theadvocate.com
What drives Scotlandville's Covanta Milligan? Desire to lead team, earn a scholarship
Scotlandville running back Covanta Milligan took a break from practice and jogged to the sideline Tuesday afternoon. He held his helmet behind his back, looked to his right and gave a nod to the field where his offensive line and quarterback rehearsed a play under the north Baton Rouge sun. His team’s practice habits are improving, he says, yielding promising results on Friday nights.
theadvocate.com
Big game hunting? There is a lot to like about Zachary-Woodlawn, including ESPNU coverage
Few high school football teams play their district opener on national television. Thanks to the pregame hype, much is expected from those who do. Fourth-ranked Zachary (3-1) and Woodlawn (2-3) understand their District 4-5A game is where expectations and reality collide. Game time is set for 7 p.m. Thursday at Woodlawn in front of an ESPNU audience.
theadvocate.com
East Ascension and St. Amant meet again Friday ... here's why that is significant
This time, it happened through a blind draw. No matter the parameters, whenever East Ascension and St. Amant square off in football it’s a big deal. “We were pulling the numbers for district from a hat and it just fell that way,” EAHS coach Darnell Lee said. “The kids are already out there rolling houses and doing the things they do.
theadvocate.com
West Feliciana, Slaughter Charter win homecoming games, East Feliciana picks up victory
It was homecoming weekend for three of the area’s schools, with West Feliciana, Slaughter Charter and Silliman all hosting opponents for their respective homecoming games. Starting with the West Feliciana Saints, they scored a dominant 50-14 win over Istrouma High School. The Saints move to 6-0 on the season, standing as one of only a few teams in Class 4A with an undefeated record. One of those other undefeated teams is Plaquemine High School, who the Saints are slated to play in the final game of the regular season on Nov. 4. There is still a lot of football to be played between then and now, but we could be setting up for a real clash of the titans in the regular season finale if current trends continue. The next challenge on the docket for West Feliciana is a Thursday away game against St. Michael of Baton Rouge.
theadvocate.com
Who leads the Baton Rouge prep football pack after Week 5? Check out local Top 10 lists
Class 5A-4A 1. Catholic (4-1): The Bears won a shootout with Montgomery-based Carver, a game that also provided a few lessons. 2. Zachary (3-1): A breakout third quarter catapulted the Broncos to a road win over Winona, Mississippi, ahead of their Thursday 4-5A showdown with Woodlawn. 3. Scotlandville (3-1): How...
theadvocate.com
Waiting game: As construction continues, Denham Springs eyes home games in final weeks
Though fans had hoped that Denham Springs could host its Week 7 homecoming game with St. Amant at its rebuilt stadium, the Yellow Jackets must wait longer … likely until a Week 10 game against Walker. As work to complete the stands on both sides of the stadium continues,...
theadvocate.com
What does a national TV game mean for local teams? A lot says former Redemptorist, LSU star
Eyes might be locked on top recruits, including Woodlawn quarterback Rickie Collins, when the Panthers host fourth-ranked Zachary for a Thursday game that will be broadcast nationally on ESPNU. There is more to it than just national exposure, says Jeremy Hill. The former Redemptorist and LSU running back who went...
theadvocate.com
Inside LSU's players-only meeting Jayden Daniels initiated to fix the passing game
They all felt responsible for the issues in the passing game, so LSU’s quarterbacks and wide receivers gathered Monday for a players-only meeting initiated by starting quarterback Jayden Daniels. The players wanted to work on the problems that limited LSU to 85 yards passing — including 5 yards in...
theadvocate.com
Scott Rabalais: Analytics love this LSU football team, even if the eye test does not
The eye test doesn’t make you fall in love with this LSU football team. There are flashes, like defensive end BJ Ojulari running down Auburn’s speedy quarterback Robby Ashford from behind, that have been breathtaking. But the team on balance has at times been exasperating, as was expected in LSU’s first season under Brian Kelly.
theadvocate.com
What's wrong with LSU's passing game? Brian Kelly addresses the unsustainable issues.
