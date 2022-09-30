Read full article on original website
Guardians know they can count on J-Ram's bat
CLEVELAND -- If the Guardians want to win a postseason series for the first time since 2016, they need José Ramírez’s bat. And if there were any concerns that the All-Star third baseman wasn’t in postseason form, he tried to alleviate those in the last game of the regular season.
Swallows star Murakami makes home run history
After 20 homerless days, Munetaka Murakami has made history. On Monday, Murakami, a 22-year-old third baseman playing for the Tokyo Yakult Swallows, slugged his 56th home run of the year. With the home run, Murakami broke the legendary Sadaharu Oh's record for the most homers in a season by a Japanese-born player in Nippon Professional Baseball.
On marathon day, Mariners take 2 vs. Tigers
SEATTLE -- The Mariners’ proximity to the postseason is so close that it’s only a matter of getting there healthy, which they mostly accomplished after a marathon doubleheader on Tuesday at T-Mobile Park that ended with a 9-6 victory in the nightcap. Seattle also won the opener, 7-6...
Díaz key part of Reds' future after dominant '22
This story was excerpted from Mark Sheldon's Reds Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. When Reds Spring Training started, there was buzz surrounding some of their rookies – namely Hunter Greene and Nick Lodolo. But little was said at the time about reliever Alexis Díaz. After he made the team out of camp, the 26-year-old Díaz quickly emerged as Cincinnati’s best reliever and is the de facto closer.
Sánchez hits oppo jack following 3-hit night
MIAMI -- “It doesn’t matter how you start, it’s how you finish” is not only a saying that Marlins outfielder Jesús Sánchez likes, but it is also one he hopes to fulfill. Sánchez went deep in Tuesday night’s 2-1 loss to the Braves at...
'It feels close': Arraez on brink of hitting history
CHICAGO -- Luis Arraez can see the finish line. Sure, he's set to limp across that finish line at decidedly less than 100 percent as he nurses tightness and pain in his left hamstring, but the end is in sight, nonetheless. And the prize that lies on the other side is one that he's dreamt of his entire life: His first career batting title.
Barger brings power to Fall League with two jacks
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. – Addison Barger’s baseball odyssey has trekked him across two countries, three time zones and four clubs in the past six months alone. Now settled into the steamy playing fields of the Arizona Fall League, the power stroke that put him on the map this season appears to have made the journey as well.
No Triple Crown as Judge sits for Game 162
ARLINGTON -- Freshly crowned as the American League’s single-season home run champion, Aaron Judge earned a day off. The Yankees' slugger didn't play in Wednesday’s regular-season finale vs. the Rangers at Globe Life Field. It marked Judge’s first day on the bench since Aug. 4 at St. Louis; he had started each of the Yankees’ previous 55 games.
Cruz aiming for '23 bounceback after eye surgery
NEW YORK -- At the conclusion of his 18th Major League season, 42-year-old designated hitter Nelson Cruz believes there is more baseball left in his bat. “I want to keep playing,” Cruz said Wednesday at Citi Field. Cruz’s season ended differently than he envisioned when he signed with the...
Correa discusses '22 season, future with Twins
CHICAGO -- Carlos Correa watched Wednesday’s season finale from the top rail of the visitors’ dugout at Guaranteed Rate Field, his 2022 season complete. He’d done all he could for this team -- especially down the stretch -- but due to an almost unbelievable pile-up of injuries and early pitching struggles out of his control, the Twins weren’t playing meaningful baseball when they finished out the season with a 10-1 victory over the White Sox.
Berti clinches MLB stolen base title with 41 steals
MIAMI -- "A true basestealer is when you get out there and everybody in the ballpark knows you're going to steal a base, and you still have the capability of doing it." – Marlins first-base coach Keith Johnson. In an age of baseball where the art of basestealing has...
In Rox final game, Tovar hits 1st MLB HR -- off a legendary ace
LOS ANGELES -- A season that the Rockies are glad to put in the rear view ended with shortstop Ezequiel Tovar offering a reason to look ahead. Tovar, 21, knocked his first Major League home run, a second-inning solo shot off Dodgers starter Clayton Kershaw in the Rockies’ 6-1 loss on Wednesday at Dodger Stadium.
106-win Astros rack up milestones in final game
HOUSTON -- Astros manager Dusty Baker, still wearing his full uniform, made his way around the home clubhouse at Minute Maid Park, giving knuckles and quick hugs as he passed each locker. It was a show of thanks for a juggernaut Houston team that plowed through a 162-game schedule and wrapped up the top seed in the American League.
Mets win 100th game -- but must settle for 2nd place
NEW YORK -- All told, the Mets (100-61) spent 175 days of this season in first place, which is to say nearly every day but the one that matters most. • NL Wild Card Game 1, presented by Hankook Tire: Friday on ESPN. Despite controlling the National League East nearly...
McNeil's 1st batting title 'a dream come true'
NEW YORK -- Because rain delayed the Mets’ regular-season finale against the Nationals by nearly two hours on Wednesday, Jeff McNeil found himself with an unexpected block of free time. Naturally, he turned on the Dodgers' game to watch Freddie Freeman, the only player still capable of catching him in the Major League batting race.
Rays headed to Cleveland as AL's No. 6 seed
BOSTON -- Last week, the Rays set out on a nine-game, three-city road trip not knowing where it would end. The American League Wild Card race was uncertain enough at that point that it could have taken them back home to Tropicana Field or to Toronto, Seattle or Cleveland. •...
Rocker makes AFL debut: 'He's going to be something special'
SURPRISE, Ariz. – Kumar Rocker fired his first pitches with “Rangers” splayed across his chest Tuesday night at Surprise Stadium, home to Texas’ Spring Training complex. The velocity was there. The snap on his breaking pitches was there. And for the first time since he was...
'League's taken notice' of Gallen in turnaround year
MILWAUKEE -- In theory, the final start of the season for a pitcher is no different from any other over the course of a six-month season. The stats count the same, the conditions are the same. "No matter if it's the first start, the seventh, the 20th [or the] last...
Uncertain but optimistic, Marlins look to 2023
MIAMI -- Asking the question, “What if?” is a dangerous game to play, but it’s an unavoidable one when looking back on the 2022 Marlins. Following an extended lockout, the big league squad convened at the Spring Training complex in Jupiter, Fla., with hopes of keeping pace in the ultra competitive National League East. Seven months later, the Braves (101-61), Mets (101-61) and Phillies (87-75) secured postseason berths, while the fourth-place Marlins (69-93) lost just two fewer games than in 2021.
Royals set for busy offseason: 'We have work to do'
CLEVELAND -- The Royals' 2022 season featured firing a hitting coach in May, national attention when 10 unvaccinated players couldn’t make the trip to Toronto in July and the dismissal of a longtime top executive in September. In between, 13 players made their Major League debut, and lineups peppered...
