Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 In PROG To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Investigation of Cantaloupe (CTLP) Announced by Holzer & Holzer, LLC
ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / October 3, 2022 / Holzer & Holzer, LLC is investigating whether Cantaloupe, Inc. ("Cantaloupe" or the "Company") CTLP complied with federal securities laws. On September 28, 2022, the Company announced it "expects to report three material weaknesses in its internal control framework" and would not be able to timely file its 10-K. After this announcement, the Company's stock price dropped.
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Yatsen Holding Limited (YSG) Investors
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Yatsen Holding Limited ("Yatsen" or the "Company") YSG American Depository Shares ("ADS"): (a) between November 19, 2020 and March 10, 2022, inclusive (the "Class Period"); and/or (b) pursuant or traceable to the Company's Registration Statement and related prospectus (collectively, the "Offering Documents") issued in connection with Yatsen's November 2020 initial public offers (the "IPO" or "Offering"). Yatsen investors have until November 22, 2022 to file a lead plaintiff motion.
Bogota Financial Corp. Adopts and Receives Regulatory Approval of Third Repurchase Program
Bogota Financial Corp. (the "Company") BSBK, the holding company for Bogota Savings Bank (the "Bank"), announced that it has received regulatory approval for the repurchase of up to 556,631 shares of its common stock, which is approximately 10% of its outstanding common stock (excluding shares held by Bogota Financial, MHC), as previously approved by the board of directors of the Company. This is the Company's third stock repurchase program.
HGEN, CPNG & SFIX Class Actions: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC, A Leading Class Action Firm, Reminds Investors to Contact the Firm and Actively Participate
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 3, 2022 / Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against the following publicly-traded companies. You can review a copy of the Complaints by visiting the links below or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Law Clerk and Client Relations Manager, Yael Nathanson of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss, you can request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the litigation. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice. An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.
As Credit Suisse's Credit Default Swaps Spike To Near 2008 Levels, Rumors Of Lehman-Like Collapse Floated, Bank Steps In To Allay Concerns
Talks of trouble brewing at Swiss investment bank Credit Suisse CS gained ground over the weekend, with Twitterati beginning to raise the specter of a Lehman-like collapse. What Ails Credit Suisse: Credit Suisse has seen its fundamentals deteriorate rapidly, thanks to a combination of macroeconomic factors and company-specific malaise. The bank has been rocked by a string of scandals and mishaps that impacted its financials, with the most notable being the situation that arose from the collapse of U.S. hedge fund Archegos Capital, founded by Bill Hwang, in early 2021.
Hagens Berman, National Trial Attorneys, Announces It Has Filed A Class Action Lawsuit Against Kiromic BioPharma (KRBP)
SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 3, 2022 / Hagens Berman urges Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. KRBP investors who purchased Kiromic shares to submit your losses now. Visit: https://www.hbsslaw.com/investor-fraud/KRBP. Contact An Attorney Now: KRBP@hbsslaw.com. 844-916-0895. Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. KRBP Securities Class Action:. Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP announces that it...
Elon Musk Vs. Warren Buffett: Insurance Company Won't Pay For $2,000 Tesla Fix
Geico, owned by Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway BRKABRKB, is refusing to pay for damages that one of its insured drivers caused to a Tesla Inc. TSLA vehicle. What Happened: Tesla owner Jeff stopped his vehicle to allow an ambulance to get through. The ambulance hit Jeff's Tesla. “She (the...
Rockley Photonics Raises Additional Financing
Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited RKLY ("Rockley"), a global leader in photonics-based health monitoring and communications solutions, today announced that it has obtained $10.0 million of financing from the holders of its Convertible Senior Secured Notes due 2026. The agreement also creates a structure for the Company to work with these holders to explore up to $15.0 million in net additional financing in the form of notes which would be convertible into Rockley's ordinary shares.
SOBR Safe Inc. Stock Soars 84% After Reaching Development, Sales, And Funding Milestones ($SOBR)
SOBR Safe, Inc. SOBR stock soared last week on heavy volume, ripping more than 84% higher and closing the period with its bullish trend intact despite weakening market sentiment. Still, while short-term rips can delight, there's potentially better news behind the move; the week's strength could be setting up $SOBR stock for a more appreciable gain. In fact, following the adage "volume precedes price," the trading pattern established last week may indicate something else- the impressive surge could be the precursor to more significant gains to come.
Why General Motors Stock Popped On Monday
General Motors Co GM shares traded higher Monday after the company highlighted strong sales results from the third quarter. GM said it sold 555,580 vehicles in the United States in the third quarter, up 24% year-over-year. The company said the jump in sales was due to strong customer demand and improved availability.
A Look At Bitcoin As The Crypto Works Its Way Toward An Oct. 10 Decision Deadline
Bitcoin BTC/USD was bouncing up almost 3% higher in tandem with the general market on Monday, which was spiking about 2.7% higher. The apex cryptocurrency was muted over the weekend, declining slightly on lower-than-average volume, which indicated consolidation. Bitcoin's most recent consolidation has been taking place within a triangle formation...
Lottery Deadline Alert
Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $100,000 In Lottery f/k/a Trident Acquisitions Corp. To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options. New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - October 2, 2022) - Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential...
