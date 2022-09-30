Read full article on original website
Related
CoinTelegraph
Is payments giant SWIFT preparing for a blockchain-bound future?
SWIFT is a payments colossus. It operates across more than 200 countries, has 11,000-plus financial institution clients and transmits some 8.4 billion financial messages every year. It is the global leader in cross-border bank-to-bank payments and recently played a key role in the West’s economic sanctions on Russia. That...
CoinTelegraph
Tether commercial paper exposure now under $50M — CTO
Stablecoin issuer Tether has nearly completely slashed its commercial paper holdings, with less than $50 million worth of commercial paper units as of Sept. 30, 2022. Tether chief technology officer Paolo Ardoino made the announcement in an Oct. 3 tweet, adding also that Tether’s United States Treasury bills increased to 58.1% of its total portfolio, up 25.1% from its June 30 figure of 43.5%.
CoinTelegraph
Covalent CEO: There’s an ‘unresolved backlog’ of unfilled Web3 data roles
Ganesh Swami, CEO of blockchain data aggregator Covalent says there continues to be an “intense demand” for on-chain data analysts, that is yet to be satisfied. Speaking to Cointelegraph, Swami said that analysts are in “intense demand” as there’s a “real need” for data experts to “make sense” of on-chain data, explaining:
CoinTelegraph
European Parliament members vote in favor of crypto and blockchain tax policies
Members of the Parliament of the European Union voted in favor of a non-binding resolution aimed at using blockchain to fight tax evasion and coordinate tax policy on cryptocurrencies. In an Oct. 4 notice, the European Parliament said 566 out of 705 members voted in favor of the resolution originally...
IN THIS ARTICLE
CoinTelegraph
Federal regulators are preparing to pass judgment on Ethereum
Are regulators with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission gearing up to take down Ethereum? Given the saber-rattling by officials — including SEC Chairman Gary Gensler — it certainly seems possible. The agency went on a crypto-regulatory spree in September. First, at its annual The SEC Speaks conference,...
CoinTelegraph
FTX’s $1.4B bid on Voyager Digital assets: A gambit or a way out for users?
In September, cryptocurrency exchange FTX US secured the winning bid for the assets of embattled crypto brokerage firm Voyager Digital with a bid of approximately $1.4 billion. The bid was made up of the fair market value of Voyager’s crypto holdings “at a to-be-determined date in the future.”
CoinTelegraph
Three Arrows Capital fund moves over 300 NFTs to a new address
Starry Night Capital, a nonfungible token (NFT)-focused fund launched by the co-founders of the now-bankrupt hedge fund Three Arrows Capital (3AC), has moved over 300 NFTs out of its address, according to reports. Starry Night Capital was founded last year by Su Zhu, Kyle Davies and pseudonymous NFT collector Vincent...
CoinTelegraph
Basel Committee crypto-asset prudential treatment proposals get detailed responses
The comment period has ended for the Basel Committee on Banking Supervision’s (BCBS) “Second Consultation on the Prudential Treatment of Cryptoasset Exposures,” a document published in June 2022. International financial associations had a lot to say in response, and several did so at once in a joint...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CoinTelegraph
Coinbase expands to Australia with focus on institutions in ‘months to come’
United States-based cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase will expand its services in Australia, launching a local entity and an updated suite of services for retail crypto traders, hinting that institutional products are soon to follow. Speaking to Cointelegraph, Nana Murugesan, Coinbase’s vice president of international and business development, said building during bear...
CoinTelegraph
CoinShares’ Butterfill suggests ’continued hesitancy’ among investors
Minor inflows for digital asset investment products over the last few weeks suggest a “continued hesitancy” toward crypto among institutional investors amid a slowdown in the United States economy. In the latest edition of CoinShares’ weekly “Digital Asset Fund Flows” report, CoinShares head of research James Butterfill highlighted...
CoinTelegraph
What is PoW Ethereum (ETHW), and how does it work?
