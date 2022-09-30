ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spreckels, CA

Candidate Q&A: Drew Tipton for Greenfield City Council.

As part of the 2022 election season, the Weekly asked candidates for several offices to answer questions about some of the issues by email. In Greenfield, two current City Council members are running for mayor: Bob White and Yanely Martinez. For City Council, which is having its first district-based elections,...
GREENFIELD, CA
Playhouse Party

Members of the Carmel Merrill Lynch team and their families (including Guadalupe Soria, Kenji Saisho, Bonnie San Nicolas, Michele Rede, Aaron Grant, Gloria Saisha and Ivan Barcinas) volunteer to build a playhouse in Seaside. The playhouse will be auctioned in December as a fundraiser for Habitat for Humanity Monterey Bay which builds decent, affordable homes and provides home ownership opportunities to qualified families who live and work in Santa Cruz and Monterey Counties. Photographed by Cheryl Reiss.
SEASIDE, CA

