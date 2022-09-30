Read full article on original website
Related
dailyhodl.com
CEO of $4,500,000,000 Crypto Hedge Fund Says Bitcoin Will Go up a Ton, but Other Projects Will Outperform
Pantera Capital CEO Dan Morehead says that although he sees Bitcoin’s (BTC) value increasing, its share of the cryptocurrency market will decline over time as he expects other digital assets to outperform it. During this month’s SALT New York conference, Morehead says he’s long-term bullish on Bitcoin but notes...
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin and Ethereum Whales Abruptly Move Massive Crypto Troves Worth Up to $133,000,000
Crypto whales are moving huge amounts of coins around to start the week, with multiple nine-figure transactions spotted on the blockchain. First recorded by blockchain tracking service Whale Alert, one mysterious Bitcoin whale sent 6,980 BTC to another unknown wallet in the early hours of Monday morning. The transfer was...
u.today
Shiba Eternity Announces “Download Day,” Vitalik Buterin Says Terra Luna Team Manipulated Market, XRP Trading Volumes up 542%: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Shiba Inu game now has official "download day" XRP trading volumes suddenly up 542%, what's happening?. Let’s see what the beginning of a new month brought in terms of crypto news with U.Today’s top four news stories over the past weekend. Shiba Inu game now has official "download...
3 Top Cryptocurrencies to Watch in October
Investors should be watching the performance of Bitcoin, Solana, and XRP over the next 30 days.
IN THIS ARTICLE
techaiapp.com
Japanese Gaming Giant Sega to Launch First Blockchain Game – Blockchain Bitcoin News
Sega, one of the largest Japanese gaming companies, has announced that it will launch its first blockchain game in collaboration with Double Jump Tokyo, another Japanese development company. The game, which is based on Sega’s Sangokushi Taisen franchise, will be built using Oasys, a Japanese scaling-focused project, to support its blockchain elements.
If You Invested $1,000 In Bitcoin, Dogecoin And Ethereum On Jan. 1, Here's How Much You Lost In 2022 So Far
Here’s a look at how three of the most popular cryptocurrencies have performed in 2022 and how much a hypothetical investment of $1,000 in each would be worth now. What Happened: After a strong 2021 for the cryptocurrency market, 2022 could go down as one of the darker periods for the sector.
kitco.com
A digital dollar would allow Americans to directly open up an account at the Fed
(Kitco News) - Central bank digital currencies (CBDC) have become a popular topic of discussion in recent months as more than 100 governments from around the world are in various stages of exploring the launch of digital cash. Friday’s release of a regulatory framework by the Biden White House included...
Motley Fool
Crypto Crash Continues as Bitcoin, Ethereum and XRP All Plunge Again Today
On Wednesday morning, large market cap cryptocurrencies Bitcoin, Ethereum, and XRP had all dropped by more than 5% over the prior 24 hours. These moves followed an overnight decline in the yield on the 10-year Treasury bond, which peaked early Wednesday at more than 4%. With risk-free alternatives looking more...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
bitcoinist.com
The Big Eyes Crypto Project Is Set To Mimic The Success Of Bitcoin And Cardano
Bitcoin is the first and largest crypto project ever invented. Its developers were the first to devise a solution to the problems created by centralized financial organizations. Thus, following Bitcoin’s pattern, several crypto projects have been released. Although Big Eyes Coin operates on Ethereum, it intends to mimic Bitcoin’s...
Crypto Payments On Twitter Under Elon Musk Could Soon Be A Reality: Crypto Rand Investment Group
Crypto Rand Investment Group shares a list of potential changes that Musk could integrate after Twitter’s acquisition. The group shared that Elon Musk could also incorporate a crypto payment feature on Twitter in a bid to transform the microblogging social network. The crypto market is ablaze with new assumptions...
CoinTelegraph
1inch wallet users get domain names with Unstoppable Domains partnership
Decentralized exchange aggregator 1inch has partnered with Unstoppable Domains to help users simplify cryptocurrency payments — a move the company says could strengthen the wider adoption of decentralized finance (DeFi) products and services. Under the partnership, 1inch wallet users can enter “human-readable domain names” when sending crypto payments using...
zycrypto.com
Big Eyes Coin Aims To Become A Promising Crypto Coin Like Ethereum
These past several months have been particularly rough for the cryptocurrency market. Bitcoin’s price has dropped below $20,000, and the entire cryptocurrency market is now worth less than $1 trillion. After such a massive price drop, an upward trend is expected. When the price of cryptocurrencies retraces, investors and traders may see an opportunity to benefit.
zycrypto.com
Despite Network Outages, Solana Trumps Ethereum As NFT Sales Hit $947 Million
Solana maintains the top spot as the leading blockchain for NFTs getting the lion’s share of the $947 million in NFT sales in September. Solana suffers yet another network service interruption bringing the total to 12 this year alone. Analysts now view NFTs as Solana’s strong suit amid a...
CoinTelegraph
‘New frontier’ of crypto laundering involves cross-chain bridges and DEXs — Elliptic
New research from blockchain analytics and crypto compliance firm Elliptic has revealed the extent to which cross-chain bridges and decentralized exchanges (DEXs) have removed barriers for cybercriminals. In an Oct. 4 report titled “The state of cross-chain crime,” Elliptic researchers Eray Arda Akartuna and Thibaud Madelin took a deep dive...
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Shocker: Lightning Network Capacity Reaches 5,000 BTC
The Bitcoin Lightning Network has marked another tremendous milestone. The total public capacity had surpassed more than 5,000 BTC for the first time in history, continuing along with the growing trend of 2022. This new milestone pushes further the capability and promise of the Bitcoin Lightning network. Just like always, there was a reason behind the big push.
CoinDesk
Citi Says Decentralized Crypto Exchanges Are Gaining Market Share From Centralized Peers
Decentralized cryptocurrency exchanges (DEXs) have grown faster than centralized exchanges (CEXs) over the past two years, Citigroup (C) said in a research report Thursday. The gap is likely to widen as users move away from centralized platforms to avoid their more onerous know-your-customer procedures. DEXs are blockchain-based apps that coordinate...
cryptobriefing.com
Blockchain App Diamond Launches To Bring Decentralized Social to the Masses
Today, content is hosted on centralized platforms like Twitter, TikTok, or Instagram. Many thought leaders like Elon Musk and even Twitter founder Jack Dorsey call for an alternative. Recently, messages emerged between the two billionaire entrepreneurs regarding a blockchain-based social media platform. “I have an idea for a blockchain social...
CoinTelegraph
Mastercard launches new crypto fraud protection tool
The financial service provider Mastercard launched a new crypto service related to risk management on Oct. 3. Mastercard’s new service, Crypto Secure, is aimed to help banks find and prevent fraud on crypto merchant platforms. Crypto Secure combines the usage of artificial intelligence, blockchain data and public records of...
u.today
NOWPayments Introduces Seamless Instrument for Bitcoin (BTC) and Altcoins Payments Processing: Review
NOWPayments released a tool for accepting payments in Bitcoin (BTC) and altcoins: Why is this crucial for merchants, creators and NGOs?. Why is it important for businesses to accept crypto?. What are the main obstacles for organizations accepting crypto?. Which cryptocurrencies are the most popular for B2B and B2C payments?
CoinTelegraph
FTX’s $1.4B bid on Voyager Digital assets: A gambit or a way out for users?
In September, cryptocurrency exchange FTX US secured the winning bid for the assets of embattled crypto brokerage firm Voyager Digital with a bid of approximately $1.4 billion. The bid was made up of the fair market value of Voyager’s crypto holdings “at a to-be-determined date in the future.”
Comments / 0