ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Comments / 0

Related
tipranks.com

2 Stocks to Gain as OPEC+ Mulls Production Cut

OPEC+ could announce a significant production cut to drive oil prices higher. XOM and COP stocks are poised to gain from higher oil prices. Media reports are abuzz that OPEC+ (Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies) nations are planning significant production cuts to increase oil prices. Notably, oil prices have trended lower over the past several weeks, and have fallen to 82.91/BBL (a barrel of crude oil) from about $110/BBL three months back. Production cuts to prop up oil prices will benefit companies like Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) and ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).
INDUSTRY
tipranks.com

Stock Market Today – Monday, October 3: Stocks Rise Despite Manufacturing Data

Stocks continue to rally halfway into Monday’s trading session. As of 12:00 p.m. EST, the Dow Jones Industrial Average, the S&P 500, and the Nasdaq 100 are up 2.1%, 1.9%, and 1.4%, respectively. On Monday, The Institute for Supply Management released its monthly report for the ISM Manufacturing Purchasing...
STOCKS
tipranks.com

Looking for Beaten-Down Tech Stocks? Here Are 2 J.P. Morgan Likes

Stocks came storming out the gates in October’s first session as if in a hurry to leave a brutal September well behind. Investors will be hoping the rally is more than a one-off after the storm of headwinds – a combination of high inflation, rising interest rates, and slowing economic activity – have hit the markets hard this year. The tech sector has been especially vulnerable. The NASDAQ closed out the third quarter with three consecutive weeks of losses and is still down 31% for the year.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock#Europe#Interest Rates#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Chinese#Ev#Q3
tipranks.com

Tesla’s (NASDAQ:TSLA) Q3 Deliveries Fell Short, Now What?

Tesla’s Q3 vehicle deliveries came below Street’s estimates. TSLA stock could remain under pressure as Q3 deliveries disappoint. Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), as expected, announced record deliveries of 343,830 vehicles in Q3. However, this fell short of Street’s estimates of about 364,000. Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives believes this shortfall will not sit well with Street. This may hurt TSLA stock, which is down about 25% year-to-date.
ECONOMY
tipranks.com

Stock Market Today: Stocks Finish Tuesday’s Session in Positive Territory

Stock indices finished Tuesday’s trading session in the green. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, the S&P 500, and the Nasdaq 100 increased by 2.8%, 3.06%, and 3.14%, respectively. The consumer staples sector was the session’s laggard, as it gained 1.53%. Conversely, the energy sector (XLE) was the session’s leader,...
STOCKS
tipranks.com

Stock Market Today: Stocks Finish Lower despite End-of-Day Rally

Stock indices finished Wednesday’s trading session in the red after staging a brief comeback in the final hour of trading. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, the S&P 500, and the Nasdaq 100 fell 0.14%, 0.2%, and 0.08%, respectively. As a result, the recent two-day winning streak came to an end.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
Country
Norway
Country
Denmark
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
NIO
NewsBreak
Cars
Country
Germany
Country
China
tipranks.com

Helen of Troy Stock (NASDAQ:HELE) Tanks after Disappointing FY23 Outlook

Shares of Helen of Troy (NASDAQ: HELE) tanked in pre-market trading on Wednesday, as the consumer products company lowered its FY23 outlook. In FY23, HELE expects net revenues to range between $2 billion and $2.05 billion, which implies a drop of 10% to 7.8% year-over-year. Adjusted diluted earnings are forecasted...
STOCKS
tipranks.com

UBX vs. AERI: Which Eyecare Stock Has the Most Upside Potential?

