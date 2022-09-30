ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

The Oklahoma City Thunder Trade Derrick Favors And Three Other Players To The Rockets For David Nwaba, Sterling Brown, Trey Burke, And Marquese Chriss

By Aditya Mohapatra
Yardbarker
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Jaylen Brown Reveals He Was Secretly Listening On The Phone When An NBA GM Was Talking About Him Before The 2016 NBA Draft: "We're Worried That He Is Just Too Smart."

Jaylen Brown has taken some huge strides since coming into the NBA and he has established himself as one of the cornerstone pieces for the Boston Celtics. He has been good for over 20 points a game in each of his last 3 seasons and played a big role in helping the Celtics reach the NBA Finals this year.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oklahoma City, OK
Sports
City
Houston, TX
Local
Oklahoma Basketball
Local
Oklahoma Sports
City
Atlanta, TX
Houston, TX
Basketball
Local
Texas Sports
City
Oklahoma City, OK
Local
Texas Basketball
Oklahoma City, OK
Basketball
State
Oklahoma State
Houston, TX
Sports
Yardbarker

NBA Fans Loved How Jalen Brunson Played For The Knicks In His First Game: "The Knicks Are About To Surprise People This Season"

Jalen Brunson may just have been one of the good players around Luka Doncic on the Dallas Mavericks last season, but he's in a different situation now. Choosing to leave in free agency, Brunson signed a massive deal for the New York Knicks. The contract was one of the biggest a non-All-Star player has received in the NBA's history.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Shaquille O'Neal Says Michael Jordan Is The GOAT Over LeBron James, Even If King James Breaks Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's All-Time Scoring Record

There is not a week that passes by in the NBA world without some mention of the GOAT debate. It is basketball's eternal question, who is the greatest player in the league's history? Many players have cases made for them, including the likes of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Bill Russell, Kobe Bryant, Magic Johnson, and Larry Bird. But one man remains the consensus pick for most people, and that is His Airness, Michael Jordan.
NBA
Yardbarker

Ben Simmons’ Jumper vs. Sixers Goes Viral

The Philadelphia 76ers faced a familiar player on Monday night. As they made their preseason debut at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn against the Nets, the Sixers got a first look at their former draft pick Ben Simmons with his new team. Although Simmons was traded to the Nets last...
BROOKLYN, NY
Yardbarker

Jalen Rose Once Roasted Paul Pierce After The Celtics Legend Said He Was Better Than Dwyane Wade: "8 All-NBA Teams To Your 4, 3 All-Defensive Teams To Your 0, A Scoring Title, And 3 Rings To Your 1."

The late-2000s and early 2010s forged some interesting rivalries in the Eastern Conference, as the Boston Celtics emerged as the prohibitive best team in 2008. After faltering in 2009 to the Orlando Magic, the Celtics would make it to the Finals in 2010 but weren't able to reach that level again till the 2022 season.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josh Giddey
Person
David Nwaba
Person
Trey Burke
Person
Jalen Green
Person
Marquese Chriss
Person
Adrian Wojnarowski
Person
Ty Jerome
Person
Derrick Favors
Yardbarker

James Worthy Didn't Want To Panic After The Lakers Lost By 30 Points Against The Kings: “Overall, It’s The First Game You Gotta Shake Off A Little Dust… For The First Unit, It Was Ok.”

Over the last few months, the Los Angeles Lakers have been trying their best to build a roster to avoid having a repeat of their 2021-22 NBA season. They missed both the playoffs and the play-in tournament last season, which was frankly embarrassing for a team featuring LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and Russell Westbrook.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

The Lakers Fans Booed Their Team In The First Preseason Game As They Lost By 30 Points Against The Sacramento Kings

The new season tends to bring about hope of greater things to come for teams around the league and the Los Angeles Lakers were no different. With new head coach Darvin Ham now at the helm, there seemed to be a different feeling about them as compared to last season and fans were starting to believe that they were going to turn things around after that disastrous 2021-22 campaign.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Highlights From Lakers Practice Were Very Intense: Patrick Beverley Already Started With "Too Small" Gesture, LeBron James Explodes With A Dunk

The Los Angeles Lakers may be one of the biggest franchises in NBA history, but they are going through a rough patch over the last few seasons apart from the 2019-20 season. Last season the Purple and Gold ended up missing the play-in tournament, and it was a new low for the organization. But instead of sulking about it, the Lakers have been doing everything in their power to improve their roster and make a stunning comeback in the 2022-23 NBA season.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Amar'e Stoudemire Told LeBron James To Be More Like Michael Jordan And Connect With People In 2011: "The More They Can Relate To You, The More They Will Appreciate You."

LeBron James is one of the most loved and revered athletes in the world, there aren't many that come close to having the devoted fanbase he does. His image as one of the NBA's greatest ever is added to by his love for his family, his work in the community, and his generally fun personality. While LeBron has quite a few haters considering how good he is, that is balanced out by the number of ardent fans.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Houston Rockets#Espn
Yardbarker

Giannis Antetokounmpo Finally Clapped Back At People Who Say He Doesn't Have Basketball Skills: "It Takes More Than Skills To Be Great... You Can Be The Most Skilled Person On Earth And Still Don't Make The NBA."

Giannis Antetokounmpo is a multi-time MVP and the best player in the NBA and the world, according to a lot of people. Antetokounmpo is a behemoth on both ends of the court, dominating ruthlessly on offense and locking the best down on defense. His all-around game has improved every season he has been in the NBA, and he's gone from a nobody to already one of the greatest to ever play the game by the age of 27.
NBA
Yardbarker

Ken Griffey Jr. Says He And His Father Will Be Present When LeBron James And Bronny James Play Together In The NBA: "As Soon As They Get There, I'm Taking My Father To The Game."

LeBron James has already expressed his intention to make more history in the NBA, achieving one feat that nobody else in league history has been able to. The King has shown his desire to at least for one season team up with his firstborn, Bronny James, once the latter makes it to the league.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Houston Rockets
Yardbarker

Three reasons why the Washington Wizards and free agent Demarcus Cousins are a good fit

Veteran big man Demarcus Cousins is still available in the free agent market, and the Washington Wizards should seriously consider signing him for the 2022-2023 season. Six-time All-Star Demarcus Cousins is still available on the free agent market and very much is hoping to be added to a team this season. In a Wednesday interview with Yahoo Sports, the 12-year veteran spoke about his desire to get another opportunity in the association, and his hope that a franchise will give him a chance to show the type of player he has evolved into at 32 years old, and three years removed from ACL surgery.
WASHINGTON, DC
Yardbarker

Derrick Rose’s Insane 14-Year, $185 Million Deal With Adidas Has Unbelievable Perks: $6.25 Million In Annual Royalties, $250K-300K A Year To His Brother

Derrick Rose turned 34 years old yesterday, and he was showered with a lot of praise of NBA fans all around the globe. After struggling for a few years in the league, Rose recently signed a 3-year $43 million contract with the New York Knicks. It seems like Rose will play for the Knicks for the rest of his career.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy