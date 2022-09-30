The Oklahoma City Thunder Trade Derrick Favors And Three Other Players To The Rockets For David Nwaba, Sterling Brown, Trey Burke, And Marquese Chriss

Read full article on original website
Jaylen Brown Reveals He Was Secretly Listening On The Phone When An NBA GM Was Talking About Him Before The 2016 NBA Draft: "We're Worried That He Is Just Too Smart."
Jaylen Brown has taken some huge strides since coming into the NBA and he has established himself as one of the cornerstone pieces for the Boston Celtics. He has been good for over 20 points a game in each of his last 3 seasons and played a big role in helping the Celtics reach the NBA Finals this year.
Kevin Durant Likes Tweet Calling Out Kareem Abdul-Jabbar For His Hypocrisy In Recent Comments Against Kyrie Irving
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar is one of the most outspoken athletes in the history of sports. KAJ made bold social and political moves in his career, aligning himself with the civil rights movement and later changing his name and religion to become Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. KAJ was a trailblazer for many of the...
Michael Jordan On Which Player He'd Pay $5 To See Play: "I Would Pay To See Scottie Pippen Play. I Think He Is The Ultimate Team Player."
Over the course of the league's history, many iconic duos have been formed. Among them, the Chicago Bulls' duo of Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen is regarded as one of the best ever. Prior to Pippen's arrival to the Bulls, MJ may already be a great individual player, but he...
NBA Fans Disagree With Bam Adebayo After He Said He, Draymond Green, And Giannis Antetokounmpo Are The Only Players Who Can Defend 1-5 Positions
Without a good defense, winning games in the NBA is tough. While most fans love the extravagant scoring runs and moves, having a great defense is equally important. We have seen countless times when a defensive team has given an offensive team a run for their money. In the current...
NBA Fans Loved How Jalen Brunson Played For The Knicks In His First Game: "The Knicks Are About To Surprise People This Season"
Jalen Brunson may just have been one of the good players around Luka Doncic on the Dallas Mavericks last season, but he's in a different situation now. Choosing to leave in free agency, Brunson signed a massive deal for the New York Knicks. The contract was one of the biggest a non-All-Star player has received in the NBA's history.
Shaquille O'Neal Says Michael Jordan Is The GOAT Over LeBron James, Even If King James Breaks Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's All-Time Scoring Record
There is not a week that passes by in the NBA world without some mention of the GOAT debate. It is basketball's eternal question, who is the greatest player in the league's history? Many players have cases made for them, including the likes of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Bill Russell, Kobe Bryant, Magic Johnson, and Larry Bird. But one man remains the consensus pick for most people, and that is His Airness, Michael Jordan.
Ben Simmons’ Jumper vs. Sixers Goes Viral
The Philadelphia 76ers faced a familiar player on Monday night. As they made their preseason debut at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn against the Nets, the Sixers got a first look at their former draft pick Ben Simmons with his new team. Although Simmons was traded to the Nets last...
Jalen Rose Once Roasted Paul Pierce After The Celtics Legend Said He Was Better Than Dwyane Wade: "8 All-NBA Teams To Your 4, 3 All-Defensive Teams To Your 0, A Scoring Title, And 3 Rings To Your 1."
The late-2000s and early 2010s forged some interesting rivalries in the Eastern Conference, as the Boston Celtics emerged as the prohibitive best team in 2008. After faltering in 2009 to the Orlando Magic, the Celtics would make it to the Finals in 2010 but weren't able to reach that level again till the 2022 season.
James Worthy Didn't Want To Panic After The Lakers Lost By 30 Points Against The Kings: “Overall, It’s The First Game You Gotta Shake Off A Little Dust… For The First Unit, It Was Ok.”
Over the last few months, the Los Angeles Lakers have been trying their best to build a roster to avoid having a repeat of their 2021-22 NBA season. They missed both the playoffs and the play-in tournament last season, which was frankly embarrassing for a team featuring LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and Russell Westbrook.
The Lakers Fans Booed Their Team In The First Preseason Game As They Lost By 30 Points Against The Sacramento Kings
The new season tends to bring about hope of greater things to come for teams around the league and the Los Angeles Lakers were no different. With new head coach Darvin Ham now at the helm, there seemed to be a different feeling about them as compared to last season and fans were starting to believe that they were going to turn things around after that disastrous 2021-22 campaign.
