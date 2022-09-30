Read full article on original website
4 Cities in New York Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022Joe MertensNew York City, NY
Mayor Adams Picks New Location to House Migrants and Didn't Disclose the New CostTom HandyNew York City, NY
Newark Cop Guilty of Murder, Attempted MurderMorristown MinuteNewark, NJ
Ghost Signs of NYC: Lerner ShopsFrank MastropoloNew York City, NY
MLB
'Hot at the right time': McNeil closing in on NL batting title
NEW YORK -- Certain awards suit certain players. For years, Jacob deGrom pined for a Cy Young Award plaque; to see him take home two in a row in 2018-19 seemed only natural. When Pete Alonso won the Major League home run crown in 2019, that tracked. • NL Wild...
MLB
Eflin the closer? Here's how Phils' NLWCS staff could shake out
HOUSTON -- The second Brandon Marsh squeezed the final out in his glove Monday night to send the Phillies to the postseason for the first time in 11 years, Zach Eflin pumped his fist. • NL Wild Card Game 1, pres. by Hankook Tire: Friday, 2 p.m. ET on ABC.
MLB
Clinching NL East 'extra sweet' for Braves
MIAMI -- Two days after delivering the critical blow in the National League East race, the Braves popped champagne and celebrated what will be considered one of the most memorable and appreciated division titles in club history. • NLDS Game 1: Tuesday on FOX/FS1. Counted out in June and bruised...
MLB
How Judge's 62nd homer looked from Yanks' dugout
Nobody's had a better view for Aaron Judge's march toward home run history this year than his Yankees teammates watching from the dugout night after night as he's pummeled baseballs over outfield walls across the country. Now you can have the same view they had for Judge's AL-record-setting 62nd home run on Tuesday at Globe Life Field.
MLB
Here's how the Cards might address their outfield concerns
PITTSBURGH -- When the Braves beat the Astros in six games to win the World Series last November, they incredibly did it with three different outfielders than the ones in their Opening Day lineup. Though that strategy is certainly not advised, the Cardinals might be forced to try to repeat...
MLB
McNeil's 1st batting title 'a dream come true'
NEW YORK -- Because rain delayed the Mets’ regular-season finale against the Nationals by nearly two hours on Wednesday, Jeff McNeil found himself with an unexpected block of free time. Naturally, he turned on the Dodgers' game to watch Freddie Freeman, the only player still capable of catching him in the Major League batting race.
MLB
'We've done it before': Rizzo embracing the work ahead
NEW YORK -- The Nationals’ 2022 season included its second roster overhaul in as many years, the departure of the franchise centerpiece, the acquisition of future core pieces and a battle against injuries to key players. It culminated in triple digits in the loss column. On Tuesday at Citi...
MLB
NL MVP race is wide open. Let's break it down
With the regular season schedule wrapping up, our attention (briefly) turns to the end-of-season awards, which will be announced in November. Some races have all but been decided, but one category arguably stands out above the rest: National League Most Valuable Player. A group of MLB.com reporters gathered to debate who has the edge.
MLB
Sánchez hits oppo jack following 3-hit night
MIAMI -- “It doesn’t matter how you start, it’s how you finish” is not only a saying that Marlins outfielder Jesús Sánchez likes, but it is also one he hopes to fulfill. Sánchez went deep in Tuesday night’s 2-1 loss to the Braves at...
MLB
Wild Card Series teams with best chance to win it all
With a 12-team playoff bracket under the new postseason format, the road to the World Series is as wide open as ever in 2022. But while the four biggest powerhouses in baseball this year watch and wait with an automatic berth in the Division Series -- the Astros and Yankees in the American League, the Dodgers and Braves in the National League -- let's take a look at the eight teams who have to fight it out in the Wild Card round.
MLB
Meet the dog who stole our hearts and Lindor's HR ball
With Albert Pujols passing 700 home runs and Aaron Judge hitting No. 62 on Tuesday, there's been a lot of talk about what you should do when catching a home run ball. Do you keep it and make a fortune selling it later? Do you return it to the player in exchange for a photograph and some merch? Do you just hand it off to some kid, like you're too cool for the whole thing?
PETS・
MLB
Uncertain but optimistic, Marlins look to 2023
MIAMI -- Asking the question, “What if?” is a dangerous game to play, but it’s an unavoidable one when looking back on the 2022 Marlins. Following an extended lockout, the big league squad convened at the Spring Training complex in Jupiter, Fla., with hopes of keeping pace in the ultra competitive National League East. Seven months later, the Braves (101-61), Mets (101-61) and Phillies (87-75) secured postseason berths, while the fourth-place Marlins (69-93) lost just two fewer games than in 2021.
MLB
Judge (1-for-5) still looking for 62 after G1 win
ARLINGTON -- The Yankees are giving Aaron Judge every possible opportunity to hit a 62nd homer and surpass Roger Maris as the American League’s new single-season champion. Though Aaron Boone says there’s no one better equipped to deal with the accompanying madness, the manager acknowledges: “It has been a lot.”
MLB
13 stars who could bolster their FA stock this postseason
This year’s crop of free agents has spent the 2022 season putting together résumés with the hope of cashing in this winter. Players such as Aaron Judge and Trea Turner have already done their part to guarantee themselves monster paydays, but for a handful of impending free agents, the postseason presents an opportunity to make a closing argument to potential suitors.
MLB
Rocker makes AFL debut: 'He's going to be something special'
SURPRISE, Ariz. – Kumar Rocker fired his first pitches with “Rangers” splayed across his chest Tuesday night at Surprise Stadium, home to Texas’ Spring Training complex. The velocity was there. The snap on his breaking pitches was there. And for the first time since he was...
MLB
99 and 62 ... numbers linked in more ways than one
Yankees fans, here are your next lottery number picks. Aaron Judge, who wears No. 99 on the back of his jersey, hit his 62nd home run of the season on Tuesday night against the Rangers. With that blast, he surpassed Roger Maris' AL record. • 15 facts about Judge's historic...
MLB
4 potential X-factors for Padres in October
This story was excerpted from AJ Cassavell's Padres Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. The Padres partied hard on Sunday. They’re going to the playoffs. “Now we’re at the first stop,” said manager Bob Melvin. “And it...
MLB
No Triple Crown as Judge sits for Game 162
ARLINGTON -- Freshly crowned as the American League’s single-season home run champion, Aaron Judge earned a day off. The Yankees' slugger didn't play in Wednesday’s regular-season finale vs. the Rangers at Globe Life Field. It marked Judge’s first day on the bench since Aug. 4 at St. Louis; he had started each of the Yankees’ previous 55 games.
MLB
JV's final Cy statement: 10 K's, 5 no-hit IP, 1.75 ERA
HOUSTON -- Any debate about who should win the 2022 American League Cy Young Award was likely put to rest in the span of five remarkable innings Tuesday night at Minute Maid Park, if it was even in question to begin with. • ALDS Game 1: Tuesday on TBS. How...
MLB
'K'ing Cole: Ace sets Yankees' strikeout record
ARLINGTON -- The familiar Louisiana drawl spilled from the Bluetooth speakers in the visiting clubhouse at Globe Life Field late on Tuesday evening, joining the Yankees as they raised plastic glasses of bubbly. While Aaron Judge and Gerrit Cole were toasted on an unforgettable night of statistical achievements, a surprise...
