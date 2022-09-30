ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
kitco.com

Safe-haven buying boosts gold, silver prices sharply higher

(Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are posting strong gains in midday U.S. trading Monday. Silver is...
ECONOMY
kitco.com

Sibanye-Stillwater increases its stake in lithium developer Keliber to 84.96%

According to a press-release, in the first stage of the financing arrangement, Sibanye-Stillwater exercised its pre-emptive right to...
INDUSTRY
kitco.com

Will this silver and gold price rally last? Here's what analysts are saying

(Kitco News) In a surprise u-turn this week, silver and gold are trading at 3-month and 3-week highs, respectively. But is this a sustainable rally or just a short squeeze?. Even though silver has outperformed gold this week, both precious metals saw impressive performance. Some main drivers were a weaker U.S. dollar, falling U.S. Treasury yields, higher crude oil, and renewed safe-haven buying amid shifting Fed rate hike expectations and disappointing macro data.
MARKETS
kitco.com

U.S. households to sell $100 billion worth of stocks next year, says Goldman

(Kitco News) Despite a positive start to the fourth quarter, households could sell $100 billion worth of equities next year, according to Goldman Sachs. "Rising rates are causing a shift in investor mindsets from TINA (`There Is No Alternative') to TARA (`There Are Reasonable Alternatives'), indicating a weakening outlook for equity demand going forward," Goldman's head of U.S. equity strategy David Kostin said in a note. "We expect households to sell $100 billion in equities in 2023."
MARKETS
kitco.com

This is why copper demand will continue to grow - Paul Harbidge

Paul Harbidge, CEO of Faraday Copper discusses the applications and growing use cases for copper with David Lin, Anchor for Kitco News at the Precious Metals Summit in Beaver Creek. Disclaimer: The content on this website, including, without limitation, news, videos, interviews and commentaries, is provided by Kitco Metals Inc....
INDUSTRY
kitco.com

Gold, silver see corrective price pullbacks at mid-week

(Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are lower in early U.S. trading Wednesday, on routine downside price corrections following solid gains posted on Monday and Tuesday. A strong rebound in the U.S. dollar index today is also a bearish outside market element for the precious metals markets. December gold was last down $10.90 at $1,719.40 and December silver was down $0.754 at $20.35.
MARKETS
kitco.com

Glencore to place Nordenham zinc smelter on care and maintenance from Nov 1

LONDON, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Miner and trader Glencore will place its Nordenham zinc smelter in Germany on care and maintenance from Nov. 1, it said in a memo. "The cessation of production is a reaction to various external factors affecting the business and wider European industry," said Koen Demesmaeker, chairman of the supervisory board, in the memo.
INDUSTRY
kitco.com

Nasdaq jumps as easing Treasury yields lift growth stocks; Twitter surges

Oct 4 (Reuters) - The Nasdaq led Wall Street higher on Tuesday, powered by megacap growth and technology stocks as U.S. Treasury yields dipped, while Twitter Inc jumped on reports Elon Musk is proposing to go ahead with his original offer for the social media firm. If gains hold, the...
STOCKS
kitco.com

Analysis: Global metals volumes slide on recession fears, volatile markets

LONDON/HANOI, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Industrial metal trading volumes have fallen across the world and may slide further as economic threats from higher interest rates to the war in Ukraine send buyers, especially in leading consumer China, to the sidelines. Aggressive interest rate hikes have fuelled real concern about impending...
MARKETS
kitco.com

Gold price hits new daily lows as U.S. service sector beats expectations

(Kitco News) Gold dropped as momentum in the service sector was slightly better than expected in September, according to the latest data from the Institute of Supply Management (ISM). The Services Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) was at a reading of 56.7% last month, down from August’s 56.9%. The 0.2 percentage-point...
BUSINESS
kitco.com

UK shares record best day in months; Greggs surges on higher sales

Oct 4 (Reuters) - The UK's main stock indexes rallied sharply on Tuesday, extending gains for a third straight session as the fall in global bond yields spurred appetite for riskier equities, with investors scooping up beaten down shares of financials, retailers and commodity companies. The blue-chip FTSE 100 (.FTSE)...
ECONOMY

