disneytips.com
Walt Disney World’s Opening After Hurricane Ian: What You Need to Know
Hurricane Ian has now made its way out of Florida following its move through the Orlando area as a Category 4 storm earlier this week. While most theme parks and Central Florida attractions have reopened closed today, September 30, 2022, including one of Disney’s closest competitors, the Walt Disney World Resort is opening back up in phases throughout the day. Along with Disney Parks reopening in phases, the Orlando International Airport announced that passenger flights will resume today beginning at 12:00 p.m. EST.
New Pittsburgh Courier
Disney in Florida hosting largest-ever ‘HBCU Week’ in October
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla.—High school students from across the Southeast and beyond will descend on Walt Disney World Resort in October for the largest-ever HBCU Week featuring a huge college fair, a parade of high-stepping marching bands, a fierce battle of the bands and a live ESPN broadcast. A...
disneytips.com
Walt Disney Company Releases Statement Following Hurricanes Ian & Fiona
Hurricane Ian swept through Florida this week as a Category 4 storm leaving severe damage in its wake across various areas of the state. While the Walt Disney World Resort sustained only mild damage, other areas of Central Florida have been greatly affected by the storms, and the Company has released an official statement on the matter.
disneydining.com
Disney Issues Statement in Hurricane’s Aftermath
When the sun rose this morning in Orlando, it was a very different world than when it had set the night before. Hurricane Ian battered the area relentlessly over Wednesday and Thursday. Millions were without power, at least 12 people Western and Central Florida had died and many more faced uncertainties about their homes.
disneytips.com
Limited Tickets Might Be Available for Tonight’s Sold-Out Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party
Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party has officially been sold out for all dates through Halloween on October 31, 2022, but limited tickets might be available for tonight only. While many Orlando-area theme parks opted to stay closed today following Hurricane Ian, most of the Walt Disney World Resort has reopened...
disneydining.com
Popular Universal Coaster Flooded, Second Ride Building Damaged Due to Hurricane Ian
After days of heavy winds and rain, Hurricane Ian is finally making its way out of Florida. Both Walt Disney World Resort and Universal Orlando Resort have announced that they will begin phased reopenings of their theme parks — although Universal’s will be only for Resort hotel Guests — on September 30. Now, during these phased reopenings, not all experiences will be available and, at Universal, that is because some of its attractions sustained some serious damage thanks to Hurricane Ian.
disneytips.com
Orlando International Airport Extends Closure Due to Hurricane Ian
Hurricane Ian has made its way through Central Florida leaving varying amounts of flooding and damage to be assessed in its wake. The Orlando International Airport, along with Walt Disney World and most nearby attractions and businesses, closed ahead of the arrival of the Category 4 storm, and this morning as initial damage begins to be assessed, the airport has announced that it will be extending its closure.
Our Favorite Fall Festivals, Pumpkin Patches and More
Temperatures may still hover close to 80 even in our coolest months, but any remotely “crisp” day by Florida standards warrants a visit to the closest fall festival, pumpkin patch or craft brewery. Fall festivities start a little early around... The post Our Favorite Fall Festivals, Pumpkin Patches and More appeared first on Orlando Date Night Guide.
Eighth In Series: Orbs Photographed In The Skies Over Florida
By: Phillip Davis Part eight of the series continues with two more sets of Orbs photographed on April 27 2020. Two identical unprocessed photographs contain eight Orbs that I pulled from the original and processed for best clarity. What is a UFO? Simply put a UFO
Five Florida Cities Among the Nation's Fastest Growing
Everyone wants a piece of Florida in 2022. The population is growing by the day. Five Florida cities ranked in the national Top 15 fastest growing cities in the nation, based on new data from Woods & Poole Economics, a firm that specializes in long-term economic and demographic data projections.
Alligator Seen in Hurricane Ian’s High Floodwaters in Florida: VIDEO
An alligator was seen swimming through floodwaters in Lake County, Florida near Astor as Hurricane Ian swept across the state on Wednesday. In the viral video, WESH’s Marlei Martinez films an alligator swimming along the high water. The gator appears to be about 9-10 feet long. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eD6HJtderdc. Video can’t...
spacecoastdaily.com
NASA’s SpaceX Crew-5 Flight Crew Arrives at Kennedy Space Center to Make Final Preparations for Crew-5 Mission
BREVARD COUNTY • KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, FLORIDA – NASA’s SpaceX Crew-5 flight crew has reported to NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida to start final preparations for liftoff of the mission to the International Space Station. NASA astronauts Nicole Mann, commander; Josh Cassada, pilot; and mission...
Hurricane Ian: Video shows rough seas washing away part of Daytona Beach Sunglow Pier
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Over the past few days, we have gotten a clearer image of the damage in Daytona Beach. And one Daytona Beach pier has been changed by the impact of Hurricane Ian. Viewer Mark Bessette captured the video seen above that shows rough seas washing away...
click orlando
Flooding around Orlando’s lakes still a concern after Ian
ORLANDO, Fla. – All city parks in Orlando are closed until further notice and until crews can assess storm damage. That includes Gaston Edwards Park and Lake Ivanhoe Park, along Lake Ivanhoe. [TRENDING: 21 dead after Hurricane Ian ravages Florida, officials say | Become a News 6 Insider ]
Florida Native Slams Critics of People Who Didn't Evacuate: It's 'HARD'
"Would they rather go be even poorer in a different state or be dead in Florida?" one critic tweeted.
A Guide to Orlando Farmers’ Markets
Looking for a budget-friendly and easy date day idea? Pay a visit to an Orlando farmers' market. We have a dozen located around the city and in nearby suburbs, each offering a huge assortment of produce, local meats, artisan products... The post A Guide to Orlando Farmers’ Markets appeared first on Orlando Date Night Guide.
Central Florida drivers try to find gas, restore utilities in Ian’s aftermath
ORLANDO, Fla. — Saturday is the first day of the state gas tax holiday. At the same time, there are gas shortages at some stations across Central Florida. AAA said trucks are on the road with deliveries and we should see improvements soon. Drivers struggled for hours to find...
villages-news.com
The Villages to present plan for 3,000 more homes southwest of Florida Turnpike
The Villages will present a plan to a special magistrate this week for 3,000 more homes in the Villages of Southern Oaks. The plan will be among the proposals put forth Tuesday afternoon before Special Magistrate Lindsay C.T. Holt at Wildwood City Hall. The meeting will take place at 2:15 p.m.
