MLB
Helsley exits final outing before postseason with jammed right finger
PITTSBURGH -- Scheduled to pitch one inning and then rest until the start of the postseason on Friday, Cardinals closer Ryan Helsley jammed the middle finger on his right hand following his fifth pitch in the eighth inning of St. Louis' 8-7 victory over Pittsburgh on Tuesday. • Postseason ticket...
MLB
JV's final Cy statement: 10 K's, 5 no-hit IP, 1.75 ERA
HOUSTON -- Any debate about who should win the 2022 American League Cy Young Award was likely put to rest in the span of five remarkable innings Tuesday night at Minute Maid Park, if it was even in question to begin with. • ALDS Game 1: Tuesday on TBS. How...
MLB
Sánchez hits oppo jack following 3-hit night
MIAMI -- “It doesn’t matter how you start, it’s how you finish” is not only a saying that Marlins outfielder Jesús Sánchez likes, but it is also one he hopes to fulfill. Sánchez went deep in Tuesday night’s 2-1 loss to the Braves at...
MLB
'Hot at the right time': McNeil closing in on NL batting title
NEW YORK -- Certain awards suit certain players. For years, Jacob deGrom pined for a Cy Young Award plaque; to see him take home two in a row in 2018-19 seemed only natural. When Pete Alonso won the Major League home run crown in 2019, that tracked. • NL Wild...
MLB
Four no more: Irvin drops ERA to 3.98 with 6 scoreless frames
OAKLAND -- After a pair of rough outings pushed his ERA above 4.00 for the first time since the start of the season, Cole Irvin entered his final start of 2022 on Tuesday knowing precisely what was required to get it back under. Facing a potent Angels offense that was...
MLB
Mets win 100th game -- but must settle for 2nd place
NEW YORK -- All told, the Mets (100-61) spent 175 days of this season in first place, which is to say nearly every day but the one that matters most. • NL Wild Card Game 1, presented by Hankook Tire: Friday on ESPN. Despite controlling the National League East nearly...
MLB
'It feels close': Arraez on brink of hitting history
CHICAGO -- Luis Arraez can see the finish line. Sure, he's set to limp across that finish line at decidedly less than 100 percent as he nurses tightness and pain in his left hamstring, but the end is in sight, nonetheless. And the prize that lies on the other side is one that he's dreamt of his entire life: His first career batting title.
MLB
Rosario's value on display in latest 3-hit performance
CLEVELAND -- Guardians shortstop Amed Rosario doesn’t have the flashiest style of play. He ranks in the bottom half of the league in more Statcast categories than he does in the top half. Most of his stats aren’t attention-grabbing. And yet, he’s one of the most critical pieces...
MLB
Meet the dog who stole our hearts and Lindor's HR ball
With Albert Pujols passing 700 home runs and Aaron Judge hitting No. 62 on Tuesday, there's been a lot of talk about what you should do when catching a home run ball. Do you keep it and make a fortune selling it later? Do you return it to the player in exchange for a photograph and some merch? Do you just hand it off to some kid, like you're too cool for the whole thing?
PETS・
MLB
Pasquantino flashes '18-wheeler' speed on first steal
CLEVELAND -- Vinnie Pasquantino’s first career stolen base is going to Cooperstown. First, some context. The second base from Monday’s Royals-Guardians game at Progressive Field is headed to the Baseball Hall of Fame because it was Bobby Witt Jr.’s 30th stolen base of the season, making Witt the fifth player in the last 49 years aged 22 or younger with 20-plus homers and 30-plus stolen bases -- and just the second rookie ever with 20-plus homers, 30-plus doubles and 30-plus stolen bases.
MLB
Two Reds rookies lead the way in walk-off win
CINCINNATI -- One is a highly touted prospect, and the other took a longer road to reach the Major Leagues. But both Spencer Steer and Chuckie Robinson are Reds rookies who have been trying to navigate through tough times at the plate. That made Tuesday's 3-2 walk-off win over the...
MLB
'Super proud' García reaches 100-RBI milestone
ARLINGTON -- Adolis García strutted out of the batter’s box Tuesday afternoon after launching a two-run homer like he always does. He carried the bat with both hands before enthusiastically tossing it on the ground as the ball sailed over the left-field wall at Globe Life Field. It...
MLB
'K'ing Cole: Ace sets Yankees' strikeout record
ARLINGTON -- The familiar Louisiana drawl spilled from the Bluetooth speakers in the visiting clubhouse at Globe Life Field late on Tuesday evening, joining the Yankees as they raised plastic glasses of bubbly. While Aaron Judge and Gerrit Cole were toasted on an unforgettable night of statistical achievements, a surprise...
MLB
On marathon day, Mariners take 2 vs. Tigers
SEATTLE -- The Mariners’ proximity to the postseason is so close that it’s only a matter of getting there healthy, which they mostly accomplished after a marathon doubleheader on Tuesday at T-Mobile Park that ended with a 9-6 victory in the nightcap. Seattle also won the opener, 7-6...
MLB
He signed with Mariners in '04; now he's leading Nicaragua in Classic
Dwight Britton has been playing pro baseball for a long time. The 35-year-old Nicaraguan signed with the Mariners way back in 2004 when he was just 16 -- hailing from the heavenly looking Corn Islands off the country's east coast. The outfielder moved around over the next half-decade -- playing on Seattle-affiliated Venezuelan summer league teams, in the Appalachian league and taking nearly 100 at-bats at the Class A level. Here he is talking about his love of country music and Will Smith because, well, "he looked just like me."
MLB
Here's the fan who caught Judge's 62nd home run
ARLINGTON -- Dallas resident Cory Youmans had a front-row seat to history -- literally. Sitting in left field -- Section 31, Row 1, Seat 3 -- at Globe Life Field on Tuesday night, Youmans was the lucky Rangers fan who caught Yankees slugger Aaron Judge's 62nd home run ball that broke Roger Maris’ all-time AL home run record.
MLB
These Rays starred in September
BOSTON -- While we wait for the Rays’ postseason plans to come into clearer focus over the final days of the regular season, let’s take one last look back at their top players over the last month. If you want a refresher on our past monthly award winners,...
MLB
How Judge's 62nd homer looked from Yanks' dugout
Nobody's had a better view for Aaron Judge's march toward home run history this year than his Yankees teammates watching from the dugout night after night as he's pummeled baseballs over outfield walls across the country. Now you can have the same view they had for Judge's AL-record-setting 62nd home run on Tuesday at Globe Life Field.
MLB
Clinching NL East 'extra sweet' for Braves
MIAMI -- Two days after delivering the critical blow in the National League East race, the Braves popped champagne and celebrated what will be considered one of the most memorable and appreciated division titles in club history. • NLDS Game 1: Tuesday on FOX/FS1. Counted out in June and bruised...
MLB
Catcher Torrens takes mound, makes history
SEATTLE -- This penultimate day of the regular season was always going to be a headache for the Mariners. When the revised schedule was released after the lockout was lifted in March -- which resulted in a delayed start and finish to the regular season -- manager Scott Servais had a hunch that a nine-day stretch with 10 games leading into a hopeful postseason appearance would hamper his roster, particularly pitching-wise.
