ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Hurricane Ian barrels towards South Carolina after leaving multiple dead and millions without power across Florida

By Elizabeth Wolfe, CNN
kadn.com
 5 days ago
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
kadn.com

Safe haven for domestic violence victims

New Iberia, La (KADN)- Kawana Felix's death serves as a reminder that domestic violence is a real threat... and that shelters can play a key role in saving women's lives. Louisiana ranks fifth in the nation for domestic homicides. Executive Director of Chez Hope Cherrise Picard says survivors should know...
NEW IBERIA, LA
kadn.com

School threats ramp up across Acadiana

Lafayette, La (KADN) -There have been a series of violent threats that put police on high alert at schools throughout Acadiana. Those threats targeted Lafayette and Northside High School in Lafayette... along with Cecilia Junior and Senior High Schools in St. Martin Parish. Authorities say they are determined to find...
LAFAYETTE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy