MLB
Catcher Torrens takes mound, makes history
SEATTLE -- This penultimate day of the regular season was always going to be a headache for the Mariners. When the revised schedule was released after the lockout was lifted in March -- which resulted in a delayed start and finish to the regular season -- manager Scott Servais had a hunch that a nine-day stretch with 10 games leading into a hopeful postseason appearance would hamper his roster, particularly pitching-wise.
MLB
'It feels close': Arraez on brink of hitting history
CHICAGO -- Luis Arraez can see the finish line. Sure, he's set to limp across that finish line at decidedly less than 100 percent as he nurses tightness and pain in his left hamstring, but the end is in sight, nonetheless. And the prize that lies on the other side is one that he's dreamt of his entire life: His first career batting title.
MLB
Four no more: Irvin drops ERA to 3.98 with 6 scoreless frames
OAKLAND -- After a pair of rough outings pushed his ERA above 4.00 for the first time since the start of the season, Cole Irvin entered his final start of 2022 on Tuesday knowing precisely what was required to get it back under. Facing a potent Angels offense that was...
MLB
'Hats off to him': Tinoco serves up Judge's historic No. 62
ARLINGTON -- Rangers pitchers haven’t been shy about their plan against Aaron Judge this week. Everyone said that they were going straight after Judge, who was vying for a historic 62nd home run, challenging him with pitches he could hit instead of nibbling around the zone and letting him draw walks three times a game.
MLB
Hear how longtime Yanks broadcasters called No. 62
The Yankees' broadcasters took full advantage of Aaron Judge's historic moment on Tuesday, when Judge hit home run No. 62 to break Roger Maris' AL home run record. At 84 years old, WFAN radio broadcaster John Sterling, who has called Yankees games since 1989, gave his usual "It is high, it is far, it is gone!" from the booth at Globe Life Field.
MLB
Berti clinches MLB stolen base title with 41 steals
MIAMI -- "A true basestealer is when you get out there and everybody in the ballpark knows you're going to steal a base, and you still have the capability of doing it." – Marlins first-base coach Keith Johnson. In an age of baseball where the art of basestealing has...
MLB
Ohtani makes more history to close 'unbelievable' year
OAKLAND -- It took until the final game of the regular season, but Shohei Ohtani made history yet again, becoming the first player in the World Series era to qualify for the leaderboards as both a hitter and a pitcher in the same year. With a perfect first inning in...
MLB
Rays headed to Cleveland as AL's No. 6 seed
BOSTON -- Last week, the Rays set out on a nine-game, three-city road trip not knowing where it would end. The American League Wild Card race was uncertain enough at that point that it could have taken them back home to Tropicana Field or to Toronto, Seattle or Cleveland. •...
MLB
'K'ing Cole: Ace sets Yankees' strikeout record
ARLINGTON -- The familiar Louisiana drawl spilled from the Bluetooth speakers in the visiting clubhouse at Globe Life Field late on Tuesday evening, joining the Yankees as they raised plastic glasses of bubbly. While Aaron Judge and Gerrit Cole were toasted on an unforgettable night of statistical achievements, a surprise...
MLB
Mets win 100th game -- but must settle for 2nd place
NEW YORK -- All told, the Mets (100-61) spent 175 days of this season in first place, which is to say nearly every day but the one that matters most. • NL Wild Card Game 1, presented by Hankook Tire: Friday on ESPN. Despite controlling the National League East nearly...
MLB
Uncertain but optimistic, Marlins look to 2023
MIAMI -- Asking the question, “What if?” is a dangerous game to play, but it’s an unavoidable one when looking back on the 2022 Marlins. Following an extended lockout, the big league squad convened at the Spring Training complex in Jupiter, Fla., with hopes of keeping pace in the ultra competitive National League East. Seven months later, the Braves (101-61), Mets (101-61) and Phillies (87-75) secured postseason berths, while the fourth-place Marlins (69-93) lost just two fewer games than in 2021.
MLB
Padres lock up Wild Card date with Mets
SAN DIEGO -- The Padres’ postseason path is locked in. And it’s a doozy -- starting Friday night against the Mets in New York. With their 6-2 victory over the Giants on Tuesday night, the Padres assured themselves of the second Wild Card spot in the National League and the No. 5 overall seed. In the meantime, the Braves’ victory in Miami wrapped up the NL East, bumping New York into the Wild Card round -- and a three-game series against the Padres this weekend at Citi Field.
MLB
Sox pay tribute to Eck on final day in booth
BOSTON -- A ceremonial first pitch would have been too much for an emotional Dennis Eckersley to handle for Wednesday’s Game No. 162 of the season between the Red Sox and Rays, his final game in the NESN broadcast booth. After several discussions with a team official over the...
MLB
On marathon day, Mariners take 2 vs. Tigers
SEATTLE -- The Mariners’ proximity to the postseason is so close that it’s only a matter of getting there healthy, which they mostly accomplished after a marathon doubleheader on Tuesday at T-Mobile Park that ended with a 9-6 victory in the nightcap. Seattle also won the opener, 7-6...
MLB
The top 50 players in the postseason, ranked
October is always the most thrilling month for Major League Baseball. The drama, the intensity of every pitch, the late nights that leave you giddily staggered the whole next day. This is baseball's month to strut its stuff. The game is at its absolute best. It's a chance for stars...
MLB
Twin bill serves as Blue Jays' final tune-up for Wild Card Series
BALTIMORE -- After two days spent waiting out the rain and cold at Camden Yards, the Blue Jays got their 18-inning dress rehearsal Wednesday. • AL Wild Card Game 1, pres. by Hankook Tire: Friday, 4 p.m. ET on ESPN. Neither a 5-4 loss or a 5-1 win mattered for...
MLB
Division won, Braves hungry for repeat championship
MIAMI -- Now that the Braves have secured a fifth consecutive National League East title, they will set their sights on attempting to become the first team to win consecutive World Series titles since the Yankees won three straight from 1998-2000. • NLDS Game 1: Tuesday on FOX/FS1. “It’s the...
MLB
Álvarez uncorks monstrous homer for 1st MLB hit
NEW YORK -- Given Francisco Álvarez’s reputation for prodigious power, it only made sense that his first career hit was going to be a memorable home run. • NL Wild Card Game 1, presented by Hankook Tire: Friday on ESPN. Upon subbing into Game 2 of Tuesday’s Mets...
MLB
Cruz aiming for '23 bounceback after eye surgery
NEW YORK -- At the conclusion of his 18th Major League season, 42-year-old designated hitter Nelson Cruz believes there is more baseball left in his bat. “I want to keep playing,” Cruz said Wednesday at Citi Field. Cruz’s season ended differently than he envisioned when he signed with the...
MLB
Burnes provides hope for disappointed Crew
MILWAUKEE -- This wasn’t the ending the Brewers envisioned when they gathered in Phoenix in the second week of March. Instead of prepping for the postseason, they packed up lockers at American Family Field on Wednesday and suffered one last blown save in a 4-2 loss to the D-backs in the season finale.
