TV Fanatic

The Rookie: Feds Season 1 Episode 2

The unit poses as a wedding party to catch some bad guys. During a shoot-out, Brendon reveals that he's still hung up on joining Santiago's movie. Simone borrows her dad's car to go to work. She gets into it with a drug dealer -- Anton -- who she later flips to become an informant.
TV SERIES
TV Fanatic

Watch The Cleaning Lady Season 2 Episode 3 Online

Watch The Cleaning Lady Season 2 Episode 3 online via TV Fanatic with over 1 options to watch the The Cleaning Lady S2E3 full episode. Affiliates with free and paid streaming include Amazon. Episode Details. On The Cleaning Lady Season 2 Episode 3, Thony teams up with Arman and Nadia...
TV SERIES
TV Fanatic

La Brea Season 2 Episode 2 Review: The Cave

After 12 episodes, La Brea featured its most emotional to date. Gavin and his team returned to the clearing on La Brea Season 2 Episode 2 only to learn Eve and Levi had been kidnapped. That led Gavin to confront his grandfather Silas and ask for his help to find...
TV SERIES
TV Fanatic

East New York

From executive producers of “NYPD Blue,” East New York stars Amanda Warren as Deputy Inspector Regina Haywood, the newly promoted boss of the 74th Precinct in East New York – a working-class neighborhood on the edge of Brooklyn in the midst of social upheaval. With family ties...
PUBLIC SAFETY
TV Fanatic

The Cleaning Lady Season 2 Episode 3 Review: El Diablo Que Conoces

What's more dangerous --dealing with the devil you know or the devil you don't know?. During The Cleaning Lady Season 2 Episode 3, many main characters pondered that question as they experienced life-altering decisions. Thony and Fiona exhibited feisty independence, and Arman was determined to make it himself. Thony and...
TV SERIES
TV Fanatic

TV Ratings: The Equalizer Returns Solid; Family Law Premieres Low

The CW entered the conversation Sunday with a series debut and a series debut. Family Law Season 1 Episode 1 kicked off with 313,000 viewers and a 0.0 rating in the demo. Given that The CW is relying on cheaper imported programming as part of a push to become profitable, this might be enough to stick around.
TV SERIES
TV Fanatic

Grey’s Anatomy Ending Soon? ABC Exec On Hit Drama's Future

The future of ABC's Grey's Anatomy has been in doubt ever since it was announced that Ellen Pompeo would scale back her duties on the series. Now, Simran Sethi, ABC's Entertainment EVP of Programming and Content, is speaking out about the future in a new interview with Deadline. “No decisions...
TV SERIES
TV Fanatic

Magnum P.I. Season 5 Casts Michael Rady

When Magnum P.I. jumps to NBC later this season, Michael Rady will be along for the ride. TV Line reported Monday that the Timeless, Melrose Place, and Chicago Med veteran would be a part of the highly-anticipated fifth season. The outlet states that he will play Detective Childs of the...
TV SERIES
TV Fanatic

9-1-1 Exclusive Clip: Tensions Are Mounting!

After the discovery of Tanya Kingston's body, it's time for the police to re-open the case. It's natural for the investigation to begin with Samuel and Beatrice, as Tanya's body was found underneath their home. But that doesn't mean anyone has to be happy about it. As the police loom...
PUBLIC SAFETY

