SAN DIEGO -- The Padres’ postseason path is locked in. And it’s a doozy -- starting Friday night against the Mets in New York. With their 6-2 victory over the Giants on Tuesday night, the Padres assured themselves of the second Wild Card spot in the National League and the No. 5 overall seed. In the meantime, the Braves’ victory in Miami wrapped up the NL East, bumping New York into the Wild Card round -- and a three-game series against the Padres this weekend at Citi Field.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 21 HOURS AGO