Roseburg, OR

KCBY

Teddy Bear Toy Express rolls into Coos County this weekend to kick off season of giving

COOS COUNTY, Ore. — The Teddy Bear Toy Express is making stops in several south coast areas to kick off the Bus Jam Toy and Food Drive this weekend. The North American Railcar Operators Association (NARCOA), whose members are known as "Speeders" is made up of people who have restored railroad motorcars. Those restored railcars will make up the Teddy Bear Toy Express.
COOS COUNTY, OR
KCBY

Coquille moving ahead on creation of the Hundred Acre Wood

COQUILLE, Ore. — Deep in the Hundred Acre Wood of Coquille will be opportunities for one and all in the city to hike, bike, and get their bodies moving minutes from home. Coquille Mayor Sam Flaherty says it's a community backed project. "It's for all ages, our families, even...
COQUILLE, OR
KCBY

Downtown Coos Bay Halloween Trick or Treat

COOS BAY, Ore. — For Halloween, the Coos Bay Downtown Association (CBDA), along with downtown businesses, are opening their doors for the Downtown Coos Bay Halloween Trick or Treat on Monday, October 31st from 3:00-5:00p.m. in Downtown Coos Bay. CDBA says Trick or Treaters should look for the large...
COOS BAY, OR
Roseburg, OR
Government
Local
Oregon Government
City
Roseburg, OR
KCBY

North Bend neighbors want answers after morning home explosion

NORTH BEND, Ore. — A morning explosion causes concern to residents in a North Bend neighborhood. Neighbors say around 7:30 a.m. Sunday morning they heard a loud explosion. That sound came from a now-charred home located at the corner of Troy Lane and Pony Creek Road in North Bend that sits just behind North Bend High School.
NORTH BEND, OR
KCBY

Jury selected for case of hit-and-run that happened at North Bend mall

NORTH BEND, Ore. — A jury has been selected in the trial of the woman accused of the hit and run death of a man in a North Bend Mall parking lot. On March 22, police say 31-year-old Kelsey Culver allegedly struck and killed 41-year-old Kyle Hagquist while exiting the Mini Pet Mart parking lot at Pony Village Mall.
NORTH BEND, OR
KCBY

Pickup catches on fire in parking lot of Taco Bell in Eugene

EUGENE, Ore. — A pickup truck is burning Monday afternoon in the parking lot of the Taco Bell restaurant located at 2805 Chad Drive in Eugene. A witness saw the pickup as it was smoking. It eventually caught fire. Fire and emergency responders hadn't made it to the area...
EUGENE, OR
#Local Life#Localevent#Festival#Parade#Parks And Recreation#Roseburg 150 Party
KCBY

Oregon HWY 99 in Creswell to close for construction

LANE COUNTY, Ore. — Starting at 7:00 a.m. on Friday, October 7th through 7:00 a.m. on October 11th, the Oregon Department of Transportation announced there will be a full closure of OR 99. ODOT says this is while rail partners replace tracks and make the landings at OR 99...
CRESWELL, OR
KCBY

Springfield High School teacher surprised with $50,000 national award

A Springfield High School teacher was surprised with a $50,000 award for the school's automotive technology program at a presentation Tuesday. Harbor Freight Tools named Mark Simmons, an automotive technology teacher at SHS, one of 20 "Harbor Freight Tools for Schools Prize for Teaching Excellence" winners across the nation. Harbor Freight Tools said it received a record 768 applications from all 50 states for this years prize.
SPRINGFIELD, OR
KCBY

Informational picket line at PeaceHealth

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — Health care workers at Riverbend in Springfield and the university district in downtown Eugene walked the picket line today protesting wages and working conditions. The workers are represented by SEIU, which is currently in contract negotiations with PeaceHealth. Today's event was organized to bring attention to...
SPRINGFIELD, OR
News Break
Politics
KCBY

State witnesses heard in day 2 of 4 in Culver Trial

A mix of men and women comprise the jury that heard testimony from witnesses from the state in day 2 of the trial of Kelsey Culver. The 31–year-old allegedly struck and killed 41-year-old Kyle Hagquist while driving an SUV out of the Pony Village Mall parking lot in North Bend on March 22.
NORTH BEND, OR
KCBY

Southwest Airlines adds a new nonstop service for Eugene Airport

EUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene Airport has just added another stop on their roster. Southwest Airlines announced they're adding a new nonstop service between Hollywood Burbank Airport (BUR) and Eugene Airport (EUG). That starts February 19, 2023. The current scheduled flight times are:. EUG 3:35 p.m. - BUR 5:50...
EUGENE, OR
KCBY

Mother seeks legal action after Cottage Grove police use of force

COTTAGE GROVE, Ore. — The investigation continues on the alleged use of force last month by members of the Cottage Grove Police Department. The investigation involves surveillance video showing police officers punching a man before arresting him. The man arrested was 26-year-old Alexander Harrelson of Cottage Grove. We spoke...
COTTAGE GROVE, OR
KCBY

Rod Taylor to use ballot measures to undo county policies

COOS COUNTY, Ore. — On November 8, candidates for Coos County Commissioner position 3 will once again face off at the polls. Candidate Rod Taylor says he's the leader the county needs to bring change. Rod Taylor and Melissa Cribbins came out of the May election as Coos County's...
COOS COUNTY, OR
KCBY

Oregon volleyball dominating Pac-12 with unstoppable offense

EUGENE, Ore. — The Oregon volleyball team has now started Pac-12 play, not just with three wins, but with three sweeps over top-ranked opponents like Stanford and their win Sunday against Arizona. Now there's no surprise that when the Ducks woke up Sunday morning, they found their name in...
EUGENE, OR

