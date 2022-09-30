Read full article on original website
Monterey anti-vax pediatrician comes under scrutiny in the wake of a bitter custody battle turned deadly.
For years, for Monterey Peninsula parents who did not want their children vaccinated as required by state law to attend school, Monterey pediatrician Douglas Hulstedt was the go-to doctor for written exemptions. In 2019, as measles outbreaks in California drove officials to end or tighten exemptions based on personal beliefs...
Candidate Q&A: Drew Tipton for Greenfield City Council.
As part of the 2022 election season, the Weekly asked candidates for several offices to answer questions about some of the issues by email. In Greenfield, two current City Council members are running for mayor: Bob White and Yanely Martinez. For City Council, which is having its first district-based elections,...
Playhouse Party
Members of the Carmel Merrill Lynch team and their families (including Guadalupe Soria, Kenji Saisho, Bonnie San Nicolas, Michele Rede, Aaron Grant, Gloria Saisha and Ivan Barcinas) volunteer to build a playhouse in Seaside. The playhouse will be auctioned in December as a fundraiser for Habitat for Humanity Monterey Bay which builds decent, affordable homes and provides home ownership opportunities to qualified families who live and work in Santa Cruz and Monterey Counties. Photographed by Cheryl Reiss.
