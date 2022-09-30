Read full article on original website
DeBoer wants to see Stars round into form against Avalanche
DALLAS -- The Stars on Monday will take the next step in their preparation for the regular season opener by playing a stout lineup against the defending Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche in preseason Game No. 5. Roope Hintz will return to play to center the top line, and Dallas...
Flyers announce that Devan Kaney will join in-arena host team
Kaney set to join Andrea Helfrich and Everett Jackson as in-arena host at Flyers home games. Today, the Philadelphia Flyers announced Devan Kaney as the team's newest in-arena host for the upcoming season. The Radnor, PA native will split duties with Andrea Helfrich throughout the season and will join Everett Jackson as in-arena co-host and on-camera personality for Flyers home games. Kaney will help carry out all on-ice and in-crowd promotions and segments and will host select community events throughout the year.
Red Wings announce updated start times
DETROIT - The Detroit Red Wings today announced updated start times for 20 weekday home games during the 2022-23 regular season that will now feature fan-friendly 7:00 p.m. puck drops. The Red Wings worked in conjunction with the National Hockey League and visiting teams to make the schedule adjustments. An updated schedule is below with game time changes in bold. Detroit's Home Opener against the Montreal Canadiens on Friday, Oct. 14 will now start at 7 p.m.
NHL Training Camp Buzz: Boeser resumes skating for Canucks
Sturm doesn't play for Sharks in Global Series Challenge; Perunovich of Blues to have shoulder surgery. Welcome to the 2022-23 NHL training camp buzz. Training camp is underway for all 32 teams and NHL.com has you covered with all the latest news. Vancouver Canucks. Brock Boeser has resumed skating and...
Global Series blog: Matt Benning
Sharks defenseman discusses victory against Eisbaren Berlin, atmosphere in arena. Matt Benning is writing a blog for NHL.com with the San Jose Sharks in Europe this week. The Sharks defeated Eisbaren Berlin 3-1 in an exhibition game at Mercedes-Benz Arena in Berlin on Tuesday as part of the 2022 NHL Global Series Challenge. They will open the regular season with back-to-back games against the Nashville Predators in Prague on Friday and Saturday as part of the 2022 NHL Global Series.
Canes Announce Roster Moves
Eight players assigned to Chicago, five placed on waivers. RALEIGH, N.C. - Don Waddell, President and General Manager of the National Hockey League's Carolina Hurricanes, today announced that the team has assigned forwards Noel Gunler, Vasily Ponomarev, Jamieson Rees, Malte Stromwall and Tuukka Tieksola, defenseman Anttoni Honka and goaltenders Pyotr Kochetkov and Zach Sawchenko to the Chicago Wolves of the American Hockey League (AHL). Defenseman Griffin Mendel has been released from his amateur tryout contract and will return to Chicago. Forwards Ryan Dzingel, Mackenzie MacEachern, Stelio Mattheos and Lane Pederson and defenseman Maxime Lajoie have been placed on waivers for the purpose of assigning them to Chicago, and forward Ryan Suzuki and defenseman Cavan Fitzgerald have been placed on the injured non-roster list. Additionally, the Hurricanes have agreed to mutually part ways with defenseman Grigorii Dronov.
Trophy Tracker: Shesterkin, Saros early favorites for Vezina
Vasilevskiy, Markstrom, Demko among other selections by NHL.com panel. To mark the beginning of the 2022-23 regular season, NHL.com is running its first installment of the Trophy Tracker series. Today, we look at the race for the Vezina Trophy, which is awarded annually to the goalie voted to be the best in the League by NHL general managers.
GAME RECAP: Canucks 5, Oilers 4
EDMONTON, AB - Connor McDavid scored a spectacular solo goal, but the Edmonton Oilers were beaten 5-4 in pre-season action by the Vancouver Canucks on Wednesday night in Abbotsford, BC. The Canucks went 3-for-8 with the man advantage, receiving a pair of power-play goals from Elias Pettersson, to help earn...
PREVIEW: Oilers at Canucks
The Oilers visit the Canucks for a pre-season rematch in Abbotsford on Wednesday night. The Edmonton Oilers head to Abbotsford, BC for a pre-season rematch with the Vancouver Canucks on Wednesday. You can stream the game on EdmontonOilers.com or listen live on the Oilers Radio Network, including 630 CHED. Read...