Two healthcare stocks are developing treatments for eye diseases: Aerie Pharma and Unity Biotechnology. AERI outperformed UBX over the past year. However, UBX is the one with the strongest upside potential. Bearish sentiment continues to have a strong impact on the U.S. stock market, and the healthcare sector has suffered...
MARKETS
tipranks.com

BLK vs. BX: Here’s the Better Asset-Management Stock, According to Analysts

Blackstone and BlackRock have been falling like stones year-to-date. Despite the darker outlook for stocks, the swollen dividend yields of both asset managers may be worth considering amid the rush to risk-free securities. The big asset-management stocks have been feeling considerable pressure on their share prices amid the brutal bear...
STOCKS
tipranks.com

Five mid-cap stocks for higher dividend income

Adding more dividend stocks can never hurt the portfolio. Here are five British stocks which could fit the bill. Investing in dividend stocks not only helps with extra income but can also lead to capital appreciation in the long run – we have shortlisted five stocks that are mid-cap companies with attractive dividend policies.
STOCKS
tipranks.com

Chips Are Down but Not Out; Here Are 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Semiconductor Stocks From a Top Analyst

Chip stocks have had a brutal ride in 2022. The tables have turned on a sector particularly sensitive to cycles; after seeing outsized growth during the pandemic, and despite the global chip shortage, waning demand has seen many in the segment hit hard. Factor in some lofty valuations, a slowing economy and fears of a full-blown recession and the result is the SOX (the main Semiconductor index) is down by 38% year-to-date.
STOCKS
tipranks.com

Investors are Buying Up Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) Stock; Here’s Why

Devon Energy Corporation shares have risen 65% in the past year and continues to grow from strength to strength based on solid fundamentals and superior dividends and free cash flow yields. Oil and natural gas giant Devon Energy Corporation’s (NYSE:DVN) stock has achieved stupendous outperformance in the last 12 months....
STOCKS
tipranks.com

2 Healthcare REITs with 5%+ Dividend Yields; Should You Buy?

DOC and PEAK’s cash flows should remain relatively resilient during the current market environment, while their yields appear hefty. However, the companies lack any meaningful growth prospects, and their dividends should not be blindly trusted. Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE: DOC) and Healthpeak Properties (NYSE: PEAK) offer some of the...
MARKETS
tipranks.com

What You Missed On Wall Street On Monday

Get caught up quickly on the top news and calls moving stocks with these five Top Five lists. Tesla (TSLA) delivered over 343,000 electric vehicles in Q3 [. General Motors (GM) reported a 24% year-over-year increase in U.S. vehicle sales in Q3, while Stellantis’ (STLA) FCA US reported a 6% U.S. sales decline in Q3 and Volkswagen of America (VWAGY) reported a 12% year-over-year spike [more]
STOCKS
tipranks.com

DexCom Launches G7 System in Key Markets Across Europe and Asia

Medical devices provider DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) has launched its continuous glucose monitoring system DexCom G7 across the U.K., Ireland, Germany, Austria, and Hong Kong. DXCM also plans to introduce the product in New Zealand and South Africa in the coming weeks. The device sends real-time glucose data to a receiver without the need for finger sticks or scanning.
TECHNOLOGY
tipranks.com

Wall Street Cautiously Optimistic on Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Stock; Here’s Why

Shopify’s shares have seen huge erosion of their market capitalization over the past year. Hereon, we will look at what the top analysts think about the long-term story of Shopify. The downward dive of Shopify (NYSE:SHOP)(TSE:SHOP) stock from its pandemic highs raises concerns. The massive decline in shares of...
STOCKS
tipranks.com

Should You Bet on Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY) Stock?

Penny stock Agrify has lost substantial value year-to-date. Maxim Group analyst Anthony Vendetti finds AGFY’s valuation compelling. Investing in penny stocks poses a higher risk (learn more about investing in Penny stocks here: Are Penny Stocks a Good Investment?). Take shares of Agrify Corporation (NASDAQ:AGFY), for example, which have tanked this year. Macro and industry-specific headwinds have weighed heavily on AGFY stock, erasing 95% of its value. Given the slump, Maxim Group analyst Anthony Vendetti finds Agrify’s valuation compelling. He has a Buy recommendation for AGFY stock with a price target of $4, implying 756.5% upside potential.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy