Read full article on original website
Related
retailleader.com
Goodwill Launches Online Thrift Store GoodwillFinds
Goodwill has launched GoodwillFinds, a secondhand clothing website. Proceeds will help support the retailer’s social initiatives across the U.S., according to GoodwillFinds. Half of all secondhand clothing shopping is expected to come from online marketplaces by 2024, according to a ThredUp report. Goodwill has launched GoodwillFinds, an e-commerce spinoff...
Retailers Like Target Drop Fresh Fashion for Fall
Retailers hope new fashion will entice shoppers to spend despite the reality that everything’s a little more expensive right now. Still, new launches are brightening up store (and digital) shelves as the holiday season is just about in full swing. Target to launch second Fall Designer Collection The second edition of Target’s limited-time Fall Designer Collection will be available on the retailer’s website and in some stores starting on Oct. 9. The collection featuring Kika Vargas, La Ligne and Sergio Hudson includes more than 100 apparel and accessories items ranging in price from $8 to $70, with most options at under...
Amazon puts a second Prime Day sale on the calendar
Amazon is adding another Prime Day to the calender.
Amazon debuts new shopping portal for customers on government assistance
Amazon on Monday launched a new shopping portal called Amazon Access that is designed for shoppers receiving governmentassistance. The shopfront features SNAP EBT on Amazon, information about the Amazon Layaway program that all shoppers can use to pay for their orders over time and spotlights discounts and coupons for any customer on essential grocery items.
IN THIS ARTICLE
13 best early Amazon Prime Day deals to shop now
While Amazon's second Prime Day-esque sale in 2022 — the Prime Early Access Sale — doesn't start until Oct. 11, the retailer is already rolling out early deals exclusive to Prime members. You can save on everything from home decor and small kitchen appliances to tech and clothing. Amazon is also discounting many of its own products like Echo devices and Fire TVs, as well as household essentials like laundry detergent, groceries and dog food.
Macy's: America's Worst Big Retailer
It is hard to imagine that any retailer, other than those already ruined (such as Bed Bath & Beyond and Gap), could still have a share price down more than 40% this year. Even Target, which posted horrible results and said there was more to come, has dropped 30%. Its slide has leveled off, perhaps because of holiday season optimism. The loser among the nation’s larger retailers is Macy’s Inc. (NYSE: M). Its stock has dropped about 40% this year and continues to slide.
freightwaves.com
It’s going to be a weird Christmas for Target, Walmart and Amazon
Our biggest retailers have way too much inventory and not enough consumer buzz. That’s a problem heading into the Christmas shopping season. Big box behemoths like Best Buy and Bed Bath & Beyond have bloated stockrooms and falling sales. Meanwhile, retailers like Amazon and Dollar General have seen an uptick in inventory value through this summer, according to their latest earnings reports — even as Wall Street begs companies to stop stocking up.
Amazon Announces a Second Prime Day as the Fight for Holiday Shoppers Begins
'Tis the season to spend more than any time of year — according to some retailers, that is. Ecommerce giant Amazon has added another Prime Day to the calendar to kick off its holiday deals, per CNN Business, following the lead of other major retailers this year. Amazon's "Prime...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
FOXBusiness
Amazon, Walmart, Target roll out early holiday sales
It's beginning to look like Christmas in stores across America as retailers kick off holiday deals off even earlier this year. Amazon is rolling out a 48-hour holiday sale for Prime members in October. The Seattle-based shopping juggernaut is among a handful of companies moving up their holiday sale calendars...
India Sept services growth slumped to 6-month low on cooling demand -PMI
BENGALURU, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Growth in India's services industry slumped in September to a six-month low, led by a substantial easing in demand amid high inflation, a private survey showed.
voguebusiness.com
Brands are casting ‘diverse’ models. But they’re still not challenging Eurocentric beauty norms
This article is part of our Vogue Business Membership package. To enjoy unlimited access to Member-only reporting and insights, our NFT Tracker and TikTok Trend Tracker, weekly Technology and Sustainability Edits and exclusive event invitations, sign up for Membership here. As this season’s fashion weeks showed, a cast of all-white,...
voguebusiness.com
Hugo Boss releases first NFTs under Gen Z brand as part of Web3 push
To become a Vogue Business Member and receive the Technology Edit newsletter, click here. Hugo Boss is dropping a new collection of NFTs, this time under its Gen Z-geared brand Hugo, comprised of 3D characters that are designed to raise awareness around mental health. The drop, created in partnership with Singapore-based NFT collection Imaginary Ones, is the next step in a broader Web3 strategy for Hugo Boss, part of its rebranding earlier this year that was designed to update the label for a new customer base.
