Read full article on original website
Related
kitco.com
Safe-haven buying boosts gold, silver prices sharply higher
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. (Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are posting strong gains in midday U.S. trading Monday. Silver is...
kitco.com
Gold SWOT: Gold rebounded last week after the Bank of England restarted its pandemic-era bond buying program.
The best performing precious metal for the week was palladium, up 4.90%, on what looks to be a firmer picture for precious metals recently. Palladium production was already restrained with recent flooding near the Stillwater mine, and this week the South African miners warned of possible supply issues related to power availability.
kitco.com
Sibanye-Stillwater increases its stake in lithium developer Keliber to 84.96%
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. According to a press-release, in the first stage of the financing arrangement, Sibanye-Stillwater exercised its pre-emptive right to...
kitco.com
Bitcoin faces resistance at $20,300 as global investors hope for a "Fed Pivot"
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. Analysts noted the resilience of the Bitcoin (BTC) price over the past month and a half as the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
kitco.com
Sterling climbs after tax plan reversal, dollar also weaker against other major currencies
NEW YORK/LONDON, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Sterling jumped against the dollar on Monday after Britain reversed a plan to cut the highest rate of income tax, and the dollar was also down against other major currencies. The pound rose against the dollar after media reports of the u-turn to its...
kitco.com
Will this silver and gold price rally last? Here's what analysts are saying
(Kitco News) In a surprise u-turn this week, silver and gold are trading at 3-month and 3-week highs, respectively. But is this a sustainable rally or just a short squeeze?. Even though silver has outperformed gold this week, both precious metals saw impressive performance. Some main drivers were a weaker U.S. dollar, falling U.S. Treasury yields, higher crude oil, and renewed safe-haven buying amid shifting Fed rate hike expectations and disappointing macro data.
kitco.com
Buying opportunity before Fed pivot: Silver price is going to $500, U.S. dollar will crash - Robert Kiyosaki
(Kitco News) In another message to his followers, best-selling author of 'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Robert Kiyosaki said it is time to use the Federal Reserve's aggressive stance to buy more gold, silver and Bitcoin. As the Fed gets ready to raise interest rates by another 75 basis points for...
kitco.com
U.S. households to sell $100 billion worth of stocks next year, says Goldman
(Kitco News) Despite a positive start to the fourth quarter, households could sell $100 billion worth of equities next year, according to Goldman Sachs. "Rising rates are causing a shift in investor mindsets from TINA (`There Is No Alternative') to TARA (`There Are Reasonable Alternatives'), indicating a weakening outlook for equity demand going forward," Goldman's head of U.S. equity strategy David Kostin said in a note. "We expect households to sell $100 billion in equities in 2023."
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kitco.com
This is why copper demand will continue to grow - Paul Harbidge
Paul Harbidge, CEO of Faraday Copper discusses the applications and growing use cases for copper with David Lin, Anchor for Kitco News at the Precious Metals Summit in Beaver Creek. Disclaimer: The content on this website, including, without limitation, news, videos, interviews and commentaries, is provided by Kitco Metals Inc....
kitco.com
Wall Street surges, yields slide for second day as investors eye weaker economic data
WASHINGTON, Oct 4 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks and oil extended a comeback into a second straight day while U.S. Treasury yields slid on hopes that global efforts by central banks to fight inflation may ease in the future. A new report showing U.S. job openings dropping, a weaker read of...
kitco.com
World Bank sees weak growth in 2023 for eastern Europe, central Asian countries
WASHINGTON, Oct 4 (Reuters) - The World Bank said economic output for its regional grouping of countries in eastern Europe and central Asia is forecast to contract by 0.2% in 2022 and return to weak growth of 0.3% in 2023 due to spillover effects from the war in Ukraine. The...
kitco.com
Goldman says reported OPEC+ output cuts reinforce its bullish oil view
Oct 3 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs said a production cut under consideration by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies was justified by the sharp decline in oil prices from recent highs and supported its bullish view. OPEC+ is discussing output cuts of more than 1...
kitco.com
Gold, silver see corrective price pullbacks at mid-week
(Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are lower in early U.S. trading Wednesday, on routine downside price corrections following solid gains posted on Monday and Tuesday. A strong rebound in the U.S. dollar index today is also a bearish outside market element for the precious metals markets. December gold was last down $10.90 at $1,719.40 and December silver was down $0.754 at $20.35.
kitco.com
Glencore to place Nordenham zinc smelter on care and maintenance from Nov 1
LONDON, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Miner and trader Glencore will place its Nordenham zinc smelter in Germany on care and maintenance from Nov. 1, it said in a memo. "The cessation of production is a reaction to various external factors affecting the business and wider European industry," said Koen Demesmaeker, chairman of the supervisory board, in the memo.
kitco.com
Nasdaq jumps as easing Treasury yields lift growth stocks; Twitter surges
Oct 4 (Reuters) - The Nasdaq led Wall Street higher on Tuesday, powered by megacap growth and technology stocks as U.S. Treasury yields dipped, while Twitter Inc jumped on reports Elon Musk is proposing to go ahead with his original offer for the social media firm. If gains hold, the...
kitco.com
NYDIG and ARK investments remain dedicated to crypto despite the struggles of 2022
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. “NYDIG's Bitcoin balances hit all-time highs in Q3, up almost 100% year-over-year, and revenue is up 130% through...
kitco.com
Analysis: Global metals volumes slide on recession fears, volatile markets
LONDON/HANOI, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Industrial metal trading volumes have fallen across the world and may slide further as economic threats from higher interest rates to the war in Ukraine send buyers, especially in leading consumer China, to the sidelines. Aggressive interest rate hikes have fuelled real concern about impending...
kitco.com
Gold price hits new daily lows as U.S. service sector beats expectations
(Kitco News) Gold dropped as momentum in the service sector was slightly better than expected in September, according to the latest data from the Institute of Supply Management (ISM). The Services Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) was at a reading of 56.7% last month, down from August’s 56.9%. The 0.2 percentage-point...
kitco.com
Russians embrace precious metals: Sberbank sold 89 tonnes of silver and 7 tonnes of gold in 2022
(Kitco News) Russia's largest lender Sberbank sold 100 tonnes of precious metals, and 89 tonnes of that was silver. Sberbank customers have opened 300,000 new unallocated metal accounts between January and September, Interfax reported, citing the bank's statement this week. And the total amount of precious metals sold was around...
kitco.com
UK shares record best day in months; Greggs surges on higher sales
Oct 4 (Reuters) - The UK's main stock indexes rallied sharply on Tuesday, extending gains for a third straight session as the fall in global bond yields spurred appetite for riskier equities, with investors scooping up beaten down shares of financials, retailers and commodity companies. The blue-chip FTSE 100 (.FTSE)...
Comments / 0