crowdfundinsider.com
Kim Kardashian Settles with SEC for “Crypto Asset Security” Promotion, Pays $1.26 Million Penalty
Global influencer, celebrity, and entrepreneur Kim Kardashian has settled charges with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) regarding allegations of promoting a “crypto asset security” without revealing she was paid for touting the digital asset on social media. The promotion took place in June of 2021. According to...
Barclays Agrees to Multi-Million Settlement in Securities Case
Those were the words that regulators at the Securities and Exchange Commission used when announcing a $361 million settlement with Barclays to resolve charges the financial services giant offered and sold about $17.7 billion of securities in unregistered transactions. The UK-based bank declined to comment and there was no finding...
forkast.news
Two firms seek to weigh in on XRP lawsuit between SEC, Ripple
Two companies have sought to be amicus curiae (Latin for friend of the court) in support of Ripple Labs in the lawsuit that the Securities and Exchange Commission filed in 2020 against Ripple. Fast facts. I-Remit Inc., a global payment remittance company headquartered in the Philippines, on Friday filed several...
UBS-Wealthfront Deal Reportedly Shot Down by Shareholders, US Regulators
Swiss bank UBS reportedly dropped its bid for U.S. wealth-management operation Wealthfront last month due to pushback from shareholders and U.S. regulators. When UBS and Wealthfront stated last month that they were calling off the planned deal, neither organization publicly gave a reason. However, some of the big investors were opposed to the deal because they believed UBS could build its own platform for less than it was paying to gain access to Wealthfront’s, Reuters reported Sunday (Oct. 2), citing a report from Swiss newspaper SonntagsZeitung.
Celsius founder Alex Mashinksy pulled out $10 million worth of cryptocurrency weeks before freezing withdrawals as the lender headed for bankruptcy, report says
Alex Mashinksy pulled out $10 million worth of crypto from Celsius weeks before the lender froze withdrawals, the Financial Times reported. The Celsius founder withdrew the month in May as the crypto market was crashing. The company filed for bankruptcy in July, and Mashinsky resigned as Celsius CEO on Tuesday.
lawstreetmedia.com
SEC Claims Man Posing as Billionaire Hedge Fund Manager Shook Millions from Investors
On Thursday, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filed suit against Justin Costello and David Ferraro over the former’s schemes to defraud investors and the latter’s illegal promotion of stock. The Western District of Washington complaint primarily fingers Costello, a 42-year-old California man, with using fabricated identities to part investors with their money, including a retirement couple.
'Unlawfully Touting Crypto Security': Kim Kardashian Ordered To Pay $1.26M Settlement To SEC For Pushing Crypto Currency
Kim Kardashian has agreed to pay more than one million dollars in penalties for what the Securities and Exchange Commission has deemed “unlawfully touting crypto security,” RadarOnline.com can confirm. The shocking charges were unveiled on Monday against Kim after the SEC found the 41-year-old socialite touted “a crypto...
US News and World Report
Fraud, Scam Cases Increasing on Zelle, Senate Report Finds
NEW YORK (AP) — Incidents of fraud and scams are occurring more often on the popular peer-to-peer payment service Zelle, according to a report issued Monday by the office of Sen. Elizabeth Warren, giving the public its first glimpse into the growing problems at Zelle. The report also found...
cryptopotato.com
California Takes Action Against 11 Crypto Firms Allegedly Operating Like Ponzi Schemes
The Cali watchdog went after other crypto companies following the desist and refrain order against Nexo. California’s regulator has targeted 11 crypto-related entities which allegedly violated the state’s securities laws. The watchdog also claimed that their business model was in the manner of a Ponzi or pyramid scheme.
dailycoin.com
Coinbase Fixes Technical Issue Preventing Payments And Withdrawals For Customers With U.S. Bank Accounts
America’s biggest crypto exchange, Coinbase, has announced that the technical issues causing temporary payment and withdrawal difficulties for customers with U.S. bank accounts has been fixed. Coinbase Suffers Transaction Downtime. On Sunday, October 2nd, Coinbase users with U.S. bank accounts were rendered unable to make payments or withdrawals from...
CoinDesk
Grayscale Takes Over Key Role for Bitcoin Trust, Other Products From Genesis
Crypto asset management firm Grayscale Investments, which offers the world’s biggest bitcoin (BTC) trust, is bringing a key administrative role for all of its products in-house through a newly created broker-dealer unit. The company will now act as the authorized participant for the products through its Grayscale Securities subsidiary,...
blockchain.news
US CFTC Charges Crypto Futures Exchange Digitex for Registration and Trading Violations
The US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CTFC) has charged crypto futures exchange Digitex and its founder and CEO Adam Todd for multiple violations associated with the Commodity Exchange Act (CEA). According to the regulator’s filing, as seen on Friday in the Southern District of Florida, the CTFC’s complaint accused Todd...
crowdfundinsider.com
Crypto Pump and Dump. SEC Charges Arbitrade, Cryptobontix and Principles with Scheme Involving DIG
The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filed charges today in regard to an alleged crypto pump and dump scheme involving a digital asset DIG (Dignity). The SEC’s charges are against Arbitrade Ltd., a Bermudan company, and Cryptobontix Inc., a Canadian company, and their principals:. Troy R. J. Hogg. James...
decrypt.co
'Find a Path That Allows for Crypto Innovation': Coinbase US Policy Chief
As governments worldwide grapple with whether and how to regulate cryptocurrencies, publicly traded exchange Coinbase is looking to guide policymakers in developing regulations that protect consumers but are beneficial to institutions and crypto-natives alike. "What we're trying to do is find a path that allows for crypto innovation to continue...
u.today
Lehman Brothers 2.0 Situation May Cause Another Catastrophe on Crypto and Financial Markets
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
techaiapp.com
Basel Study Shows World’s Largest Banks Are Exposed to $9 Billion in Crypto Assets – Bitcoin News
A first-of-its-kind study published by the Basel Committee on Banking Supervision details that the world’s largest financial institutions are exposed to roughly €9.4 billion (US$9 billion) in crypto assets. The research paper authored by the Basel Committee’s secretariat Renzo Corrias further explains that out of all the banks’ total risk exposure, cryptocurrency exposure is estimated to be around 0.01% of total exposures.
bloomberglaw.com
Crypto Trader Liable to SEC for Ponzi Fraud After Taking Fifth
The SEC established securities fraud and other violations by the owner of a cryptocurrency investment fund even after he invoked his right against self-incrimination. The Securities and Exchange Commission claims that Shawn Cutting lured about 450 investors into sending his company $6.9 million in cash and digital assets, much of which he allegedly used for personal expenses and Ponzi-like payments, the court said. Invoking his Fifth Amendment right allows the court to draw inferences against him, it said.
Celsius Ex-CEO Withdrew $10 Million Weeks Before Company Froze Customer Accounts
The crypto lender filed for bankruptcy in July — with a $1.2 billion hole in its balance sheet.
protos.com
SEC must show Hinman speech drafts to Ripple, Judge rules again
The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has been denied a motion to conceal former director William Hinman’s speech drafts, in which he said ether wasn’t a security. District Judge Sarah Netburn ordered the emails and drafts of Hinman’s speech weren’t protected by deliberative process privilege (DPP) in August 2021, because they reflect the director’s personal opinions of securities law rather than the SEC’s. The SEC motioned for reconsideration; it was denied.