Amazon to hold holiday shopping event in October
Amazon said Monday that next month it will hold a second Prime Day-like shopping event, making it the latest major retailer to offer holiday deals earlier this year to entice cautious consumers struggling with tighter budgets. During the Oct. 11-12 event, Amazon Prime members will get early access to discounted...
Sephora Launching ‘Asia Store of the Future’
PARIS – Sephora will launch what it calls the “Asia store of the future” in Singapore’s Raffles City Shopping Mall on Sept. 23.More from WWDPrada Fall 2022 Repeat Show in Beijing2022 Qixi Campaigns from Luxury and Fashion BrandsYear of Tiger Chinese New Year Campaigns In Asia, where digital ecosystems and adoption are much more advanced than in other parts of the world, Sephora executives started brainstorming well before the coronavirus pandemic hit. “We sat down and said: ‘What would it look like if we created a store where technology was the heart of the design and being used to really unlock consumer...
Here’s What Makes Amazon a Sum-of-All-Parts Commerce Juggernaut
Retailer marketplace and technology applications behemoth Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) has grown into a juggernaut of commerce. Amazon is a paragon of the network
NFL・
Dutch inflation quickens again in Sept as energy prices soar
Oct 6 (Reuters) - Inflation in the Netherlands accelerated again in September mainly due to higher energy prices, the Dutch statistics agency, CBS, said on Thursday. The consumer price index (CPI) rose 14.5% in September year-on-year, from 12% percent in August.
voguebusiness.com
Poshmark to be acquired by Korean tech company, less than two years after IPO
To receive the Vogue Business newsletter, sign up here. After going public in 2021, US resale marketplace Poshmark will be acquired by Korean e-commerce company Naver, the companies announced on Monday. At $17.90 per share, Poshmark’s sale price has an enterprise value of $1.2 billion. When the peer-to-peer e-commerce platform...
Asian stocks mixed on strong US hiring, OPEC oil output cuts
BEIJING (AP) — Asian stocks were mixed Thursday after strong U.S. hiring dampened hopes the Federal Reserve might ease off plans for interest rate hikes and the OPEC group of oil exporters agreed to output cuts to shore up prices. Tokyo and Seoul advanced while Hong Kong and Sydney declined. Chinese markets were closed for a holiday. Oil prices edged higher. Wall Street’s benchmark lost 0.2% on Wednesday, ending a two-day rally, after payroll processor ADP said U.S. employers added 208,000 jobs in September, slightly more than expected. That showed some parts of the U.S. economy still are strong, giving ammunition to Fed officials who say more rate hikes are needed to cool inflation that is at a four-decade high. “The economy is too strong for the Fed to pivot. The strong start to October is over,” Edward Moya of Oanda said in a report.
Black Friday tech deals 2022: When is the sale and what are the best discounts to expect?
Can you hear that? A distant rumble that seems to ominously cause your coffee to ripple like that puddle in Jurassic Park. But it’s a sound that will soon rise to a crescendo as shoppers charge to their local retail parks – or hammer their keyboards in search of a bargain. It is of course the sound of Black Friday.Usually the biggest shopping event of the year, it’s unclear what impact the ongoing cost of living crisis will have on sales this November. However, for those on the lookout for a bargain, it still represents the gold standard of money-saving,...
retailleader.com
Amazon Announces 48-Hour Prime Sale for October
Amazon will hold a 48-hour sale for Prime members next month. The retail giant said its new Prime Early Access Sale would take place Oct. 11-13. Amazon increased the cost of a Prime membership earlier this year, and it held its annual Prime Day sale in July. Amazon will host...
Comments / 0