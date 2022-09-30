Read full article on original website
KNIGHT KNOWS FOOTBALL
AUSTINTOWN, OH – The Austintown Fitch Falcons have had arguably the most explosive offense in the area this season when they are clicking, and senior lineman Jack Knight has been a big reason for the Falcons’ success. The 6’0 220 pound-lineman has helped pave the way for a Fitch rushing attack that is tough to slow down each week and can also create time for the Austintown Fitch passing attack to air it out to the many skill weapons on the outside as well. Knight is part of a very experienced offensive line that will be a big reason behind how far the Falcons can advance in this year’s playoffs.
A GOOD WAY TO GEDDES GOING
GARRETTSVILLE OH- some people say that the position of quarterback is the hardest position to play in all of sports. Whether you agree with that or not, one thing that is indisputable about playing the role of quarterback is you can’t do it without being a leader. That’s why it is so incredible that Garfield junior Eric Geddes has stepped in and immediately taken the reigns for this traditionally winning program. Stepping in the shadow of a guy like Brody Swigonski can be tough, but Eric says while Brody was in Garfield, he learned everything he possibly could from him. Eric understood that you can’t lead a team unless someone leads you first. He could have easily ignored his opportunity to learn from Brody and just went in on nothing but his own attributes, but Eric is smarter than that. Now, number 7 is leading the G-Men to another impressive season. Garfield is 6-1 with their only loss being by 1 point to the first-ranked team in the state in Division VII Warren JFK.
EMCH BY EMCH
COLUMBIANA OH- The name Emch rings loud in the tradition of Crestview Volleyball. Over the last decade there’s a good bet you’d find someone named Emch patrolling the net for Coach Auer’s Rebels. If opponents thought they were done with the name, they would be sorely mistaken. Last season Abbey Emch entered the scene, and instantly showed everyone exactly what a life of learning from older Emch’s made someone capable of. Now, after a year of experience Abbey strides into her sophomore season as one of the best players in the area. No arguments.
RAMS EARN MVAC CROWN
MINERAL RIDGE OH- Mineral Ridge has been laser focused on winning a MVAC championship all year. Plenty of talented teams put their will to the test. It was a fight all year but Tuesday the Rams clinched their MVAC Championship and completed their first goal on their long list. The Rams swept McDonald in three sets to earn the title. (25-20 25-19 25-9)
JAMELL JUST WINS
AUSTINTOWN, OH – Austintown Fitch has carried one of the most potent offensive attacks during the 2022 season, and one of the most lethal weapons on the Falcons’ offense is senior tailback Jamell James. The 5’10 215-pound bruising back has been a huge part of the offense during his career at Fitch, and he definitely has opened up some eyes around the recruiting world. James currently holds offers from Austin Peay and Bowling Green, while gaining interest from many others. Jamell has shown the world once again what type of back he is this season after missing all of 2021 with an injury he suffered in the preseason. Sharing the backfield with junior standout DJ Williams, the tandem has created one of the best rushing duos in the area.
AUSTINTOWN FITCH FALCONS FOOTBALL COACH’S CORNER (EP. 2) WITH TJ PARKER
AUSTINTOWN, OH – The Austintown Fitch Falcons got back on track in Week 7, avenging their first loss of the season the week prior with a strong 35-3 victory against Strongsville, advancing to 6-1 on the season. The Falcons came out very strong in the second half, outscoring the Mustangs 21-0. The road does not get any easier though for the Falcons in Week 8, as they will be on the road for the third consecutive week and will pay visit to the 5-2 Wadsworth Grizzlies. This will be the second straight week that Fitch will have a showdown with a Division 1 opponent. Wadsworth, who’s currently sitting in third place in Division 1 Region 1, have suffered losses to two very respectable programs in 6-1 Medina, and 7-0 Hudson.
ALL THE AUERS IN A DAY
COLUMBIANA OH- Crestview volleyball is the last remaining undefeated volleyball team in the YSN family, and a huge reason why is Grace Auer. Grace has found a way to put her hands in every state category the game has to offer. Auer is one of the most dynamic players that you’ll find in the area. She has put together multiple triple doubles in her career. When she’s in the back row she sets the offense up with precision. When she’s in the front row, she can swing with enough power to put a ball through a brick wall.
THERES NO HALTING HOLT
NEW MIDDLETOWN OH- Springfield girls soccer is one of the more dominant programs over the past four seasons. They’ve won 3 straight MVAC championships. Leadership has been a hallmark of their success. This year, leadership hasn’t shaken one bit. Brionna Holt takes the reigns as a senior leader this season and has the Tigers in the right direction. With a tougher schedule than ever, the Tigers have sharpened their tools to be ready for tournament play. Brionna won a district her freshman year, and is going all out to win another before her career at Springfield is over.
CAMPBELL COMPLETES COMEBACK
LIBERTY OH- Liberty and Campbell duke it out on Tuesday night in one of the most competitive volleyball games of the season. At Pete Prokup court in Liberty with one of the largest crowds of the season, the Leopards came out of the gate swinging with great net play from both Demi Watson and Lexi Muck. They led their team to a set win 25-18 to get the night started. Set two would also go their way as Muck and Demi continued their dominant night at the net. Campbell would edge a little closer put couldn’t get enough going their way early on and Liberty took set two 25-21. This is where the night got interesting, with a heavy lead and an almost guaranteed win the Leopards were sitting happy, but then out of nowhere every single play started going right for the Red Devils. Angeliz Diaz took away every Liberty hit and Kendall Brunn became the best player on the floor earning multiple blocks and getting kill after kill as Campbell flipped the script on Liberty an d took the third set 25-20. Set four was the most competitive of the night between the two squads as they flipped the lead back and forth a handful of times before an unexpected hero would rise to the occasion.
BEAVERS OPEN UP THE WEEK WITH A WIN
EAST LIVERPOOL OH- This week is a pivotal one for the Bever Local Girls Volleyball team. Currently the Beavers are sitting in 3rd place in the OVAC, and in order to play at home they would need to get to the 2 seed. Carrollton came to town on Monday riding the high of beating a very good East Liverpool team. However, the Beavers know what is at stake this week and were very focused in defeating the Warriors in straight sets 25-8, 25-22, 25-17. Briar Wolski and Peyton Roberts kept the Warriors guessing all night with 10 kills a piece. Aleia Evanko had 15 assists, while Emma Joseph contributed 7. Chloe Reed gave the team 18 digs.
WARRIORS DO WELL IN SECTIONALS
MASSILLON OH- The Warrior tennis squad traveled to Massillon today to Jackson Park for OHSAA Sectional Tournament play. The Warriors had a nice showing with Ally Zion moving on to Thursday’s round.Results from today:. West Branch singles-Ally Zion won two matches today 6-3, 6-4 vs Alliance and 6-0, 6-2...
WHITED LAYS THE BOOM
CANFIELD, OH- Senior Ethan Whited sat down to talk about his football and lacrosse career’s at Canfield. Whited wears multiple hats on the gridiron playing three different positions. At any time he can play offensive guard, center, and on the defensive line. Whited talks about being a lineman, and some of the things he has worked on to get where he is at today. Whited will play his second season of lacrosse in the spring, and he talks about the hard adjustments he had to make when learning a new sport. To learn more about senior Ethan Whited, check out this player profile brought to you by:
RICCHUITI REIGNS SUPREME
YOUNGSTOWN, OH – Luca Ricchiuti is one of many seniors that brings something very special to the table this year for the program, and that is hardship. During Ricchiuti’s Freshman season, the Irish were only able to muster two wins, that season also being Coach Reardon’s first back in Youngstown. Fast-forward four years, and the Irish have a very big opportunity to accomplish something that not many other teams in the state have a real chance to do, and that is compete for a state title. Ricchiuti’s experience through the lows of a less-than-stellar Freshman season, accompanied by the highs of a junior season that saw the Irish advance all the way to the state title game, gives him a great opportunity to help lead this 2022 Ursuline squad.
VIKINGS SHOW OFF ON SENIOR NIGHT
ATWATER OH- On Monday night, the Vikings hosted Brookfield and came away victorious by a 10-0 margin. Scoring goals for the Vikings were Olivia Boyle with 4, Kaira English 2, Rose Couts 1, Ronnie England 1, Kayle Turcsak 1, and Sydney Jackson 1. The team also got assists from Rose Couts with 3, Sydney Jackson 2, Kayla Turcsak 1, Ronnie England 1, and Chloe Guth 1. The Vikings were led in net by Grace Yarian with nine saves and Sophia Wood with 6.
LOUISVILLE KEEPS WORKING HARD
LOUISVILLE OH- It hasn’t been a perfect season for Louisville. The Leopards have put together one of the hardest schedules you can. Despite some set backs, the Leopards have still won more than they’ve not. They added another victory to the belt on Monday topping Alliance 3-0. The...
URSULINE GIRLS SOCCER GAINS MOMENTUM
YOUNGSTOWN, OH – The Ursuline Irish Girls Soccer team is marching high through a big chunk of their regular season, starting out 9-4-1 through their first 14 matches of the season. Olivia Puhalla and Aidan Tomhave control the midfield for the Irish, and they also take on a big leadership role.
COURTNEY LANDS BIG DOG STATUS IN WEEK 7
HANOVERTON, OH- United’s Mr. Do It All, Luke Courtney added one more title this week: Big Dog of the Valley. The Eagle Quarterback and Kicker extraordinaire garnered the most votes in the weekly contest to etch his name into the history books. Courtney has helped lead United to a...
URSULINE IRISH FOOTBALL COACH’S CORNER (EP. 7) WITH DAN REARDON
YOUNGSTOWN, OH – The Ursuline Irish suffered a tough setback a week ago against a very skilled Akron St. Vincent St. Mary’s squad, falling to the Irish at Stambaugh Stadium 35-28. St. V’s did a very good job limiting Irish standout Christian Lynch on the ground, as Lynch only totaled 66 rushing yards on 24 carries, averaging just under three yards-per-carry. The loss was a great experience builder though for the Ursuline, as SVSM is one of the toughest teams in the state in Division II, currently boasting a record of 6-1. Now looking forward to this week, it is another chance for Ursuline to get redemption against a squad that defeated them a year ago, Villa Angela-St. Joseph. The Vikings defeated Ursuline 46-28 last season, gashing the Irish for 475 yards of total offense. VASJ was able to run the ball very effectively in last year’s battle as they had three different guys rush for over 100 yards on the ground. This game will also be at a very cool site, with the Vikings hosting the Irish at Baldwin Wallace’s collegiate stadium on Friday night.
CANFIELD STILL RUNS AAC
AUSTINTOWN OH- The Canfield Girls Soccer team stayed undefeated in the conference and improved to 10-1-0 (6-0-0) with a 4-1 win over Austintown Fitch Monday night. Canfield was able to get goals from Ava Paris, Lena Wahib, Hanna Wahib, and Maci Toporcer each scoring once. Assists for the Cardinals went to Ava Paris with 2, and Kiara Reynolds picked up one as well. Austintown scored on a goal by Bailey Baker.
