4 Cities in New York Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022Joe MertensNew York City, NY
Mayor Adams Picks New Location to House Migrants and Didn't Disclose the New CostTom HandyNew York City, NY
Newark Cop Guilty of Murder, Attempted MurderMorristown MinuteNewark, NJ
Ghost Signs of NYC: Lerner ShopsFrank MastropoloNew York City, NY
MLB
Clinching NL East 'extra sweet' for Braves
MIAMI -- Two days after delivering the critical blow in the National League East race, the Braves popped champagne and celebrated what will be considered one of the most memorable and appreciated division titles in club history. • NLDS Game 1: Tuesday on FOX/FS1. Counted out in June and bruised...
MLB
Mets win 100th game -- but must settle for 2nd place
NEW YORK -- All told, the Mets (100-61) spent 175 days of this season in first place, which is to say nearly every day but the one that matters most. • NL Wild Card Game 1, presented by Hankook Tire: Friday on ESPN. Despite controlling the National League East nearly...
MLB
Eflin the closer? Here's how Phils' NLWCS staff could shake out
HOUSTON -- The second Brandon Marsh squeezed the final out in his glove Monday night to send the Phillies to the postseason for the first time in 11 years, Zach Eflin pumped his fist. • NL Wild Card Game 1, pres. by Hankook Tire: Friday, 2 p.m. ET on ABC.
MLB
Here's how the Cards might address their outfield concerns
PITTSBURGH -- When the Braves beat the Astros in six games to win the World Series last November, they incredibly did it with three different outfielders than the ones in their Opening Day lineup. Though that strategy is certainly not advised, the Cardinals might be forced to try to repeat...
MLB
'We've done it before': Rizzo embracing the work ahead
NEW YORK -- The Nationals’ 2022 season included its second roster overhaul in as many years, the departure of the franchise centerpiece, the acquisition of future core pieces and a battle against injuries to key players. It culminated in triple digits in the loss column. On Tuesday at Citi...
MLB
Helsley exits final outing before postseason with jammed right finger
PITTSBURGH -- Scheduled to pitch one inning and then rest until the start of the postseason on Friday, Cardinals closer Ryan Helsley jammed the middle finger on his right hand following his fifth pitch in the eighth inning of St. Louis' 8-7 victory over Pittsburgh on Tuesday. • Postseason ticket...
MLB
Cobb finishes season strong in place of Rodón
SAN DIEGO -- The Giants were forced to shuffle their pitching plans after left-hander Carlos Rodón was ruled out for the remainder of the regular season, but they found an eager replacement in veteran Alex Cobb, who volunteered to pitch on short rest on Tuesday night. “The reason we’re...
MLB
How Judge's 62nd homer looked from Yanks' dugout
Nobody's had a better view for Aaron Judge's march toward home run history this year than his Yankees teammates watching from the dugout night after night as he's pummeled baseballs over outfield walls across the country. Now you can have the same view they had for Judge's AL-record-setting 62nd home run on Tuesday at Globe Life Field.
MLB
JV's final Cy statement: 10 K's, 5 no-hit IP, 1.75 ERA
HOUSTON -- Any debate about who should win the 2022 American League Cy Young Award was likely put to rest in the span of five remarkable innings Tuesday night at Minute Maid Park, if it was even in question to begin with. • ALDS Game 1: Tuesday on TBS. How...
MLB
These prospects could break into the '23 rotation
CINCINNATI -- When Javier Assad made his big league debut for the Cubs in August, his former Double-A Tennessee teammates were monitoring his outing in the Smokies Stadium clubhouse. For four innings, the rookie held the playoff-bound Cardinals scoreless. "We're all sitting in the locker room," Cubs prospect Jordan Wicks...
MLB
No. 62! Judge breaks Maris’ all-time AL HR record
ARLINGTON -- When Babe Ruth set a new league record with his 60th home run of the 1927 season, the bombastic Bambino had thumped his chest, challenging the world to match that staggering total. An exhausted Roger Maris edged "The Babe" on the last day of the 1961 season, later expressing a feeling of “exultation” that the chase was over.
MLB
Here's how the postseason pitching staffs rank
The postseason is all about the starters. Except when it’s about the bullpens. Except when it’s about the starters. Except when it’s …. Well, you get the idea. The postseason is all about PITCHING, whatever the role, whatever the form. So how do the 12 October teams...
MLB
Division won, Braves hungry for repeat championship
MIAMI -- Now that the Braves have secured a fifth consecutive National League East title, they will set their sights on attempting to become the first team to win consecutive World Series titles since the Yankees won three straight from 1998-2000. • NLDS Game 1: Tuesday on FOX/FS1. “It’s the...
MLB
Wild Card Series teams with best chance to win it all
With a 12-team playoff bracket under the new postseason format, the road to the World Series is as wide open as ever in 2022. But while the four biggest powerhouses in baseball this year watch and wait with an automatic berth in the Division Series -- the Astros and Yankees in the American League, the Dodgers and Braves in the National League -- let's take a look at the eight teams who have to fight it out in the Wild Card round.
MLB
Judge (1-for-5) still looking for 62 after G1 win
ARLINGTON -- The Yankees are giving Aaron Judge every possible opportunity to hit a 62nd homer and surpass Roger Maris as the American League’s new single-season champion. Though Aaron Boone says there’s no one better equipped to deal with the accompanying madness, the manager acknowledges: “It has been a lot.”
MLB
Rocker makes AFL debut: 'He's going to be something special'
SURPRISE, Ariz. – Kumar Rocker fired his first pitches with “Rangers” splayed across his chest Tuesday night at Surprise Stadium, home to Texas’ Spring Training complex. The velocity was there. The snap on his breaking pitches was there. And for the first time since he was...
MLB
Rays headed to Cleveland as AL's No. 6 seed
BOSTON -- Last week, the Rays set out on a nine-game, three-city road trip not knowing where it would end. The American League Wild Card race was uncertain enough at that point that it could have taken them back home to Tropicana Field or to Toronto, Seattle or Cleveland. •...
MLB
Catcher Torrens takes mound, makes history
SEATTLE -- This penultimate day of the regular season was always going to be a headache for the Mariners. When the revised schedule was released after the lockout was lifted in March -- which resulted in a delayed start and finish to the regular season -- manager Scott Servais had a hunch that a nine-day stretch with 10 games leading into a hopeful postseason appearance would hamper his roster, particularly pitching-wise.
MLB
Here's the fan who caught Judge's 62nd home run
ARLINGTON -- Dallas resident Cory Youmans had a front-row seat to history -- literally. Sitting in left field -- Section 31, Row 1, Seat 3 -- at Globe Life Field on Tuesday night, Youmans was the lucky Rangers fan who caught Yankees slugger Aaron Judge's 62nd home run ball that broke Roger Maris’ all-time AL home run record.
MLB
'K'ing Cole: Ace sets Yankees' strikeout record
ARLINGTON -- The familiar Louisiana drawl spilled from the Bluetooth speakers in the visiting clubhouse at Globe Life Field late on Tuesday evening, joining the Yankees as they raised plastic glasses of bubbly. While Aaron Judge and Gerrit Cole were toasted on an unforgettable night of statistical achievements, a surprise...
