, as the nation engaged in a wide discussion of systemic racism after the murder of George Floyd...
Small housing authorities in Rocky Hill and Bloomfield struggle without Section 8 vouchers

ROCKY HILL — Smaller Connecticut housing authorities without Section 8 vouchers are struggling to stay afloat on rents determined by a tenant's income. While many larger housing authorities like Hartford, Bridgeport and New Haven have thousands of vouchers to distribute to qualifying residents to subsidize their rent, housing authorities like Rocky Hill and Bloomfield do not have any vouchers at all. Tenants pay rent according to 30 percent of their income. For example, if their income is $700 a month, the housing authority will make $210 a month on rent.
Cross Principal Bolts After 5 Weeks Of Classes

Newly instated Wilbur Cross High School Principal John Tarka announced he is leaving his role as leader five weeks into the academic year. In an email addressing the Cross community, Tarka wrote that his last day will be Oct. 14. Tarka was appointed to the leadership role this summer. “Writing...
Upcoming 2022 Connecticut Election Information

The Gubernatorial Election will be held Tuesday, November 8 from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. in the Middle School Gymnasium at 350 Mountain Road. Voter registration may be done online at voterregistration.ct.gov, by mail or in-person at the Town Hall. The Registrars of Voters’ office will be open on Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and the Town Clerk’s office will be open Monday thru Thursday 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Fridays 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. If you have questions, please call 860-668-3850 or 860-668-3880.
