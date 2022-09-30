Read full article on original website
Related
MLB
'K'ing Cole: Ace sets Yankees' strikeout record
ARLINGTON -- The familiar Louisiana drawl spilled from the Bluetooth speakers in the visiting clubhouse at Globe Life Field late on Tuesday evening, joining the Yankees as they raised plastic glasses of bubbly. While Aaron Judge and Gerrit Cole were toasted on an unforgettable night of statistical achievements, a surprise...
MLB
JV's final Cy statement: 10 K's, 5 no-hit IP, 1.75 ERA
HOUSTON -- Any debate about who should win the 2022 American League Cy Young Award was likely put to rest in the span of five remarkable innings Tuesday night at Minute Maid Park, if it was even in question to begin with. • ALDS Game 1: Tuesday on TBS. How...
MLB
Hear how longtime Yanks broadcasters called No. 62
The Yankees' broadcasters took full advantage of Aaron Judge's historic moment on Tuesday, when Judge hit home run No. 62 to break Roger Maris' AL home run record. At 84 years old, WFAN radio broadcaster John Sterling, who has called Yankees games since 1989, gave his usual "It is high, it is far, it is gone!" from the booth at Globe Life Field.
MLB
Four no more: Irvin drops ERA to 3.98 with 6 scoreless frames
OAKLAND -- After a pair of rough outings pushed his ERA above 4.00 for the first time since the start of the season, Cole Irvin entered his final start of 2022 on Tuesday knowing precisely what was required to get it back under. Facing a potent Angels offense that was...
RELATED PEOPLE
MLB
'Hats off to him': Tinoco serves up Judge's historic No. 62
ARLINGTON -- Rangers pitchers haven’t been shy about their plan against Aaron Judge this week. Everyone said that they were going straight after Judge, who was vying for a historic 62nd home run, challenging him with pitches he could hit instead of nibbling around the zone and letting him draw walks three times a game.
MLB
Rosario's value on display in latest 3-hit performance
CLEVELAND -- Guardians shortstop Amed Rosario doesn’t have the flashiest style of play. He ranks in the bottom half of the league in more Statcast categories than he does in the top half. Most of his stats aren’t attention-grabbing. And yet, he’s one of the most critical pieces...
MLB
Mets win 100th game -- but must settle for 2nd place
NEW YORK -- All told, the Mets (100-61) spent 175 days of this season in first place, which is to say nearly every day but the one that matters most. • NL Wild Card Game 1, presented by Hankook Tire: Friday on ESPN. Despite controlling the National League East nearly...
MLB
A look back at Ohtani's season for the ages
OAKLAND -- Angels interim manager Phil Nevin has made it clear he believes two-way star Shohei Ohtani deserves to win the American League MVP Award for the second straight season, and he took it a step even further when asked to put into context what Ohtani has been able to do over the last two seasons.
IN THIS ARTICLE
MLB
Wild Card Series teams with best chance to win it all
With a 12-team playoff bracket under the new postseason format, the road to the World Series is as wide open as ever in 2022. But while the four biggest powerhouses in baseball this year watch and wait with an automatic berth in the Division Series -- the Astros and Yankees in the American League, the Dodgers and Braves in the National League -- let's take a look at the eight teams who have to fight it out in the Wild Card round.
MLB
Ohtani makes more history to close 'unbelievable' year
OAKLAND -- It took until the final game of the regular season, but Shohei Ohtani made history yet again, becoming the first player in the World Series era to qualify for the leaderboards as both a hitter and a pitcher in the same year. With a perfect first inning in...
MLB
99 and 62 ... numbers linked in more ways than one
Yankees fans, here are your next lottery number picks. Aaron Judge, who wears No. 99 on the back of his jersey, hit his 62nd home run of the season on Tuesday night against the Rangers. With that blast, he surpassed Roger Maris' AL record. • 15 facts about Judge's historic...
MLB
Division won, Braves hungry for repeat championship
MIAMI -- Now that the Braves have secured a fifth consecutive National League East title, they will set their sights on attempting to become the first team to win consecutive World Series titles since the Yankees won three straight from 1998-2000. • NLDS Game 1: Tuesday on FOX/FS1. “It’s the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB
Álvarez uncorks monstrous homer for 1st MLB hit
NEW YORK -- Given Francisco Álvarez’s reputation for prodigious power, it only made sense that his first career hit was going to be a memorable home run. • NL Wild Card Game 1, presented by Hankook Tire: Friday on ESPN. Upon subbing into Game 2 of Tuesday’s Mets...
MLB
NL MVP race is wide open. Let's break it down
With the regular season schedule wrapping up, our attention (briefly) turns to the end-of-season awards, which will be announced in November. Some races have all but been decided, but one category arguably stands out above the rest: National League Most Valuable Player. A group of MLB.com reporters gathered to debate who has the edge.
MLB
Padres lock up Wild Card date with Mets
SAN DIEGO -- The Padres’ postseason path is locked in. And it’s a doozy -- starting Friday night against the Mets in New York. With their 6-2 victory over the Giants on Tuesday night, the Padres assured themselves of the second Wild Card spot in the National League and the No. 5 overall seed. In the meantime, the Braves’ victory in Miami wrapped up the NL East, bumping New York into the Wild Card round -- and a three-game series against the Padres this weekend at Citi Field.
MLB
Trout's 350th career HR? 490-foot blast to cap '22
OAKLAND -- Mike Trout saved one of his most prodigious blasts for his last at-bat of the season. Not only did the Angels' superstar smash his 40th homer by sending one out in the eighth inning of the Halos' season-closing 3-2 loss to the A’s on Wednesday, but it also went a projected 490 feet to straightaway center field, qualifying as the longest homer by an Angels player since Statcast was introduced in 2015.
MLB
Catcher Torrens takes mound, makes history
SEATTLE -- This penultimate day of the regular season was always going to be a headache for the Mariners. When the revised schedule was released after the lockout was lifted in March -- which resulted in a delayed start and finish to the regular season -- manager Scott Servais had a hunch that a nine-day stretch with 10 games leading into a hopeful postseason appearance would hamper his roster, particularly pitching-wise.
MLB
'We've done it before': Rizzo embracing the work ahead
NEW YORK -- The Nationals’ 2022 season included its second roster overhaul in as many years, the departure of the franchise centerpiece, the acquisition of future core pieces and a battle against injuries to key players. It culminated in triple digits in the loss column. On Tuesday at Citi...
MLB
13 stars who could bolster their FA stock this postseason
This year’s crop of free agents has spent the 2022 season putting together résumés with the hope of cashing in this winter. Players such as Aaron Judge and Trea Turner have already done their part to guarantee themselves monster paydays, but for a handful of impending free agents, the postseason presents an opportunity to make a closing argument to potential suitors.
MLB
Guardians know they can count on J-Ram's bat
CLEVELAND -- If the Guardians want to win a postseason series for the first time since 2016, they need José Ramírez’s bat. And if there were any concerns that the All-Star third baseman wasn’t in postseason form, he tried to alleviate those in the last game of the regular season.
Comments / 0