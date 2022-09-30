Read full article on original website
MLB
Padres lock up Wild Card date with Mets
SAN DIEGO -- The Padres’ postseason path is locked in. And it’s a doozy -- starting Friday night against the Mets in New York. With their 6-2 victory over the Giants on Tuesday night, the Padres assured themselves of the second Wild Card spot in the National League and the No. 5 overall seed. In the meantime, the Braves’ victory in Miami wrapped up the NL East, bumping New York into the Wild Card round -- and a three-game series against the Padres this weekend at Citi Field.
MLB
'Hot at the right time': McNeil closing in on NL batting title
NEW YORK -- Certain awards suit certain players. For years, Jacob deGrom pined for a Cy Young Award plaque; to see him take home two in a row in 2018-19 seemed only natural. When Pete Alonso won the Major League home run crown in 2019, that tracked. • NL Wild...
MLB
These prospects could break into the '23 rotation
CINCINNATI -- When Javier Assad made his big league debut for the Cubs in August, his former Double-A Tennessee teammates were monitoring his outing in the Smokies Stadium clubhouse. For four innings, the rookie held the playoff-bound Cardinals scoreless. "We're all sitting in the locker room," Cubs prospect Jordan Wicks...
MLB
Mets win 100th game -- but must settle for 2nd place
NEW YORK -- All told, the Mets (100-61) spent 175 days of this season in first place, which is to say nearly every day but the one that matters most. • NL Wild Card Game 1, presented by Hankook Tire: Friday on ESPN. Despite controlling the National League East nearly...
MLB
Feltner's rookie season ends with big win vs. LA
LOS ANGELES – Before each of his innings, Rockies right-hander Ryan Feltner swivels his hips, once to each side. Then there are crossways soccer kicks, left then right. He takes his glove in his right hand and does a stretch over his shoulder before pantomiming a throw. Only then does he stride to the mound.
MLB
These Rays starred in September
BOSTON -- While we wait for the Rays’ postseason plans to come into clearer focus over the final days of the regular season, let’s take one last look back at their top players over the last month. If you want a refresher on our past monthly award winners,...
MLB
4 potential X-factors for Padres in October
This story was excerpted from AJ Cassavell's Padres Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. The Padres partied hard on Sunday. They’re going to the playoffs. “Now we’re at the first stop,” said manager Bob Melvin. “And it...
MLB
Álvarez uncorks monstrous homer for 1st MLB hit
NEW YORK -- Given Francisco Álvarez’s reputation for prodigious power, it only made sense that his first career hit was going to be a memorable home run. • NL Wild Card Game 1, presented by Hankook Tire: Friday on ESPN. Upon subbing into Game 2 of Tuesday’s Mets...
MLB
'K'ing Cole: Ace sets Yankees' strikeout record
ARLINGTON -- The familiar Louisiana drawl spilled from the Bluetooth speakers in the visiting clubhouse at Globe Life Field late on Tuesday evening, joining the Yankees as they raised plastic glasses of bubbly. While Aaron Judge and Gerrit Cole were toasted on an unforgettable night of statistical achievements, a surprise...
MLB
Sánchez hits oppo jack following 3-hit night
MIAMI -- “It doesn’t matter how you start, it’s how you finish” is not only a saying that Marlins outfielder Jesús Sánchez likes, but it is also one he hopes to fulfill. Sánchez went deep in Tuesday night’s 2-1 loss to the Braves at...
MLB
Helsley exits final outing before postseason with jammed right finger
PITTSBURGH -- Scheduled to pitch one inning and then rest until the start of the postseason on Friday, Cardinals closer Ryan Helsley jammed the middle finger on his right hand following his fifth pitch in the eighth inning of St. Louis' 8-7 victory over Pittsburgh on Tuesday. • Postseason ticket...
MLB
'League's taken notice' of Gallen in turnaround year
MILWAUKEE -- In theory, the final start of the season for a pitcher is no different from any other over the course of a six-month season. The stats count the same, the conditions are the same. "No matter if it's the first start, the seventh, the 20th [or the] last...
MLB
Rays headed to Cleveland as AL's No. 6 seed
BOSTON -- Last week, the Rays set out on a nine-game, three-city road trip not knowing where it would end. The American League Wild Card race was uncertain enough at that point that it could have taken them back home to Tropicana Field or to Toronto, Seattle or Cleveland. •...
MLB
JV's final Cy statement: 10 K's, 5 no-hit IP, 1.75 ERA
HOUSTON -- Any debate about who should win the 2022 American League Cy Young Award was likely put to rest in the span of five remarkable innings Tuesday night at Minute Maid Park, if it was even in question to begin with. • ALDS Game 1: Tuesday on TBS. How...
MLB
Four no more: Irvin drops ERA to 3.98 with 6 scoreless frames
OAKLAND -- After a pair of rough outings pushed his ERA above 4.00 for the first time since the start of the season, Cole Irvin entered his final start of 2022 on Tuesday knowing precisely what was required to get it back under. Facing a potent Angels offense that was...
MLB
Cobb finishes season strong in place of Rodón
SAN DIEGO -- The Giants were forced to shuffle their pitching plans after left-hander Carlos Rodón was ruled out for the remainder of the regular season, but they found an eager replacement in veteran Alex Cobb, who volunteered to pitch on short rest on Tuesday night. “The reason we’re...
MLB
Veen stuffs box score in Arizona Fall League action
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. – Name a tool and chances are top-ranked Rockies prospect Zac Veen put it on display for the Rafters during Tuesday’s contest at Salt River Fields at Talking Stick. Power? Check, with a 420-foot moonshot onto the berm in right-center field. Hit? Check, with a four-hit...
MLB
'We've done it before': Rizzo embracing the work ahead
NEW YORK -- The Nationals’ 2022 season included its second roster overhaul in as many years, the departure of the franchise centerpiece, the acquisition of future core pieces and a battle against injuries to key players. It culminated in triple digits in the loss column. On Tuesday at Citi...
MLB
Eflin the closer? Here's how Phils' NLWCS staff could shake out
HOUSTON -- The second Brandon Marsh squeezed the final out in his glove Monday night to send the Phillies to the postseason for the first time in 11 years, Zach Eflin pumped his fist. • NL Wild Card Game 1, pres. by Hankook Tire: Friday, 2 p.m. ET on ABC.
MLB
Red Sox prospect Ward turns on the heat in Fall League
MESA, Ariz. -- Thad Ward may be known best for his slider, but his fastball stood out in his first Arizona Fall League start. Ward went 4 2/3 innings and struck out seven as the Scottsdale Scorpions cruised to a 12-5 victory, their second win over the Mesa Solar Sox in the first two days of the developmental circuit's season. The Red Sox right-hander operated mostly at 91-94 mph with his two-seamer but located it well and notched all seven of his whiffs with his second-best pitch.
