Read full article on original website
Related
KCBY
Teddy Bear Toy Express rolls into Coos County this weekend to kick off season of giving
COOS COUNTY, Ore. — The Teddy Bear Toy Express is making stops in several south coast areas to kick off the Bus Jam Toy and Food Drive this weekend. The North American Railcar Operators Association (NARCOA), whose members are known as "Speeders" is made up of people who have restored railroad motorcars. Those restored railcars will make up the Teddy Bear Toy Express.
KCBY
Coquille moving ahead on creation of the Hundred Acre Wood
COQUILLE, Ore. — Deep in the Hundred Acre Wood of Coquille will be opportunities for one and all in the city to hike, bike, and get their bodies moving minutes from home. Coquille Mayor Sam Flaherty says it's a community backed project. "It's for all ages, our families, even...
KCBY
Downtown Coos Bay Halloween Trick or Treat
COOS BAY, Ore. — For Halloween, the Coos Bay Downtown Association (CBDA), along with downtown businesses, are opening their doors for the Downtown Coos Bay Halloween Trick or Treat on Monday, October 31st from 3:00-5:00p.m. in Downtown Coos Bay. CDBA says Trick or Treaters should look for the large...
KCBY
With the start of October, fire season usually ends - but not the Cedar Creek Fire
OAKRIDGE, Ore. — It’s the start of October, a time when fire season usually comes to a close in Oregon. But for the Cedar Creek Fire, there is no expiration date. The Cedar Creek Fire is still burning east of Oakridge. It is now over 120-thousand acres and is 34 percent contained.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KCBY
North Bend neighbors want answers after morning home explosion
NORTH BEND, Ore. — A morning explosion causes concern to residents in a North Bend neighborhood. Neighbors say around 7:30 a.m. Sunday morning they heard a loud explosion. That sound came from a now-charred home located at the corner of Troy Lane and Pony Creek Road in North Bend that sits just behind North Bend High School.
KCBY
Jury selected for case of hit-and-run that happened at North Bend mall
NORTH BEND, Ore. — A jury has been selected in the trial of the woman accused of the hit and run death of a man in a North Bend Mall parking lot. On March 22, police say 31-year-old Kelsey Culver allegedly struck and killed 41-year-old Kyle Hagquist while exiting the Mini Pet Mart parking lot at Pony Village Mall.
KCBY
Pickup catches on fire in parking lot of Taco Bell in Eugene
EUGENE, Ore. — A pickup truck is burning Monday afternoon in the parking lot of the Taco Bell restaurant located at 2805 Chad Drive in Eugene. A witness saw the pickup as it was smoking. It eventually caught fire. Fire and emergency responders hadn't made it to the area...
KCBY
Favorable weather conditions continue to help fire crews battle the Cedar Creek Fire
OAKRIDGE, Ore. — The Cedar Creek Fire is now at 120,855 acres and 34% containment. In West Zone operations of the fire, firefighters took advantage of the weather conditions after the east winds had calmed. They continued to monitor and strengthen containment lines along the northwestern edge of the fire.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KCBY
Oregon HWY 99 in Creswell to close for construction
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — Starting at 7:00 a.m. on Friday, October 7th through 7:00 a.m. on October 11th, the Oregon Department of Transportation announced there will be a full closure of OR 99. ODOT says this is while rail partners replace tracks and make the landings at OR 99...
KCBY
Springfield High School teacher surprised with $50,000 national award
A Springfield High School teacher was surprised with a $50,000 award for the school's automotive technology program at a presentation Tuesday. Harbor Freight Tools named Mark Simmons, an automotive technology teacher at SHS, one of 20 "Harbor Freight Tools for Schools Prize for Teaching Excellence" winners across the nation. Harbor Freight Tools said it received a record 768 applications from all 50 states for this years prize.
KCBY
Informational picket line at PeaceHealth
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — Health care workers at Riverbend in Springfield and the university district in downtown Eugene walked the picket line today protesting wages and working conditions. The workers are represented by SEIU, which is currently in contract negotiations with PeaceHealth. Today's event was organized to bring attention to...
KCBY
American Association of Airport Executives recognizes two Eugene Airport recipients
JACKSON, Wy. — The Northwest Chapter of the American Association of Airport Executives recognizes those individuals and companies who represent the very best in the field of aviation. The annual meeting of the Northwest chapter was in Jackson, WY held September 27-30. Among the awards, two recipients were from...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KCBY
Bicyclist from Germany dies after being hit by truck on Highway 101 outside Reedsport
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. — A driver struck a bicyclist from Germany on Hwy 101 near milepost 209 in Gardner Thursday afternoon, Oregon State Police reports. The bicyclist died from her injuries the next day. Just before 2:30 p.m. Thursday, September 29, a southbound Dodge Ram 1500 driven by 40-year-old...
KCBY
State witnesses heard in day 2 of 4 in Culver Trial
A mix of men and women comprise the jury that heard testimony from witnesses from the state in day 2 of the trial of Kelsey Culver. The 31–year-old allegedly struck and killed 41-year-old Kyle Hagquist while driving an SUV out of the Pony Village Mall parking lot in North Bend on March 22.
KCBY
Southwest Airlines adds a new nonstop service for Eugene Airport
EUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene Airport has just added another stop on their roster. Southwest Airlines announced they're adding a new nonstop service between Hollywood Burbank Airport (BUR) and Eugene Airport (EUG). That starts February 19, 2023. The current scheduled flight times are:. EUG 3:35 p.m. - BUR 5:50...
KCBY
Mother seeks legal action after Cottage Grove police use of force
COTTAGE GROVE, Ore. — The investigation continues on the alleged use of force last month by members of the Cottage Grove Police Department. The investigation involves surveillance video showing police officers punching a man before arresting him. The man arrested was 26-year-old Alexander Harrelson of Cottage Grove. We spoke...
KCBY
Rod Taylor to use ballot measures to undo county policies
COOS COUNTY, Ore. — On November 8, candidates for Coos County Commissioner position 3 will once again face off at the polls. Candidate Rod Taylor says he's the leader the county needs to bring change. Rod Taylor and Melissa Cribbins came out of the May election as Coos County's...
KCBY
Oregon volleyball dominating Pac-12 with unstoppable offense
EUGENE, Ore. — The Oregon volleyball team has now started Pac-12 play, not just with three wins, but with three sweeps over top-ranked opponents like Stanford and their win Sunday against Arizona. Now there's no surprise that when the Ducks woke up Sunday morning, they found their name in...
Comments / 0