Connor scores twice, Rittich earns shutout in Jets win over Flames
WINNIPEG - For a team working on new systems at five-on-five, throwing in some wrinkles on the power play, and trying to improve the penalty kill, Wednesday night was just what the Winnipeg Jets needed. In a 5-0 win over the Calgary Flames, who had plenty of veterans in their...
Burnside: 10 Storylines Entering 2022-23 For The Carolina Hurricanes
It's a fair point, so with that in mind here are the top 10 narratives of the team's 25th anniversary season in North Carolina. But you'd better hurry up and read them because, well, things always seem to be a bit fluid around the team. Brent Burns, Motor Home And...
OTT@MTL: What you need to know
MONTREAL -- The Canadiens (0-4-1) enter the closing stretch of their preseason on Tuesday with the first of three consecutive games against Ottawa (1-4-0) to wrap up training camp. Here's what you need to know heading into the game:. 1. The Habs are winless in exhibition action this fall and...
Predators mascot steals show on Global Series off day in Prague
PRAGUE -- John Russell has been the Nashville Predators team photographer since they joined the NHL in 1998-99. He has missed six home games in all that time, and he's covered the Stanley Cup Final, Winter Classic and Stadium Series. He thought he'd seen everything. But he'd never seen anything...
Stars sign forward Jason Robertson to four-year contract
FRISCO, Texas -- Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill announced today that the club has signed forward Jason Robertson to a four-year contract, which will run through the 2025-26 season. The four-year contract is worth $31 million and has an average annual value (AAV) of $7.75 million. "Jason is an...
Preseason: Sharks @ Eisbaren Berlin
Audio Stream: SJSharks.com/Listen or in the Sharks+SAP Center app presented by Western Digital. SAN JOSE, CA - San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) General Manager Mike Grier announced today that the following players will head to Europe for the 2022 NHL Global Series:. Sharks Announce Additional Hockey Operations Staff. by San Jose...
Preseason 5 Things: Flyers vs. Islanders
Playing the final game of a six-game preseason schedule, the Philadelphia Flyers (1-4-0) will host the New York Islanders (1-2-0) at the Wells Fargo Center on Tuesday evening. Game time is 7:00 p.m. EDT. The game will be televised on NBCSP+. The radio broadcast is on 97.5 The Fanatic with...
Rapid Recap: Avalanche 2, Stars 1
The Avalanche concluded their preseason slate as they beat Dallas 2-1 on Wednesday night. The Colorado Avalanche concluded their preseason slate as they hosted the Dallas Stars on Wednesday night at Ball Arena and defeated the Stars 2-1. For the Avalanche, Logan O'Connor and Mikko Rantanen scored. Alexandar Georgiev made...
Sharks impressed by passionate fans at NHL Global Series Challenge
BERLIN -- Mercedes Platz was buzzing as it ticked toward game time in the 2022 NHL Global Series Challenge between the San Jose Sharks and Eisbaren Berlin of the Deutsche Eishockey Liga. New York Rangers jerseys slipped by Boston Bruins sweaters, a woman in a Vancouver Canucks jersey rested in...
Tavares not ruled out of season opener for Maple Leafs
GRAVENHURST, Ontario -- John Tavares has not been ruled out for the Toronto Maple Leafs season opener Oct. 12, but the chances appear to be diminishing. Tavares, who is Maple Leafs captain, is working his way back from an oblique injury suffered during a 4-1 preseason win against the Ottawa Senators on Sept. 24. The 32-year-old center skated on his own prior to practice at Gravenhurst Centennial Centre on Wednesday, prompting Toronto coach Sheldon Keefe to be asked if Tavares might be available for the season opener at the Montreal Canadiens.
Preseason Recap: Canes Close Out Exhibition Slate With Defeat In Buffalo
BUFFALO, NY. - The Carolina Hurricanes skated in their fifth and final tune-up contest Tuesday night, suffering their first and only defeat of the stretch at the hands of the Buffalo Sabres. Three Things. 1) Made It A Game Late. Tuesday morning Rod Brind'Amour acknowledged that the team's preseason finale...
