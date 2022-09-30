ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stillwater, OK

OKC VeloCity

Oklahoma named as most underrated destination by CNN

Oklahoma was recently named as part of CNN’s “22 of the USA’s most underrated destinations” list. The news source narrowed down their list of nearly two dozen destinations to include some of the country’s most overlooked travel opportunities like White Sands National Park in New Mexico or the Ouachita Mountains in Arkansas.
OKLAHOMA STATE
tulsapeople.com

Go, girl: Five destinations that celebrate Oklahoma women

Oklahoma has had many strong leaders and community advocates in our 115-year history. The achievements of Oklahoma women have not always been celebrated as they should, however there are several spots around the Sooner State paying tribute to women — some specific, some general — that make for great local travel destinations.
OKLAHOMA STATE
OKC VeloCity

Two top Oklahoma universities honored for diversity efforts

Oklahoma State University and the University of Oklahoma have been selected as 2022 Higher Education Excellence in Diversity (HEED) Award recipients. Insight into Diversity magazine honored around 100 universities, nationwide, for their commitment to diversity and inclusion. The award is open to colleges and universities across the United States and...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
tulsapeople.com

Green rush: Musician relocates to tulsa for business and love

Weed and a woman are at the heart of Los Angeles musician Jorel Decker’s recent move to Tulsa. The lure of Oklahoma’s accommodating cannabis laws and his engagement to Erin Danyelle, owner of Brookside’s Wildflower Market, made the decision to relocate an easy one for the founder and frontman of preeminent nu-metal band.
TULSA, OK
visitokc.com

Red Earth's FallFest Returns to OKC

The 36th Annual Red Earth Parade, billed as America’s most unique parade, is back this year. For the second consecutive year, the Red Earth Parade will signal the opening of FallFest. The downtown streets will be alive with First American spirit and culture as Red Earth celebrates Indigenous Peoples Day in Oklahoma City on Saturday, October 15.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Oklahoma District Court Rules Osage Nation Reservation No Longer Exists Disestablished By Congress

Osage Nation Roadside Sign You Are Entering The Osage Nation ReservationJimmy Emerson. On August 29, 2022 Oklahoma Osage County District Judge Stuart Tate ruled that “the court finds that the Osage Indian Reservation has been disestablished ” by the United States Congress outlined in the Osage Allotment Act of June 28, 1906 and the Oklahoma Enabling Act of June 16, 1906. Therefore, the Osage County Court retains jurisdiction over the case State of Oklahoma vs. Phillips, Dustin Colby. This ruling was prompted by the defendant, Dustin Phillips, a Cherokee Nation citizen, filing a motion for his case to be dismissed by Judge Stuart Tate. Phillips conveyed that the U.S. district court in Osage County had no jurisdiction to prosecute him citing the 2020 Supreme Court of the United States’ decision for the case McGirt vs. Oklahoma. The U.S. Supreme Court overturned the conviction of Jimcy McGirt, asserting that Muscogee Creek Nation’s reservation was not disestablished, and state courts had no authority to prosecute crimes committed by or against Oklahoman Indigenous Native American tribal members. Phillips is being prosecuted for domestic assault and battery by strangulation, kidnapping, threatening to perform an act of violence, and two counts of protective order violations.
OSAGE COUNTY, OK
Ponca City News

Local family spreads joy in the community with their 'Skellies'

Body Locals Cheryl and Kevin Tinklenberg have been preparing for ‘spooky season’ since 2021. While they had been decorating for Halloween for years, during Halloween of 2021 and the hight of COVID-19 they saw an opportunity to bring joy to the community in such an already dark time, by having a year round gallery for their skeleton decorations.
PONCA CITY, OK
KTUL

Lawyers claim evidence was 'suppressed' in 1998 Oklahoma murder trial

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — After nearly two and a half decades, two Tulsa lawyers have filed for post-conviction relief, alleging evidence was suppressed in the 1999 trial of April Wilkens. The case has never been about who killed Terry Carlton. Wilkens admitted to shooting her ex-fiancé. Her claim of...
TULSA, OK
ozarksfn.com

Reclaiming the Family Ranch

COUNCIL HILL, OKLA. – Wyatt Ezell remembers almost every detail about his family ranch. As a young boy in Eastern Oklahoma, he worked and played on land that had been part of his lineage since the early 1900s. Back when Wyatt’s great-grandfather purchased 160 acres, Oklahoma had recently become...
COUNCIL HILL, OK
405magazine.com

4 Things to Do in OKC This Weekend: Sept. 29-Oct. 2

This weekend, we’re featuring two popular festivals for the whole family to enjoy. You’ll also find a spot to shop around and an opportunity to support a community. We hope you celebrate the last weekend of September in OKC!. CELEBRATE. 23rd Annual Plaza District Festival | October 1.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