Highlights From Lakers Practice Were Very Intense: Patrick Beverley Already Started With "Too Small" Gesture, LeBron James Explodes With A Dunk
The Los Angeles Lakers may be one of the biggest franchises in NBA history, but they are going through a rough patch over the last few seasons apart from the 2019-20 season. Last season the Purple and Gold ended up missing the play-in tournament, and it was a new low for the organization. But instead of sulking about it, the Lakers have been doing everything in their power to improve their roster and make a stunning comeback in the 2022-23 NBA season.
Amar'e Stoudemire Told LeBron James To Be More Like Michael Jordan And Connect With People In 2011: "The More They Can Relate To You, The More They Will Appreciate You."
LeBron James is one of the most loved and revered athletes in the world, there aren't many that come close to having the devoted fanbase he does. His image as one of the NBA's greatest ever is added to by his love for his family, his work in the community, and his generally fun personality. While LeBron has quite a few haters considering how good he is, that is balanced out by the number of ardent fans.
Giannis Antetokounmpo Finally Clapped Back At People Who Say He Doesn't Have Basketball Skills: "It Takes More Than Skills To Be Great... You Can Be The Most Skilled Person On Earth And Still Don't Make The NBA."
Giannis Antetokounmpo is a multi-time MVP and the best player in the NBA and the world, according to a lot of people. Antetokounmpo is a behemoth on both ends of the court, dominating ruthlessly on offense and locking the best down on defense. His all-around game has improved every season he has been in the NBA, and he's gone from a nobody to already one of the greatest to ever play the game by the age of 27.
Suns Owner Robert Sarver Will Reportedly Sell The Team At A Record-High Price: "It'll Be The Highest Ever Paid For An NBA Team."
Fresh after ending last season with the NBA's best record, the Phoenix Suns are undergoing a change at the top that could have major implications on the future of the franchise. According to various sources, team owner Robert Sarver has started the process of selling his stake and it is...
Patty Mills Says The Nets Culture Has Changed From Last Season: "The First Few Days Here Have Been Night And Day Different Feeling Than What We’ve Had."
The Brooklyn Nets have been one of the more talented teams in the NBA over the last couple of years and it is up for debate whether they have been the most talented. What isn't up for debate though, is that they have been the most dysfunctional bunch as well.
Ken Griffey Jr. Says He And His Father Will Be Present When LeBron James And Bronny James Play Together In The NBA: "As Soon As They Get There, I'm Taking My Father To The Game."
LeBron James has already expressed his intention to make more history in the NBA, achieving one feat that nobody else in league history has been able to. The King has shown his desire to at least for one season team up with his firstborn, Bronny James, once the latter makes it to the league.
Warriors considering disciplining Draymond Green after 'physical altercation' with Jordan Poole
It sounds as if the Golden State Warriors may have some internal issues to sort out heading into the upcoming NBA season. According to reporting from Shams Charania and others at The Athletic, Draymond Green could be in line for internal discipline after getting into a physical altercation at practice with a teammate.
Pau Gasol Shares Photo Of Him Hanging Out With Yao Ming: "Not Many People In The World Make Me Feel Short."
NBA players are generally some of the tallest people in the world, but even among them, there are levels to being tall. We have often seen certain extremely tall players tower over their peers in the league. One of the tallest players in NBA history is former Houston Rockets star,...
Three reasons why the Washington Wizards and free agent Demarcus Cousins are a good fit
Veteran big man Demarcus Cousins is still available in the free agent market, and the Washington Wizards should seriously consider signing him for the 2022-2023 season. Six-time All-Star Demarcus Cousins is still available on the free agent market and very much is hoping to be added to a team this season. In a Wednesday interview with Yahoo Sports, the 12-year veteran spoke about his desire to get another opportunity in the association, and his hope that a franchise will give him a chance to show the type of player he has evolved into at 32 years old, and three years removed from ACL surgery.
Derrick Rose’s Insane 14-Year, $185 Million Deal With Adidas Has Unbelievable Perks: $6.25 Million In Annual Royalties, $250K-300K A Year To His Brother
Derrick Rose turned 34 years old yesterday, and he was showered with a lot of praise of NBA fans all around the globe. After struggling for a few years in the league, Rose recently signed a 3-year $43 million contract with the New York Knicks. It seems like Rose will play for the Knicks for the rest of his career.
