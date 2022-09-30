Eight players assigned to Chicago, five placed on waivers. RALEIGH, N.C. - Don Waddell, President and General Manager of the National Hockey League's Carolina Hurricanes, today announced that the team has assigned forwards Noel Gunler, Vasily Ponomarev, Jamieson Rees, Malte Stromwall and Tuukka Tieksola, defenseman Anttoni Honka and goaltenders Pyotr Kochetkov and Zach Sawchenko to the Chicago Wolves of the American Hockey League (AHL). Defenseman Griffin Mendel has been released from his amateur tryout contract and will return to Chicago. Forwards Ryan Dzingel, Mackenzie MacEachern, Stelio Mattheos and Lane Pederson and defenseman Maxime Lajoie have been placed on waivers for the purpose of assigning them to Chicago, and forward Ryan Suzuki and defenseman Cavan Fitzgerald have been placed on the injured non-roster list. Additionally, the Hurricanes have agreed to mutually part ways with defenseman Grigorii Dronov.

RALEIGH, NC ・ 12 HOURS AGO