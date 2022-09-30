Read full article on original website
MSNBC
'It's hard to imagine running a hospital without a water supply': Lee County, FL hospital admin
Dr. Larry Antonucci, CEO and President of Florida's Lee Health, joined Morning Joe to discuss the current status of hospitals in Lee County following being hit last week by Hurricane Ian. "Our facilities have held up well throughout the hurricane. What we've been challenged with is our utilities. We've been on generators for a few days, and as of yesterday, now we're on full power," Antonucci said. "But water has been a challenge for us. It's hard to imagine running a hospital without a water supply." Oct. 3, 2022.
nypressnews.com
‘Following the data’: DeSantis defends Lee County’s late evacuation order
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis defended the timing of evacuation orders issued in Lee County, which bore the brunt of the state’s fatalities from Hurricane Ian. The southwestern county that includes Fort Myers and Cape Coral did not tell coastal residents to flee their homes until Tuesday evening, 21 hours before the deadly Category 4 superstorm made landfall on North Captiva Island.
In one Fort Myers neighborhood, Black residents feel forsaken in Ian's aftermath
In historically African American Dunbar, some think that they are being ignored by authorities who are more concerned about helping affluent seaside communities.
‘It was horrifying’: Watch as Florida man rides out Hurricane Ian in his boat
A man and his cat rode out the fury of Hurricane Ian last week in his sailboat, which was his home before the storm.
After Ian: Updates for Monday, Oct. 3
Information we receive about power and utility restoration, food and other important recovery efforts will be posted here.
MSNBC
All Hands and Hearts staying in FL 'for at least a year to help those in need' after Hurricane Ian
“All Hands and Hearts” is stepping up to help those whose lives were upended by Hurricane Ian, and sticking around “for the long term to help with the recovery which often takes several months and usually years,” co-founder Petra Nemcova tells Andrea Mitchell. “We are here in Florida to help the most underserved communities impacted by Hurricane Ian and we have committed to stay at least for a year to help those in need.” You can help "All Hands and Hearts" by donating at allhandsandhearts.org.Oct. 3, 2022.
Gas still hard to find in SWFL
Residents all over southwest Florida are waking up this morning looking for a chance to fill up. We talked with one man who made the trip from Punta Gorda just to fill his tank.
reef2rainforest.com
Hurricane IAN Aftermath: First Reports from Sanibel Island and Florida
To all in the extended CORAL family who are asking and wondering: We are safe and our sometime field offices on Sanibel Island are still standing in the wake of Hurricane Ian. However, just a stone’s throw away, the historic buildings at the landmark Sanibel lighthouse are gone, virtually without a trace. TOP: Before… and BOTTOM: After.
islandernews.com
Was Hurricane Ian a wake-up call for island & South Florida residents who might not have windstorm or flood insurance?
After watching scenes unfold of devastation and flooding occur from the Fort Myers area through many parts of central Florida, there was no doubt some area residents on Key Biscayne and Miami were researching their coverage limits and some were more convinced than ever to renew their policies, which likely reflected major spikes in premiums this year.
WATCH NOW | City of Fort Myers Government gives update on Hurricane Ian efforts
City of Fort Myers government is giving a live update of the Hurricane Ian efforts. They are live on Facebook and the radio 90.1FM.
850wftl.com
Governor Ron DeSantis defends Lee County officials evacuation timing as death tole mounts
(FORT MYERS, Florida)– Governor Ron DeSantis defended the timing of evacuation orders issued in Lee County as Hurricane Ian bore down on the west coast of the state. “They were following the data, and you remember people were looking initially at the panhandle on Sunday,” Gov. DeSantis said at a press conference Saturday, “Then Monday came, and people were thinking maybe north of Tampa Bay. When we went to bed Monday night, people were saying this is a direct hit on Tampa Bay, worst-case scenario for the state.”
erienewsnow.com
Florida reporter describes what it has been like to cover Ian's destruction: Areas are 'completely decimated'
Daniel Glaun woke up on Thursday morning not knowing whether or not his home had fallen victim to Hurricane Ian. Glaun, a reporter at the News-Press, the broadsheet that services Fort Myers, Florida, had slept on a mattress cover inside NPR affiliate WGCU's building, which has become a refuge for journalists in the region who needed a reliable internet connection and power.
Sanibel, Florida mayor says town decimated by Hurricane Ian: 'The perfect storm we hoped we'd never see'
Sanibel Mayor Holly Smith said on "America's Newsroom" Friday that her community is "cut off" from Florida after Hurricane Ian collapsed part of the Sanibel Causeway.
‘Thanking God I’m alive’: Man returns to NE Ohio after Hurricane Ian decimates Florida home
For the last 22 years, Fort Myers Beach was home for Mike Dearden.
MSNBC
FEMA: 'Laser-focused' in FL after 'storm of really epic proportions'
Hurricane Ian was a “storm of really epic proportions,” says Anne Bink, Associate Administrator of the Office of Response and Recovery for FEMA. Recovery and relief efforts will take place in multiple phases that will continue for many days to come, considering the amount and severity of damage across multiple counties in southwestern Florida. “Right now, we’re laser-focused on life-saving and life-sustaining missions,” Bink tells Ali Velshi. Eventually, attention will turn towards the long-term recovery of the region, and Bink says that FEMA will be prepared for that as well. “We bring the full force of the federal family to disaster areas to support survivor’s needs.”Oct. 1, 2022.
Southwest Florida Scrambled was there enough time to leave?
Some residents said evacuation orders came too late. Gov. Ron DeSantis said forecasts left few options. It was Tuesday morning, the day before Hurricane Ian bulldozed into Southwest Florida, and already less than 24 hours before Gov. Ron DeSantis declared it was too late for remaining residents to evacuate. But...
Fort Myers TV Station Continues Reporting Even After Hurricane Ian Flooded Its Studio & Forced It Off Air
A Fort Myers TV station continued to provide reports on social media and other platforms about the extent of damage from Hurricane Ian — which made landfall as a Cat. 4 storm on a nearby barrier island — even after Ian’s destruction forced it off the air. WINK-TV, a CBS affiliate owned by Fort Myers Broadcasting Company, was able to broadcast from its studios on Wednesday after power failure and after its studios flooded. “The station that you rely on is doing all that they can to get back to full power,” news anchor Lois Thome said in a message...
gcaptain.com
Hurricane Ian Dumped Raw Sewage Into Florida Waterways
By Ari Natter (Bloomberg) Floridians reeling from widespread power outages and a deadly surge of water following Hurricane Ian are facing another problem: raw sewage swirling into the floodwaters. Untold gallons of raw and poorly treated sewage have flowed into streets and rivers as floodwaters inundate infrastructure, power failures knock...
Governor presses county electric cooperative to expedite restoration
More than 200,000 customers of Lee County Electric Cooperative remain without power after Hurricane Ian's landfall on Wednesday.
10NEWS
Florida's gas tax suspension kicks off | Here's what you need to know
FLORIDA, USA — Florida's gas tax suspension officially began on Saturday and will run through the entire month of October. Drivers can expect to save more than 25 centers per gallon on gas, according to the Florida Department of Revenue. As of the latest report from AAA, the state...