Ethereum blockchain shifted from a proof-of-work (PoW) to a proof-of-stake (PoS) consensus mechanism on Sept. 15, 2022. Along with this move, ETHPoW, a distinct PoW blockchain (basically the old pre-Merge Ethereum) forked from Ethereum's Merge, became live. This forked version of Ethereum aims to maintain the proof-of-work mining process for ETH miners.
CoinTelegraph
Basel Committee: Banks worldwide reportedly own 9.4 billion euros in crypto assets
According to a new study published by the Basel Committee on Banking Supervision — a supranational organization responsible for setting the standards on bank capital, liquidity and funding — 19 out of 182 global banks supervised by the committee reported that they owned digital assets. Combined, their total exposure to crypto is estimated to be 9.4 billion euros ($9.38 billion).
CoinTelegraph
Bitcoin still has $14K target, warns trader as DXY due ‘parabola’ break
Bitcoin (BTC) held $20,000 into Oct. 5 with trader targets still including a fresh high before rejection. Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView showed BTC/USD reaching $20,470 on Bitstamp overnight before returning lower. The pair succeeded in maintaining the 2017 old all-time high as support, something on-chain analytics resource...
CoinTelegraph
XRP price could rally by 50% based off comments from a former SEC director
XRP is hoping that the token could see a massive price rally in 2022 based off the fingers-crossed assumption that Ripple will win its long-running legal battle against the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hinman documents to save XRP bulls?. On Sept. 29, the district court judge in the...
CoinTelegraph
Mastercard launches new crypto fraud protection tool
The financial service provider Mastercard launched a new crypto service related to risk management on Oct. 3. Mastercard’s new service, Crypto Secure, is aimed to help banks find and prevent fraud on crypto merchant platforms. Crypto Secure combines the usage of artificial intelligence, blockchain data and public records of...
CoinTelegraph
‘New frontier’ of crypto laundering involves cross-chain bridges and DEXs — Elliptic
New research from blockchain analytics and crypto compliance firm Elliptic has revealed the extent to which cross-chain bridges and decentralized exchanges (DEXs) have removed barriers for cybercriminals. In an Oct. 4 report titled “The state of cross-chain crime,” Elliptic researchers Eray Arda Akartuna and Thibaud Madelin took a deep dive...
CoinTelegraph
Sam Bankman-Fried sheds light on how FTX would approach a Celsius bid
FTX founder and CEO Sam Bankman-Fried has shared details on how his firm would approach a buy-up of Celsius’ assets. The comments come in light of FTX US snapping up bankrupt crypto lender Voyager Digital’s assets for $1.3 billion via auction last week and a recent report that FTX was considering a bid for Celsius’ assets as well.
CoinTelegraph
What remains in the NFT market now that the dust has settled?
Over the last two years, nonfungible tokens (NFTs) have emerged as one of the most active and noticeable aspects of Web3. The data stored on blockchains by NFTs may be connected with files that include various forms of media, such as photographs, videos and audio. In certain instances, it can even be related to physical items. The owner of an NFT will often have ownership rights over the data, material or item connected with the token, and these tokens are typically purchased and traded on specialized markets. The rise of NFTs was meteoric in 2021, but it hasn’t been very steady since then, and it seems to have fallen sharply in 2022.
CoinTelegraph
BTC price still not at ‘max pain’ — 5 things to know in Bitcoin this week
Bitcoin (BTC) starts a new week in a precarious place as global macro instability dictates the mood. After sealing a weekly close just inches above $19,000, the largest cryptocurrency still lacks direction as nerves heighten over the resilience of the global financial system. Last week proved a testing time for...
CoinTelegraph
1inch wallet users get domain names with Unstoppable Domains partnership
Decentralized exchange aggregator 1inch has partnered with Unstoppable Domains to help users simplify cryptocurrency payments — a move the company says could strengthen the wider adoption of decentralized finance (DeFi) products and services. Under the partnership, 1inch wallet users can enter “human-readable domain names” when sending crypto payments using...
Comments / 0