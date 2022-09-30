ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Lebanon-Express

Protesters attack French Embassy in Burkina Faso after coup

Angry protesters attacked the French Embassy in Burkina Faso's capital on Saturday after supporters of the West African nation's new coup leader accused France of harboring the ousted interim president, a charge French authorities vehemently denied.
PROTESTS
Reuters

Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now

Sept 21 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday ordered Russia's first mobilisation since World War Two and backed a plan to annex swathes of Ukraine, warning the West he was not bluffing when he said he would be ready to use nuclear weapons to defend Russia. read more.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Taliban#Shiite#Kabul#Mosques#The Interior Ministry#Islamic State#The Associated Press
Lebanon-Express

Poland demands $1.3 trillion in war damages from Germany

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s foreign minister on Monday signed an official note to Germany requesting the payment of about $1.3 trillion in reparations for the damage incurred by occupying Nazi Germans during World War II. Zbigniew Rau said the note will be handed to Germany’s Foreign Ministry....
POLITICS
Lebanon-Express

AP News in Brief at 11:04 p.m. EDT

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin signed the final papers Wednesday to annex four regions of Ukraine while his military struggled to control the new territory that was added in violation of international laws. Ukrainian law enforcement officials, meanwhile, reported discovering more evidence of torture and killings...
POLITICS
Lebanon-Express

As support sags, Danish prime minister calls Nov. 1 election

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen on Wednesday called a general election for Nov. 1, seven months ahead of the end of her term in office. Frederiksen, who has headed a minority government since June 2019, has seen her popularity dwindle due to her role in a pandemic-related decision to wipe out Denmark's captive mink population.
IMMIGRATION
Public Safety
Lebanon-Express

AP News Summary at 1:47 p.m. EDT

Ukraine claws back more territory Russia is trying to annex. KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian forces have scored more gains in their counteroffensive across a broad front. The troops advanced Monday in the very areas Russia is trying to annex. Their breakthroughs challenged Russia's effort to engage fresh troops and its threats to defend incorporated areas by all means, including with nuclear weapons. Ukrainian forces penetrated Moscow’s defenses in the strategic southern Kherson region, one of the four areas Russia is annexing. Ukraine’s advances have become so apparent that even Russia’s Defense Ministry spokesman, who usually focuses on his own military’s successes and the enemy’s losses, admitted the gains. He cited Ukraine's numerically superior tank units. Also Monday, Russia released from detention the head of Europe's largest nuclear power plant.
POLITICS
The Independent

Poland says it is in talks to host US nuclear weapons

Poland said it has spoken to the US about having Nato’s nuclear weapons on its territory amid growing alarm over Russia’s explicit threats of using nuclear arms in Ukraine.Polish president Andrzej Duda said there was “a potential opportunity” for the country to take part in “nuclear sharing”.“The problem, first of all, is that we don’t have nuclear weapons,” Mr Duda said in an interview with the Gazeta Polska newspaper on Wednesday.“We have spoken with American leaders about whether the United States is considering such a possibility. The issue is open,” he added.White House officials have, however, said they are...
POLITICS
Lebanon-Express

Trump asks Supreme Court to intervene in Mar-a-Lago dispute

WASHINGTON (AP) — Lawyers for former President Donald Trump asked the U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday to step into the legal fight over the classified documents seized during an FBI search of his Florida estate, escalating a dispute over the powers of an independent arbiter appointed to inspect the records.
FLORIDA STATE
AFP

Lebanon years away from gas riches despite Israel deal: analysts

Lebanon is nearing agreement with Israel over a maritime dispute involving offshore gas fields, but the cash-strapped country still faces an uphill struggle towards unlocking potential hydrocarbon riches, analysts say. After being partly claimed by Israel, the Qana field is expected to fall entirely to Lebanon as part of the maritime border agreement, according to Lebanese officials.
ENERGY INDUSTRY

