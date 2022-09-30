Read full article on original website
OKC VeloCity
Oklahoma named as most underrated destination by CNN
Oklahoma was recently named as part of CNN’s “22 of the USA’s most underrated destinations” list. The news source narrowed down their list of nearly two dozen destinations to include some of the country’s most overlooked travel opportunities like White Sands National Park in New Mexico or the Ouachita Mountains in Arkansas.
tulsapeople.com
Go, girl: Five destinations that celebrate Oklahoma women
Oklahoma has had many strong leaders and community advocates in our 115-year history. The achievements of Oklahoma women have not always been celebrated as they should, however there are several spots around the Sooner State paying tribute to women — some specific, some general — that make for great local travel destinations.
Oklahoma legislature approves funding for two behavioral health hospitals
OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma legislature approved a $125 million investment in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding to support the construction of two new state behavioral health hospitals, the state announced this week. The state-of-the-art facilities will replace aging facilities in Norman and Tulsa that have outlived their...
‘A miracle the whole way,’ Oklahoma baby born 18 weeks premature continues to defy the odds
In her 10 months of life, little Eris has undergone a dozen surgeries and exceeded doctors expectations.
OKC VeloCity
Two top Oklahoma universities honored for diversity efforts
Oklahoma State University and the University of Oklahoma have been selected as 2022 Higher Education Excellence in Diversity (HEED) Award recipients. Insight into Diversity magazine honored around 100 universities, nationwide, for their commitment to diversity and inclusion. The award is open to colleges and universities across the United States and...
KFDM-TV
Authorities in Oklahoma collecting donations for family of fallen officer
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KOKH) — The Oklahoma City Fraternal Order of Police is taking donations for the family of Sgt. Meagan Burke. Burke died in an off-duty car crash on Thursday morning. The past few months have been especially difficult for law enforcement agencies in the Oklahoma City area,...
tulsapeople.com
Green rush: Musician relocates to tulsa for business and love
Weed and a woman are at the heart of Los Angeles musician Jorel Decker’s recent move to Tulsa. The lure of Oklahoma’s accommodating cannabis laws and his engagement to Erin Danyelle, owner of Brookside’s Wildflower Market, made the decision to relocate an easy one for the founder and frontman of preeminent nu-metal band.
First-time buyers in OKC facing uphill battle for ‘starter homes’
Young, prospective homebuyers looking for the perfect “starter home” in Oklahoma City are facing stiff, possibly unbeatable competition. The post First-time buyers in OKC facing uphill battle for ‘starter homes’ appeared first on Oklahoma City Free Press.
Oklahoma Warriors looking for volunteers, donors for Honor Flights
In just a few days, Oklahoma Warriors' Honor Flight is taking some of our nation’s heroes to the memorials dedicated to their service.
Sgt. Meagan Burke’s Family To Benefit From Newly-Launched Fund
The Oklahoma City Fraternal Order of Police Foundation has launched a fund to support the family of Sgt. Meagan Burke, who died after another car crashed into her vehicle head-on this week. Police said Burke, 31, was driving north on Interstate 44 when a southbound vehicle swerved left, went over...
The Legend of Buried Conquistador Treasure Somewhere South of Tulsa, Oklahoma
Those who grew up in Oklahoma have likely heard about the rumored treasures to be found around the state. In Lawton, the most common treasure tale might be the Wichita Mountains Gold Rush. A period in our history when gullible men set off to harvest gold out of the creeks throughout our mountains.
visitokc.com
Red Earth’s FallFest Returns to OKC
The 36th Annual Red Earth Parade, billed as America’s most unique parade, is back this year. For the second consecutive year, the Red Earth Parade will signal the opening of FallFest. The downtown streets will be alive with First American spirit and culture as Red Earth celebrates Indigenous Peoples Day in Oklahoma City on Saturday, October 15.
Oklahoma District Court Rules Osage Nation Reservation No Longer Exists Disestablished By Congress
Osage Nation Roadside Sign You Are Entering The Osage Nation ReservationJimmy Emerson. On August 29, 2022 Oklahoma Osage County District Judge Stuart Tate ruled that “the court finds that the Osage Indian Reservation has been disestablished ” by the United States Congress outlined in the Osage Allotment Act of June 28, 1906 and the Oklahoma Enabling Act of June 16, 1906. Therefore, the Osage County Court retains jurisdiction over the case State of Oklahoma vs. Phillips, Dustin Colby. This ruling was prompted by the defendant, Dustin Phillips, a Cherokee Nation citizen, filing a motion for his case to be dismissed by Judge Stuart Tate. Phillips conveyed that the U.S. district court in Osage County had no jurisdiction to prosecute him citing the 2020 Supreme Court of the United States’ decision for the case McGirt vs. Oklahoma. The U.S. Supreme Court overturned the conviction of Jimcy McGirt, asserting that Muscogee Creek Nation’s reservation was not disestablished, and state courts had no authority to prosecute crimes committed by or against Oklahoman Indigenous Native American tribal members. Phillips is being prosecuted for domestic assault and battery by strangulation, kidnapping, threatening to perform an act of violence, and two counts of protective order violations.
Ponca City News
Local family spreads joy in the community with their ‘Skellies’
Body Locals Cheryl and Kevin Tinklenberg have been preparing for ‘spooky season’ since 2021. While they had been decorating for Halloween for years, during Halloween of 2021 and the hight of COVID-19 they saw an opportunity to bring joy to the community in such an already dark time, by having a year round gallery for their skeleton decorations.
KTUL
Lawyers claim evidence was 'suppressed' in 1998 Oklahoma murder trial
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — After nearly two and a half decades, two Tulsa lawyers have filed for post-conviction relief, alleging evidence was suppressed in the 1999 trial of April Wilkens. The case has never been about who killed Terry Carlton. Wilkens admitted to shooting her ex-fiancé. Her claim of...
KOCO
Oklahomans react to bill's controversial stipulation for OU Health to get federal relief money
OKLAHOMA CITY — OU Health will receive more than $39 million worth of COVID-19 relief money for mental health care, but the funding comes with a controversial stipulation. Oklahoma lawmakers on Thursday voted to require the hospital group to stop requiring some services for transgender people. Senate Bill 3...
ozarksfn.com
Reclaiming the Family Ranch
COUNCIL HILL, OKLA. – Wyatt Ezell remembers almost every detail about his family ranch. As a young boy in Eastern Oklahoma, he worked and played on land that had been part of his lineage since the early 1900s. Back when Wyatt’s great-grandfather purchased 160 acres, Oklahoma had recently become...
Oklahoma Drive-In Theatre is Showing All Your Favorite Scary Movies for Halloween!
This drive-in movie theatre in Oklahoma will be showing all your favorite scary and family Halloween movies this fall to help get you in the mood for All Hallow's Eve. If it's been a while since you've been to the drive-in, or maybe you've never been before, you won't want to miss this. Watch your favorite fall titles under the stars!
A 1919 home on the 2022 Heritage Hills Home Tour
Chad and Emily Reynolds are happy every day they get to walk around in a home that developer G.A. Nichols built in 1919.
405magazine.com
4 Things to Do in OKC This Weekend: Sept. 29-Oct. 2
This weekend, we’re featuring two popular festivals for the whole family to enjoy. You’ll also find a spot to shop around and an opportunity to support a community. We hope you celebrate the last weekend of September in OKC!. CELEBRATE. 23rd Annual Plaza District Festival | October 1.
