Read full article on original website
Related
Lebanon-Express
Protesters attack French Embassy in Burkina Faso after coup
Angry protesters attacked the French Embassy in Burkina Faso's capital on Saturday after supporters of the West African nation's new coup leader accused France of harboring the ousted interim president, a charge French authorities vehemently denied.
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
Sept 21 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday ordered Russia's first mobilisation since World War Two and backed a plan to annex swathes of Ukraine, warning the West he was not bluffing when he said he would be ready to use nuclear weapons to defend Russia. read more.
Ukraine takes more territory in region Putin incorporates into Russia
KYIV, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Ukraine said its forces have retaken more settlements in Kherson, one of four partially Russian-occupied regions that President Vladimir Putin formally incorporated into Russia in Europe's biggest annexation since World War Two.
India awaits WHO information on any cough syrup link to Gambia deaths
NEW DELHI, Oct 6 (Reuters) - India is awaiting World Health Organization evidence of a link between an Indian cough syrup and the deaths of dozens of children in Gambia after the U.N. agency said the medicine may cause kidney damage, two Indian officials said on Thursday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Lebanon-Express
Poland demands $1.3 trillion in war damages from Germany
WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s foreign minister on Monday signed an official note to Germany requesting the payment of about $1.3 trillion in reparations for the damage incurred by occupying Nazi Germans during World War II. Zbigniew Rau said the note will be handed to Germany’s Foreign Ministry....
Lebanon-Express
AP News in Brief at 11:04 p.m. EDT
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin signed the final papers Wednesday to annex four regions of Ukraine while his military struggled to control the new territory that was added in violation of international laws. Ukrainian law enforcement officials, meanwhile, reported discovering more evidence of torture and killings...
Lebanon-Express
As support sags, Danish prime minister calls Nov. 1 election
COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen on Wednesday called a general election for Nov. 1, seven months ahead of the end of her term in office. Frederiksen, who has headed a minority government since June 2019, has seen her popularity dwindle due to her role in a pandemic-related decision to wipe out Denmark's captive mink population.
Baquer Namazi leaves Iran after 6 years of detention
Baquer Namazi, an Iranian-American who has been held captive by the Iranian regime for nearly seven years, was released Wednesday, U.S. officials said.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Lebanon-Express
AP News Summary at 1:47 p.m. EDT
Ukraine claws back more territory Russia is trying to annex. KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian forces have scored more gains in their counteroffensive across a broad front. The troops advanced Monday in the very areas Russia is trying to annex. Their breakthroughs challenged Russia's effort to engage fresh troops and its threats to defend incorporated areas by all means, including with nuclear weapons. Ukrainian forces penetrated Moscow’s defenses in the strategic southern Kherson region, one of the four areas Russia is annexing. Ukraine’s advances have become so apparent that even Russia’s Defense Ministry spokesman, who usually focuses on his own military’s successes and the enemy’s losses, admitted the gains. He cited Ukraine's numerically superior tank units. Also Monday, Russia released from detention the head of Europe's largest nuclear power plant.
Lebanon-Express
Defense: Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes 'did nothing illegal' on Jan. 6, government's case is 'completely wrong'
WASHINGTON (AP) — Defense: Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes 'did nothing illegal' on Jan. 6, government's case is 'completely wrong.'. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Poland says it is in talks to host US nuclear weapons
Poland said it has spoken to the US about having Nato’s nuclear weapons on its territory amid growing alarm over Russia’s explicit threats of using nuclear arms in Ukraine.Polish president Andrzej Duda said there was “a potential opportunity” for the country to take part in “nuclear sharing”.“The problem, first of all, is that we don’t have nuclear weapons,” Mr Duda said in an interview with the Gazeta Polska newspaper on Wednesday.“We have spoken with American leaders about whether the United States is considering such a possibility. The issue is open,” he added.White House officials have, however, said they are...
Russia-Ukraine war: Ukraine retakes more settlements in Kherson, Zelenskiy says; UN nuclear chief heads to Kyiv – live
Volodymyr Zelenskiy claims Ukraine liberates more villages; Rafael Grossi to discuss creation of security zone around Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant
Lebanon-Express
Trump asks Supreme Court to intervene in Mar-a-Lago dispute
WASHINGTON (AP) — Lawyers for former President Donald Trump asked the U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday to step into the legal fight over the classified documents seized during an FBI search of his Florida estate, escalating a dispute over the powers of an independent arbiter appointed to inspect the records.
Lebanon years away from gas riches despite Israel deal: analysts
Lebanon is nearing agreement with Israel over a maritime dispute involving offshore gas fields, but the cash-strapped country still faces an uphill struggle towards unlocking potential hydrocarbon riches, analysts say. After being partly claimed by Israel, the Qana field is expected to fall entirely to Lebanon as part of the maritime border agreement, according to Lebanese officials.
Thursday briefing: How food prices and the climate crisis brought famine to Somalia once more
In today’s newsletter: One million people have already been displaced by the country’s third famine in ten years. This is how Somalia found itself in a dire situation once again
Comments / 0