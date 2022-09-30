COOS COUNTY, Ore. — The Teddy Bear Toy Express is making stops in several south coast areas to kick off the Bus Jam Toy and Food Drive this weekend. The North American Railcar Operators Association (NARCOA), whose members are known as "Speeders" is made up of people who have restored railroad motorcars. Those restored railcars will make up the Teddy Bear Toy Express.

