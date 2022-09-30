Poland said it has spoken to the US about having Nato’s nuclear weapons on its territory amid growing alarm over Russia’s explicit threats of using nuclear arms in Ukraine.Polish president Andrzej Duda said there was “a potential opportunity” for the country to take part in “nuclear sharing”.“The problem, first of all, is that we don’t have nuclear weapons,” Mr Duda said in an interview with the Gazeta Polska newspaper on Wednesday.“We have spoken with American leaders about whether the United States is considering such a possibility. The issue is open,” he added.White House officials have, however, said they are...

