ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Attention On Alabama Vs. Texas A&M

As usual in football season, most of the attention in this state will be on the Alabama and Auburn football games Saturday. This week Auburn is at Georgia, a renewal of what is the oldest and most-played college football rivalry in the South. The Tigers and Bulldogs have met 126 times (Georgia with a 62-56-8 record).
TUSCALOOSA, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Mississippi Sports
Jackson, MS
Football
City
Jackson, MS
State
Mississippi State
Jackson, MS
College Sports
Jackson, MS
Sports
State
West Virginia State
Local
Mississippi College Sports
Local
Mississippi Football
247Sports

Kickoff time set for Ole Miss, Auburn

(wire report) The Southeastern Conference has announced an 11 a.m. kickoff for Ole Miss' Oct. 15 home football game vs. Auburn, with the contest televised on ESPN. This game will mark the 47th meeting all-time between Ole Miss and Auburn dating back to 1928. Auburn leads the series 35-10, including a 13-2 mark in Oxford. The matchup against the Tigers will also serve as Ole Miss' annual Military Appreciation game.
AUBURN, AL
247Sports

Arkansas Official Depth Chart for Mississippi State Game

On Monday, the University of Arkansas released the team's official depth chart for its Week 6 matchup against Mike Leach and Mississippi State. The Razorbacks will travel to Starkville (Miss.) to face the No. 23 Bulldogs for an 11 a.m. (CT) kickoff from Davis Wade Stadium. The game will be televised on SEC Network.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy