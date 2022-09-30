Tigers start fast, coast past Coosa

Darlington’s Slade Clevenger (right) sprints past Coosa’s Caleb Deems on a 77-yard touchdown catch in the second quarter. Steven Eckhoff

Darlington didn’t let the shortened week of preparation, or the homecoming festivities on top of that, serve as distractions as the Tigers took control of Thursday’s game early with several quick touchdown drives and coasted to a 38-7 win over Coosa.

The Tigers (6-0, 2-0 7-A Division I) scored three first-quarter touchdowns and two second-quarter touchdowns, as well as adding a Ryland Scott 22-yard field goal to take an insurmountable 38-0 lead at the break, and they never allowed Coosa to be in the game.

“That was a huge priority for us was getting out of the gates tonight,” Darlington head coach Tommy Atha said. “We wanted to set the tone and be physical on both sides of the ball up front. (Coosa) does a good job defensively, so we had to be able to execute some things. I was pleased overall with all three phases tonight.”

The five first-half touchdowns came from five different Darlington offensive players as the unit displayed its balance and depth of playmakers. Bowden Owens got things started with a 21-yard touchdown run on the opening drive of the contest, and after a quick defensive stop, Eli Thompson doubled the Tigers’ lead as he took a reverse and raced 15 yards to the end zone.

Darlington quarterback Jack Good tossed his first of two touchdowns on the night with a 20-yard scoring strike to Talan Shirey to close the first-quarter scoring at the 3:28 mark of the period and make it 21-0 in favor of the home team.

The offensive rhythm continued in the second quarter as Good found Slade Clevenger with a precise pass before Clevenger used his speed to sprint to the end zone on a 77-yard touchdown pass. D’Marion Floyd then got into the act as he muscled one in from 3 yards away for a touchdown run with 9:21 remaining in the first half.

“We really spread the football around tonight,” Atha said. “It’s been different guys each week that have made plays and that continued tonight. We’ve got so many guys that can hurt the defense in different ways, so it makes our opponents have to prepare for a lot and defend the whole field. We can throw it vertically and run it between the tackles and on the edge, and that makes it really hard on the defense.”

Ryland Scott added the Tigers’ final points of the half (and of the night) with a 22-yard field goal with 2:44 remaining in the second quarter. Scott was also a perfect 5-for-5 on extra points.

Good finished with 166 yards on 6-of-7 passing with two touchdowns. Owens was the leading rusher with 49 yards on five carries and a score, and Floyd added 34 yards on seven carries with a touchdown. Those three did all their work in the first half as the Darlington backups took over in the second half with a running clock due to the 30-plus-point lead.

Coosa (3-3, 1-1) got its lone score in the fourth quarter as quarterback Josh Dixon hit Lavanye Millsap for a 61-yard touchdown pass. Outside of that, the Tigers’ defense made things tough on the Eagles’ offense almost all night.

“We knew they had some speed on offense, and our defense did a good job containing them tonight,” Atha said. “Our defensive line was physical and did exactly what they needed to do to slow down (Coosa’s) running game.”

Along with his long touchdown reception, Clevenger also blocked a punt in the second quarter that was recovered by Mackay Rush to set up Scott’s short field goal. Rush recovered a fumble in the third quarter on Coosa’s first drive of the second half as well.

Darlington will be on the road next Friday for another region game at Chattooga. Atha said despite how well his unbeaten Tigers have played to this point, there is always progress to be made.

“We want to be better in November than we are in September,” Atha said. “That’s what we’re working toward. We can’t look at what we’ve done so far and get complacent. We have to respect every opponent in front of us and get ready for them but also focus on us. We want Darlington to get better. That’s how you keep the main goals we have in mind.”

Coosa is back home next Friday for another tough region test as it hosts Trion.