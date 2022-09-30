Read full article on original website
MLB
Clinching NL East 'extra sweet' for Braves
MIAMI -- Two days after delivering the critical blow in the National League East race, the Braves popped champagne and celebrated what will be considered one of the most memorable and appreciated division titles in club history. • NLDS Game 1: Tuesday on FOX/FS1. Counted out in June and bruised...
MLB
Veen stuffs box score in Arizona Fall League action
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. – Name a tool and chances are top-ranked Rockies prospect Zac Veen put it on display for the Rafters during Tuesday’s contest at Salt River Fields at Talking Stick. Power? Check, with a 420-foot moonshot onto the berm in right-center field. Hit? Check, with a four-hit...
MLB
JV's final Cy statement: 10 K's, 5 no-hit IP, 1.75 ERA
HOUSTON -- Any debate about who should win the 2022 American League Cy Young Award was likely put to rest in the span of five remarkable innings Tuesday night at Minute Maid Park, if it was even in question to begin with. • ALDS Game 1: Tuesday on TBS. How...
MLB
'Super proud' García reaches 100-RBI milestone
ARLINGTON -- Adolis García strutted out of the batter’s box Tuesday afternoon after launching a two-run homer like he always does. He carried the bat with both hands before enthusiastically tossing it on the ground as the ball sailed over the left-field wall at Globe Life Field. It...
MLB
15 facts about Judge's historic season
It's now Aaron Judge, then Roger Maris, then Babe Ruth. Judge hit home run No. 62 in Game 161, a historic milestone for both the Yankees and Major League Baseball. • No. 62! Judge breaks Maris’ all-time AL HR record. This season, Judge has surpassed every Yankees legend --...
MLB
No. 62! Judge breaks Maris’ all-time AL HR record
ARLINGTON -- When Babe Ruth set a new league record with his 60th home run of the 1927 season, the bombastic Bambino had thumped his chest, challenging the world to match that staggering total. An exhausted Roger Maris edged "The Babe" on the last day of the 1961 season, later expressing a feeling of “exultation” that the chase was over.
MLB
Helsley exits final outing before postseason with jammed right finger
PITTSBURGH -- Scheduled to pitch one inning and then rest until the start of the postseason on Friday, Cardinals closer Ryan Helsley jammed the middle finger on his right hand following his fifth pitch in the eighth inning of St. Louis' 8-7 victory over Pittsburgh on Tuesday. • Postseason ticket...
MLB
Cobb finishes season strong in place of Rodón
SAN DIEGO -- The Giants were forced to shuffle their pitching plans after left-hander Carlos Rodón was ruled out for the remainder of the regular season, but they found an eager replacement in veteran Alex Cobb, who volunteered to pitch on short rest on Tuesday night. “The reason we’re...
MLB
Judge (1-for-5) still looking for 62 after G1 win
ARLINGTON -- The Yankees are giving Aaron Judge every possible opportunity to hit a 62nd homer and surpass Roger Maris as the American League’s new single-season champion. Though Aaron Boone says there’s no one better equipped to deal with the accompanying madness, the manager acknowledges: “It has been a lot.”
MLB
Here's the fan who caught Judge's 62nd home run
ARLINGTON -- Dallas resident Cory Youmans had a front-row seat to history -- literally. Sitting in left field -- Section 31, Row 1, Seat 3 -- at Globe Life Field on Tuesday night, Youmans was the lucky Rangers fan who caught Yankees slugger Aaron Judge's 62nd home run ball that broke Roger Maris’ all-time AL home run record.
MLB
Four no more: Irvin drops ERA to 3.98 with 6 scoreless frames
OAKLAND -- After a pair of rough outings pushed his ERA above 4.00 for the first time since the start of the season, Cole Irvin entered his final start of 2022 on Tuesday knowing precisely what was required to get it back under. Facing a potent Angels offense that was...
MLB
O's celebrate prospects, take glimpse at bright future
BALTIMORE -- The future is bright for the Orioles. This year, they promoted prospects like Adley Rutschman and Gunnar Henderson, both of whom became major contributors to a playoff push for most of the season. On Tuesday evening, infielder Jordan Westburg (named the club’s top Minor League player) and right-hander...
MLB
Mets win 100th game -- but must settle for 2nd place
NEW YORK -- All told, the Mets (100-61) spent 175 days of this season in first place, which is to say nearly every day but the one that matters most. • NL Wild Card Game 1, presented by Hankook Tire: Friday on ESPN. Despite controlling the National League East nearly...
MLB
Crew's starters finishing strong after battling injuries in '22
MILWAUKEE -- The past handful of days show what might have been had the 2022 Brewers kept their starting rotation as healthy and productive as it had been the year before. And what could be next year if Corbin Burnes isn’t the only one to reach the 30-start plateau.
MLB
'K'ing Cole: Ace sets Yankees' strikeout record
ARLINGTON -- The familiar Louisiana drawl spilled from the Bluetooth speakers in the visiting clubhouse at Globe Life Field late on Tuesday evening, joining the Yankees as they raised plastic glasses of bubbly. While Aaron Judge and Gerrit Cole were toasted on an unforgettable night of statistical achievements, a surprise...
MLB
Padres lock up Wild Card date with Mets
SAN DIEGO -- The Padres’ postseason path is locked in. And it’s a doozy -- starting Friday night against the Mets in New York. With their 6-2 victory over the Giants on Tuesday night, the Padres assured themselves of the second Wild Card spot in the National League and the No. 5 overall seed. In the meantime, the Braves’ victory in Miami wrapped up the NL East, bumping New York into the Wild Card round -- and a three-game series against the Padres this weekend at Citi Field.
MLB
These prospects could break into the '23 rotation
CINCINNATI -- When Javier Assad made his big league debut for the Cubs in August, his former Double-A Tennessee teammates were monitoring his outing in the Smokies Stadium clubhouse. For four innings, the rookie held the playoff-bound Cardinals scoreless. "We're all sitting in the locker room," Cubs prospect Jordan Wicks...
MLB
Lynch's night unravels in 'frustrating' end to season
CLEVELAND -- With a bunt hit and a broken-bat single in the fifth inning on Tuesday night, the Guardians had the momentum on their side against Royals starter Daniel Lynch. It increased when Myles Straw and Amed Rosario executed a double steal against Lynch with José Ramírez at the plate. And like a script the Royals have been trying to rewrite all season, Ramírez unleashed his MVP swing for a two-run double that opened Cleveland’s scoring in Kansas City’s 5-3 loss at Progressive Field in its penultimate game of the season.
MLB
'It feels close': Arraez on brink of hitting history
CHICAGO -- Luis Arraez can see the finish line. Sure, he's set to limp across that finish line at decidedly less than 100 percent as he nurses tightness and pain in his left hamstring, but the end is in sight, nonetheless. And the prize that lies on the other side is one that he's dreamt of his entire life: His first career batting title.
MLB
'A special moment': Suzuki caps career with full-circle sendoff
OAKLAND -- It was only fitting for Angels catcher Kurt Suzuki’s 16-year career to finish where it started. Suzuki, who is officially retiring after the season, played his final game on Tuesday against the A’s, the club he began his career with and played with from 2007-2012 and again for a stint in ‘13. In a nice tribute to Suzuki in the first inning of the Angels' eventual 2-1, 10-inning loss, he was removed from the game after catching one pitch from right-hander Michael Lorenzen. It allowed his teammates to meet him at the mound to celebrate the end of his career, which also came on his 39th birthday.
