Read full article on original website
Related
France 24
Qatar World Cup: Paris to scrap showing matches on big screens amid concerns over rights
Paris will not broadcast World Cup matches on giant screens in public fan zones amid concerns over rights violations of migrant workers and the environmental impact of the tournament in Qatar. It follows similar moves by other French cities, despite France going in as the defending champion. “There is the...
FIFA・
France 24
Liverpool edge Rangers as Bayern, Napoli underline credentials
On a night when a minute's silence was held before every match in tribute to the 131 victims of the Indonesia stadium tragedy, Bayern Munich and Club Brugge also made it three wins from three while Inter edged Barcelona in a tight contest in Milan. Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool went into...
France 24
The human cost of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar
The 2022 World Cup in Qatar façade is state-of-the-art installations with new stadiums, hotels and tourist facilities. But the horrific human cost behind the glittering image is shocking: unpaid wages, seized passports, physical abuse and even deaths. Photojournalist Pete Pattisson has investigated the situation and joins us for Perspective.
France 24
French actresses cut their hair in solidarity with Iranian women
A week after Iranian filmmaker Asghar Farhadi urged artists to show support for protesters in Iran, French actress Juliette Binoche posted a video of herself and over 50 other French performers cutting off pieces of their hair in solidarity. Film critic Lisa Nesselson reminds us that French producers and distributors have been investing in Iranian filmmakers for decades, such as French-Iranian graphic novelist Marjane Satrapi, whose autobiographical film "Persepolis" was made in France.
IN THIS ARTICLE
France 24
Forget the polls: Bolsonaro surge forces Lula into Brazil run-off
Brazil's pollsters got it wrong, very wrong. Not only did far-right incumbent Jair Bolsonaro rob left-wing predecessor Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva of a first-round knockout, he can also boast upset wins for key allies in gubernatorial and congressional races. Next up is the October 30 presidential run-off, where Lula still boasts a sizeable five-point lead, but where the momentum undoubtedly is with his rival.
Chelsea's game against AC Milan was 'over after 70 minutes,' claims NBC soccer analyst Robbie Mustoe, as he slams the introduction of five substitutes in the Champions League
NBC analyst Robbie Mustoe has slammed the Champions League decision to allow teams to use five substitutions. The substitution limit was initially changed from three to five, in 2020 as a way to deal with a jam-packed schedule following the Covid-19 outbreak. Fast forward to October 2022 and the Champions...
France 24
Traore officially appointed as president of Burkina Faso after coup
Captain Ibrahim Traore was appointed as president of Burkina Faso on Wednesday, according to an official statement, after the West African country's second coup in less than nine months. The impoverished Sahel nation plunged into renewed turmoil at the weekend when Lieutenant-Colonel Paul-Henri Sandaogo Damiba -- who had seized power...
France 24
North Korea fires ballistic missile over Japan
Nuclear-armed North Korea fired a ballistic missile over Japan for the first time in five years on Tuesday, prompting a warning for residents to take cover and a temporary suspension of train operations in northern Japan. The Japanese government warned citizens to take cover as the missile appeared to have...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
France 24
Burkina Faso's new military leaders meet ECOWAS delegation in Ouagadougou
In tonight's edition: Days after the latest coup, Burkina Faso's new military leaders finally meet with a delegation from West African regional bloc ECOWAS at the airport in Ouagadougou, after anti-ECOWAS protesters gathered outside the designated conference venue. Also, Ukraine's foreign minister promises to send boats full of grain to Africa as he continues a tour of the continent. And as informal climate talks wrap up in DR Congo, Kenyan President William Ruto publishes an open letter calling for a more multilateral approach to helping Africa fight climate change.
France 24
EU weighing Iran sanctions over death of Mahsa Amini
The European Union said Tuesday it was weighing tough new sanctions on Iran over a lethal crackdown on protests sparked by the “killing” of Mahsa Amini, after a similar move by the United States. Amini, 22, was pronounced dead on September 16, days after the notorious morality police...
France 24
Against the odds: In a blow for Brazil's left, Bolsonaro forces Lula into presidential run-off
Former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (known as "Lula") may have come out ahead with 48.4 percent of the vote in the first round of Brazil’s presidential election on Sunday, but the winner of the night might still be incumbent Jair Bolsonaro. With 43.2 percent of the ballot, the far-right leader comfortably beat pre-election polls and is now on course to face off with his leftist rival in a nail-biting run-off that few observers saw coming.
Comments / 0