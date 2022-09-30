ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ponchatoula, LA

What drives Scotlandville's Covanta Milligan? Desire to lead team, earn a scholarship

Scotlandville running back Covanta Milligan took a break from practice and jogged to the sideline Tuesday afternoon. He held his helmet behind his back, looked to his right and gave a nod to the field where his offensive line and quarterback rehearsed a play under the north Baton Rouge sun. His team’s practice habits are improving, he says, yielding promising results on Friday nights.
East Ascension and St. Amant meet again Friday ... here's why that is significant

This time, it happened through a blind draw. No matter the parameters, whenever East Ascension and St. Amant square off in football it’s a big deal. “We were pulling the numbers for district from a hat and it just fell that way,” EAHS coach Darnell Lee said. “The kids are already out there rolling houses and doing the things they do.
West Feliciana, Slaughter Charter win homecoming games, East Feliciana picks up victory

It was homecoming weekend for three of the area’s schools, with West Feliciana, Slaughter Charter and Silliman all hosting opponents for their respective homecoming games. Starting with the West Feliciana Saints, they scored a dominant 50-14 win over Istrouma High School. The Saints move to 6-0 on the season, standing as one of only a few teams in Class 4A with an undefeated record. One of those other undefeated teams is Plaquemine High School, who the Saints are slated to play in the final game of the regular season on Nov. 4. There is still a lot of football to be played between then and now, but we could be setting up for a real clash of the titans in the regular season finale if current trends continue. The next challenge on the docket for West Feliciana is a Thursday away game against St. Michael of Baton Rouge.
NOLA.com

Clinging to hull for three hours, Slidell boat captain survived mishap with dog, customer

The water was rough in Lake Borgne when Jim Lamarque's charter fishing boat began having engine problems. He and a customer were headed back from a morning of catching redfish in the Biloxi Marsh on Sept. 18, and as the 75-year-old Lamarque tried to crank the engine, waves washed over the boat. Lamarque managed to make a phone call to a friend, then moved to the front of the 22-foot boat to retrieve the life jackets.
SLIDELL, LA

