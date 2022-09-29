ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

disneytips.com

Walt Disney World’s Opening After Hurricane Ian: What You Need to Know

Hurricane Ian has now made its way out of Florida following its move through the Orlando area as a Category 4 storm earlier this week. While most theme parks and Central Florida attractions have reopened closed today, September 30, 2022, including one of Disney’s closest competitors, the Walt Disney World Resort is opening back up in phases throughout the day. Along with Disney Parks reopening in phases, the Orlando International Airport announced that passenger flights will resume today beginning at 12:00 p.m. EST.
New Pittsburgh Courier

Disney in Florida hosting largest-ever ‘HBCU Week’ in October

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla.—High school students from across the Southeast and beyond will descend on Walt Disney World Resort in October for the largest-ever HBCU Week featuring a huge college fair, a parade of high-stepping marching bands, a fierce battle of the bands and a live ESPN broadcast. A...
disneydining.com

Walt Disney Company Releases Statement Following Hurricanes Ian & Fiona

Hurricane Ian swept through Florida this week as a Category 4 storm leaving severe damage in its wake across various areas of the state. While the Walt Disney World Resort sustained only mild damage, other areas of Central Florida have been greatly affected by the storms, and the Company has released an official statement on the matter.
disneydining.com

Disney Issues Statement in Hurricane’s Aftermath

When the sun rose this morning in Orlando, it was a very different world than when it had set the night before. Hurricane Ian battered the area relentlessly over Wednesday and Thursday. Millions were without power, at least 12 people Western and Central Florida had died and many more faced uncertainties about their homes.
disneydining.com

Popular Universal Coaster Flooded, Second Ride Building Damaged Due to Hurricane Ian

After days of heavy winds and rain, Hurricane Ian is finally making its way out of Florida. Both Walt Disney World Resort and Universal Orlando Resort have announced that they will begin phased reopenings of their theme parks — although Universal’s will be only for Resort hotel Guests — on September 30. Now, during these phased reopenings, not all experiences will be available and, at Universal, that is because some of its attractions sustained some serious damage thanks to Hurricane Ian.
disneytips.com

Orlando International Airport Extends Closure Due to Hurricane Ian

Hurricane Ian has made its way through Central Florida leaving varying amounts of flooding and damage to be assessed in its wake. The Orlando International Airport, along with Walt Disney World and most nearby attractions and businesses, closed ahead of the arrival of the Category 4 storm, and this morning as initial damage begins to be assessed, the airport has announced that it will be extending its closure.
Orlando Date Night Guide

Our Favorite Fall Festivals, Pumpkin Patches and More

Temperatures may still hover close to 80 even in our coolest months, but any remotely “crisp” day by Florida standards warrants a visit to the closest fall festival, pumpkin patch or craft brewery. Fall festivities start a little early around... The post Our Favorite Fall Festivals, Pumpkin Patches and More appeared first on Orlando Date Night Guide.
Toni Koraza

Five Florida Cities Among the Nation's Fastest Growing

Everyone wants a piece of Florida in 2022. The population is growing by the day. Five Florida cities ranked in the national Top 15 fastest growing cities in the nation, based on new data from Woods & Poole Economics, a firm that specializes in long-term economic and demographic data projections.
click orlando

Flooding around Orlando’s lakes still a concern after Ian

ORLANDO, Fla. – All city parks in Orlando are closed until further notice and until crews can assess storm damage. That includes Gaston Edwards Park and Lake Ivanhoe Park, along Lake Ivanhoe. [TRENDING: 21 dead after Hurricane Ian ravages Florida, officials say | Become a News 6 Insider ]
Orlando Date Night Guide

A Guide to Orlando Farmers’ Markets

Looking for a budget-friendly and easy date day idea? Pay a visit to an Orlando farmers' market. We have a dozen located around the city and in nearby suburbs, each offering a huge assortment of produce, local meats, artisan products... The post A Guide to Orlando Farmers’ Markets appeared first on Orlando Date Night Guide.
