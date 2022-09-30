Read full article on original website
Following in his footsteps: Brother of fallen ISP officer sworn in as new trooper
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – Nick McMillen is two weeks into the job. The new Illinois State Police trooper is fresh out of the academy, where he was his cadet class president. He asked his class to do one thing. “Always live up to the standards of the ISP. Integrity, service and pride are not just things […]
newschannel20.com
Former District 186 school board president passes away
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — District 186 and the Springfield community are in mourning after Mike Zimmers passed away Wednesday morning. Zimmers was a member of the District 186 school board and served previously as the president and vice president of the board. Before serving on the board, Zimmers was...
recordpatriot.com
Neighbors: Hopkins' path takes her from managing emergencies to managing Jacksonville's finances
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Earlier this year, Beth Hopkins went from the constant challenge of emergency management to a new type of challenge in the city treasurer’s office, and although the learning curve has been steep, she loves her new job. “It’s...
recordpatriot.com
E-Bolt completes move into former Slumberland location in Jacksonville
E-Bolt Supply Co. has completed its move further on down the road into the former Slumberland Furniture building at 1711 W. Morton Ave. "For all the years we've been here, we finally outgrew the other building," co-owner Brock Luxmore said. "We had been looking for a new space for a while."
thebengilpost.com
Carlinville man receives 40-year sentence for 2021 murder
After pleading guilty to the 2021 murder of a Virden man and receiving in exchange a recommended sentence cap of 40 years, Judge Joshua Meyer granted the state’s request for 40 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections for Dalton Obermark, 21 of Carlinville. “Many individuals who have committed...
daystech.org
Former Rochester pastor pleads guilty to grooming charge in court deal
A former Rochester pastor pleaded responsible in Macon County court docket Friday to a cost of grooming a minor beneath a negotiated deal. Joseph M. Krol, 37, was the previous senior pastor at First Baptist Church in Rochester. Krol had a earlier tackle in Dawson. Online court docket data listed...
newschannel20.com
District 186 teachers speak out at school board meeting
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The District 186 Board of Education meeting was on Monday night in Springfield, and several teachers and staff spoke about issues they had with the district. Some teachers spoke about being burnt out, overworked, and underpaid while others spoke about a lack of training and...
nprillinois.org
Springfield maintains top spot in Illinois with most video gambling machines
The City of Springfield has embraced video gambling since it became legal in Illinois a decade ago. The latest report on gambling from the Commission on Government Forecasting and Accountability, the fiscal gurus for the state legislature, shows the city with a total of 757 terminals in operation during the fiscal year that ended this summer. That’s an addition of more than 100 since 2019 and well ahead of second place Rockford, a larger city, which reported 537 terminals.
Vandals are Sadly Destroying Illinois’ Historic Covered Bridges
This is why we can't have nice things. A new video share reveals that vandals are being allowed to deface and in some cases destroy many of Illinois' historic covered bridges. A YouTuber who frequently visits historic places just dropped this new video of a covered bridge in Illinois. This is the Thompson Mill Covered Bridge that connected Springfield to Effingham, Illinois many decades ago. Here's the sad backstory he shared of what he found:
foxillinois.com
Trick-or-Treating hours for Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The City of Springfield announced this year's Halloween trick-or-treating hours on Tuesday. This year, trick-or-treating will be from 4:30 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 31. Residents who want to greet trick-or-treaters should turn on their porch lights. Homes without their porch lights...
khqa.com
Identities released of 2 killed in Adams County crash, minor also died
ADAMS COUNTY, Ill. (KHQA) — The names the two Illinois adults who were killed in a Saturday morning crash were released on Monday by the Adams County coroner. Timothy Ogle, of Loraine, and Terra Durbin, of Kirkwood, were killed in a two-vehicle crash that happened on Highway 336, south of north 2475th Ave. between Mendon and Loraine.
recordpatriot.com
Pipeline explosion early Monday rocks rural Morgan County
A fire early Monday at a natural gas pipeline south of Waverly forced some rural residents to be evacuated while multiple fire departments, including Sangamon County's, battled the blaze. Around five homes were vacated just past midnight Monday, with residents beings displaced for about an hour, according to Phil McCarty,...
recordpatriot.com
Captain Geech and The Shrimp Shack Shooters perform in Jerseyville Friday
JERSEYVILLE – As a part of the Rock the Block concert series, Captain Geech and The Shrimp Shack Shooters will perform at City Center Plaza, 403 N. State St., in Jerseyville at 5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7. Captain Geech and The Shrimp Shack Shooters has performed at thousands of...
WAND TV
FBI Springfield warns of disaster relief-related fraud
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — While the Midwest is not subject to the devastation caused by hurricanes, residents can fall prey to hurricane-related fraud attempts by scammers. When tragedies like Hurricane Ian occur, the public pulls together to help those in need. Scammers will leverage natural disasters to steal money, personal information, or both.
recordpatriot.com
Jersey sheriff, deputies inviting people to Coffee with a Cop
JERSEYVILLE — Jersey County's sheriff and deputies from the department will be joining people Wednesday to share coffee and conversation. As part of National Coffee with a Cop Day, Sheriff Mike Ringhausen and others will be at Big Boy's Donuts, 933 S. State St., from 6 to 10 a.m.
KBUR
Quincy, Illinois man arrested on cocaine charges
Quincy, Ill.- The Illinois State Police have announced the arrest of a Quincy, Illinois man on charges of drug trafficking. According to a news release, the ISP Division of Criminal Investigation West Central Illinois Task Force conducted a narcotics investigation in the 2000 block of Oak Street, Quincy on Wednesday, September 28th.
wmay.com
Report: Lopez Released From Prison
Former Springfield school board president Adam Lopez has been released from prison, after serving only about three years behind bars on an eleven-year sentence for fraud. The State Journal-Register reports that Lopez was released from the Jacksonville Correctional Center around noon Tuesday, about three weeks ahead of the initial release date posted on the Illinois Department of Corrections website. It wasn’t immediately known where Lopez would be living as he starts life outside of prison.
wdbr.com
Trick or Treat hours announced
The City of Springfield announces Halloween trick-or-treating hours for the city. Trick-or-treating will be from 4:30 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. on Monday, October 31, 2022. Residents who wish to greet trick-or-treaters may do so by turning on their porch lights. Homes without their porch lights on should not be visited.
recordpatriot.com
Police beat for Wednesday, Oct. 5
• Roy L. Smith, 60, of St. Peters, Missouri, was booked into the Morgan County jail at 1:21 a.m. Sunday on a charge of driving under the influence. • Charmell N. Green, 40, of 104 S. Spring Brook Road was arrested at 4:43 p.m. Monday on a retail theft charge after being accused of trying to take merchandise from Walmart, 1941 W. Morton Ave.
WAND TV
Driver taken to the hospital after crash in front of CWLP in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Firefighters were called out for a crash in front of City Water, Light and Power in Springfield Wednesday morning. WAND was at the scene shortly after the accident occurred on E. Lake Shore Dr. Crews removed a driver from the truck after it crashed. The driver...
