#7 Syracuse Host Cornell on Tuesday Night
SYRACUSE, N.Y.— No. 7 Syracuse men's soccer begins a three-match home stand at the SU Soccer Stadium on Tuesday, Oct. 4th with a contest against Cornell. The match is scheduled for a 7 p.m. start and will be streaming on ACCNX. ORANGE UPDATE:. The Orange enter Tuesday's match 8-1-1...
Syracuse Rushes to 5-0
Piling up well over 600 yards of offense, Syracuse football is 5-0 for the first time since 1987 - and just the fifth time since WWII The Orange ran for nearly 400 yards and a 59-0 win over Wagner. The Orange will now carry their perfect record through the bye...
Orange Remain Undefeated in ACC With Victory Over Hokies
BLACKSBURG, Va. - Syracuse Volleyball (8-6, 4-0 ACC) remains undefeated after a road clash against Virginia Tech (9-6, 2-2 ACC) on Sunday afternoon inside Cassell Coliseum. The Orange bested the Hokies in a four-set battle (25-15, 18-25, 25-19, 25-22). "I am so happy for this team," said head coach Bakeer...
Tennis Competes In the First Two Days Of ITA Northeast Regionals
The Syracuse tennis team completed the first two days of ITA Northeast Regionals on Friday and Saturday, with the competition taking place on the campus of Dartmouth College in Massachusetts. When the draws were released for regionals, it was announced that Zeynep Erman, Ines Fonte, Shiori Ito, Viktoriya Kanapatskaya, Miyuka...
Orange Edge Demon Deacons In Five Sets
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. - Syracuse Volleyball (7-6, 3-0 ACC) remains undefeated in league play after a five-set (24-26, 17-25, 25-16, 26-24, 15-12) road victory over Wake Forest (9-5, 1-2 ACC) inside Reynolds Gymnasium on Friday afternoon. "I'm so proud of this team," said head coach Bakeer Ganesharatnam. "This squad has been...
#7 Syracuse Bounces Back With 3-0 Win At Virginia Tech
BLACKSBURG, VA. – No. 7 Syracuse men's soccer rebounded from its first loss of the season with a dominant 3-0 road win over Virginia Tech. The result marks the first victory against the Hokies since 2016. The match was defined by an excellent showing from the Orange on both...
