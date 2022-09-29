Swiss bank UBS reportedly dropped its bid for U.S. wealth-management operation Wealthfront last month due to pushback from shareholders and U.S. regulators. When UBS and Wealthfront stated last month that they were calling off the planned deal, neither organization publicly gave a reason. However, some of the big investors were opposed to the deal because they believed UBS could build its own platform for less than it was paying to gain access to Wealthfront’s, Reuters reported Sunday (Oct. 2), citing a report from Swiss newspaper SonntagsZeitung.

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO