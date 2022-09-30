Read full article on original website
All Hands and Hearts staying in FL 'for at least a year to help those in need' after Hurricane Ian
“All Hands and Hearts” is stepping up to help those whose lives were upended by Hurricane Ian, and sticking around “for the long term to help with the recovery which often takes several months and usually years,” co-founder Petra Nemcova tells Andrea Mitchell. “We are here in Florida to help the most underserved communities impacted by Hurricane Ian and we have committed to stay at least for a year to help those in need.” You can help "All Hands and Hearts" by donating at allhandsandhearts.org.Oct. 3, 2022.
Lt. Gen Russel Honore: Leaders Must Convince Some FL Residents to Move
Millions of people throughout Florida and the Carolinas were still without power Saturday morning as Tropical Storm Ian made its way up the east coast. The storm continued to lose strength as it traveled further inland over the weekend, but not before destroying hundreds of thousands of homes, businesses and pieces of crucial infrastructure as a Category 4 hurricane in Florida and a Category 1 hurricane in South Carolina. “We have had strong hurricanes before but we never had this many people inside the hurricane zone-- where it came to shore as a Cat. 4,” says retired Lt. Gen. Russel Honoré. The former Commander for “Joint Task Force Katrina” has been overseeing the logistical challenges facing communities affected by natural disasters for decades. “The government is going to have to encourage people-- they may have to move. And some of them will never get back in their homes again. And then they’re going to have to figure out a plan on how to get people to come in and get closure and leave.”Oct. 1, 2022.
Migrants lead recovery efforts in Southwest Florida
Hurricane Ian completely flattened buildings and homes throughout Southwest Florida. Rescue crews are still shifting through the destruction for survivors and helping rebuild what was destroyed in the storm. The Resilience Force is one group helping respond to the crisis. Saket Soni is the executive director. He joined American Voices with guest host Julián Castro to discuss. Oct. 2, 2022.
South Carolina spared worst of Hurricane Ian
NBC News' Shaquille Brewster reports from Charleston as cleanup and recovery efforts begins after Hurricane Ian blew through South Carolina as a Category 1 storm.Oct. 2, 2022.
Florida county warns of possible levee breach, could cause flooding for 70 homes
Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office in Florida has warned residents of a potential levee breach two days after Hurricane Ian struck the area. NBC News' Jesse Kirsch reports on how many people could be affected by the breach and if there are residents who have been reported missing so far. Oct. 1, 2022.
Wisconsin Dem. U.S. Senate nominee, Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, slams incumbent’s abortion stance
The Wisconsin U.S. Senate race is heating up. Democratic nominee Wisconsin Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes joins Joy Reid on the incumbent Ron Johnson’s controversial statements and policies. "Ron Johnson celebrated the Dobbs decision,” Barnes tells The ReidOut. "He said that if women didn't like the 1849 criminal abortion ban we have in the state they could just move."Oct. 1, 2022.