If he wanted to, Brian Kelly could have identified five or six incompletions, but he knew everyone watched the Auburn game. He didn’t have to point out the specific instances when LSU should have made a better throw, hauled in a catchable ball or called a different play to improve the passing attack.
theadvocate.com
Scott Rabalais: Brian Kelly knows as well as anyone LSU has done well, must do better
There are two distinct ways to look at this LSU football team through five games. One is the 20,000-foot view. A team you knew would have some serious deficiencies going into Year 1 under coach Brian Kelly is 4-1 overall, 2-0 in the Southeastern Conference and ranked in The Associated Press Top 25 in the regular season for the first time in nearly two years. The Tigers got there with a never-say-die/don’t-count-them-out attitude that has allowed them to come back from double-digit deficits in four games and win three of them. That’s a remarkable display of toughness.
theadvocate.com
Jay Grymes visits third graders at Zachary Elementary School
Do you know which state is the wettest in the continental United States? Do you know why snow is colored blue during weather forecasts?. The third graders at Zachary Elementary School learned this and more during a presentation from Jay Grymes, chief meteorologist for WAFB and LSU AgCenter climatologist. He...
Thibodaux man wins $1 million from playing Powerball
Raymond Hawkins of Thibodaux bought a lottery ticket at RaceTrac in Geismar and matched all five white-ball numbers in the Sept. 24 drawing.
theadvocate.com
Baton Rouge Classic at Gino's: Rolfe McCollister draws on deep roots to start a new chapter
Rolfe McCollister didn't hesitate in selecting a restaurant for his Baton Rouge Classic lunch. He picked Gino's. Once we were there, I understood why. Not only was the food delicious, but the folks there know him well — from Gino, the owner, to Butch Smith, who has been waiting tables at Gino's since 1976.
theadvocate.com
East Feliciana Parish bookings from Sept. 12-25, 2022
The following people were booked into the East Feliciana Parish Jail by Clinton, Jackson, Norwood, Slaughter or Wilson police departments, the East Feliciana Parish Sheriff’s Office or Louisiana State Police from Sept. 12 to 25. Sept. 12. Zacourtney Chapman: 101 S. Ash Drive, Gloster, Mississippi, 19, malfeasance in office,...
theadvocate.com
Yes, things are quiet on the LSU lakes project. Here's why everything's still on schedule.
Work may have appear to have quieted down on the LSU lakes, but project managers say the project to clean them up is still on schedule. The design team dredged up samples of the lake and is currently testing them. Design firm Sasaki will use the results of those tests to come up with a design for how to best dredge the lakes.
theadvocate.com
Around Zachary for Oct. 5, 2022
St. Patrick's Episcopal Church: 1332 Church St., Zachary. The patch will open Sunday. Hours are 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, through Oct. 31. stpatsla.org or (225) 654-4091. Corn Maze at Burden: The fun returns...
NOLA.com
Clinging to hull for three hours, Slidell boat captain survived mishap with dog, customer
The water was rough in Lake Borgne when Jim Lamarque's charter fishing boat began having engine problems. He and a customer were headed back from a morning of catching redfish in the Biloxi Marsh on Sept. 18, and as the 75-year-old Lamarque tried to crank the engine, waves washed over the boat. Lamarque managed to make a phone call to a friend, then moved to the front of the 22-foot boat to retrieve the life jackets.
99.9 KTDY
Louisiana Tickets Claim Big Powerball Prizes
Louisiana sold tickets lay claim to top prizes in Saturday's Powerball drawing. Check your tickets.
theadvocate.com
Beautiful C.K.C FEMALE PUG PUPPIES!
Pug Pug - Female fawn / black mask puppies. 1st shots and wormed. Ready now / Cash only Denham Springs/ Walker Area Call or text 225-936-4341 or 225-921-8677.
