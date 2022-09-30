ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blockchain#Mobile Game#Video Game#Web3#Dapps#Farmers World
techaiapp.com

Japanese Gaming Giant Sega to Launch First Blockchain Game – Blockchain Bitcoin News

Sega, one of the largest Japanese gaming companies, has announced that it will launch its first blockchain game in collaboration with Double Jump Tokyo, another Japanese development company. The game, which is based on Sega’s Sangokushi Taisen franchise, will be built using Oasys, a Japanese scaling-focused project, to support its blockchain elements.
VIDEO GAMES
Motley Fool

Crypto Crash Continues as Bitcoin, Ethereum and XRP All Plunge Again Today

On Wednesday morning, large market cap cryptocurrencies Bitcoin, Ethereum, and XRP had all dropped by more than 5% over the prior 24 hours. These moves followed an overnight decline in the yield on the 10-year Treasury bond, which peaked early Wednesday at more than 4%. With risk-free alternatives looking more...
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Computers
bitcoinist.com

The Big Eyes Crypto Project Is Set To Mimic The Success Of Bitcoin And Cardano

Bitcoin is the first and largest crypto project ever invented. Its developers were the first to devise a solution to the problems created by centralized financial organizations. Thus, following Bitcoin’s pattern, several crypto projects have been released. Although Big Eyes Coin operates on Ethereum, it intends to mimic Bitcoin’s...
MARKETS
CoinTelegraph

1inch wallet users get domain names with Unstoppable Domains partnership

Decentralized exchange aggregator 1inch has partnered with Unstoppable Domains to help users simplify cryptocurrency payments — a move the company says could strengthen the wider adoption of decentralized finance (DeFi) products and services. Under the partnership, 1inch wallet users can enter “human-readable domain names” when sending crypto payments using...
MARKETS
zycrypto.com

Big Eyes Coin Aims To Become A Promising Crypto Coin Like Ethereum

These past several months have been particularly rough for the cryptocurrency market. Bitcoin’s price has dropped below $20,000, and the entire cryptocurrency market is now worth less than $1 trillion. After such a massive price drop, an upward trend is expected. When the price of cryptocurrencies retraces, investors and traders may see an opportunity to benefit.
MARKETS
CoinTelegraph

‘New frontier’ of crypto laundering involves cross-chain bridges and DEXs — Elliptic

New research from blockchain analytics and crypto compliance firm Elliptic has revealed the extent to which cross-chain bridges and decentralized exchanges (DEXs) have removed barriers for cybercriminals. In an Oct. 4 report titled “The state of cross-chain crime,” Elliptic researchers Eray Arda Akartuna and Thibaud Madelin took a deep dive...
MARKETS
NEWSBTC

Bitcoin Shocker: Lightning Network Capacity Reaches 5,000 BTC

The Bitcoin Lightning Network has marked another tremendous milestone. The total public capacity had surpassed more than 5,000 BTC for the first time in history, continuing along with the growing trend of 2022. This new milestone pushes further the capability and promise of the Bitcoin Lightning network. Just like always, there was a reason behind the big push.
MARKETS
CoinDesk

Citi Says Decentralized Crypto Exchanges Are Gaining Market Share From Centralized Peers

Decentralized cryptocurrency exchanges (DEXs) have grown faster than centralized exchanges (CEXs) over the past two years, Citigroup (C) said in a research report Thursday. The gap is likely to widen as users move away from centralized platforms to avoid their more onerous know-your-customer procedures. DEXs are blockchain-based apps that coordinate...
MARKETS
cryptobriefing.com

Blockchain App Diamond Launches To Bring Decentralized Social to the Masses

Today, content is hosted on centralized platforms like Twitter, TikTok, or Instagram. Many thought leaders like Elon Musk and even Twitter founder Jack Dorsey call for an alternative. Recently, messages emerged between the two billionaire entrepreneurs regarding a blockchain-based social media platform. “I have an idea for a blockchain social...
CELL PHONES
CoinTelegraph

Mastercard launches new crypto fraud protection tool

The financial service provider Mastercard launched a new crypto service related to risk management on Oct. 3. Mastercard’s new service, Crypto Secure, is aimed to help banks find and prevent fraud on crypto merchant platforms. Crypto Secure combines the usage of artificial intelligence, blockchain data and public records of...
PERSONAL FINANCE
CoinTelegraph

FTX’s $1.4B bid on Voyager Digital assets: A gambit or a way out for users?

In September, cryptocurrency exchange FTX US secured the winning bid for the assets of embattled crypto brokerage firm Voyager Digital with a bid of approximately $1.4 billion. The bid was made up of the fair market value of Voyager’s crypto holdings “at a to-be-determined date in the future.”
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy